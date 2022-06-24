City invests nearly $6.7 million for LGBTQ+ community
A new $6.7 million investment will seek to provide an array of services to support the LGBTQ+ community throughout New York City.
The commitment, announced by Mayor Eric Adams, will include funding for anti-discrimination legal services, nonprofits, and family acceptance programs for LGBTQ+ youth.
Adams lauded the commitment at June 17 press conference at Destination Tomorrow, a nonprofit providing educational, financial, housing, and health programs for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers based in the Bronx.
Legal service providers will be funded to serve income-eligible LGBTQ+ New Yorkers experiencing discrimination in housing, employment, or public benefits, Adams said.
“If you are an LGBTQ+ person and have experienced discrimination because of your gender or sexuality in housing, in employment, or refusal of services, and you cannot afford a lawyer, we’re going to be there to help you and support you to navigate the legal process,” Adams said. “The city will be connecting and paying for LGBTQ+ legal service providers who represent the community. They understand the issues that the community is facing, and we want to make sure that they’re the legal representation that they need.”
Citing family rejection as a primary cause of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, Adams said the city will fund educational workshops, parent support groups, and social marketing campaigns to promote family acceptance of LGBTQ+ young people.
“As a captain and executive officer in the Sixth Precinct, I would often spend time in the park on Christopher Street and seeing young people who fled home, because after they came out their families threw them out,” Adams said.
The city will also invest $3 million in peer navigators and financial literacy to help runaway and homeless youth, $400,000 for HIV and sexual health services, and $180,000 in grants for community-based and Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, and Non-Binary (TGNC/NB)-led Nonprofits.
“We at Destination Tomorrow are excited about the mayor’s over $6 million investment in the LGBTQ community,” said Sean Coleman, Executive Director of Destination Tomorrow. “This commitment, which focuses on the most vulnerable, is an important first step towards equity. We are also delighted that the mayor chose our Bronx center as the location for his announcement as this highlights the fact that many LGBTQ folks live, work and thrive here in the outer boroughs, and that we are in need of support and resources too.
The new initiatives are the result of a series of roundtables with LGBTQ+ shareholders, Adams said, and mark an expansion of the role of the New York City Unity Project, which is now part of the Mayor’s Office of Equity.
“That’s an important initiative that we’re going to expand on and give teeth and resources to,” he said.
Mayor’s Office of Equity Commissioner Sideya Sherman said New York City has a history of being a place where people can find community and belonging, while being their authentic self.
“And now more than ever…particularly in the face of harmful legislation that’s happening across our country, it’s important that in New York City we not only affirm these values but we make investments that ensure that LGBTQ+ New Yorkers can thrive,” she said.
“Equity is not necessarily making sure that everybody has the same thing. It’s making sure that everybody has what they uniquely need,” Sherman said. “This announcement is really the result of listening. It’s the result of listening to members from across the LGBT community and making sure that we are working across our administration to really respond to the specific needs that were heard.”
La ciudad invierte casi $6.7 millones de dólares en la comunidad LGBTQ+
Una nueva inversión de $6.7 millones de dólares tratará de proporcionar una serie de servicios de apoyo a la comunidad LGBTQ+ en toda la ciudad de Nueva York. El compromiso, anunciado por el alcalde Eric Adams, incluirá la financiación de servicios legales contra la discriminación, organizaciones sin fines de lucro y programas de aceptación familiar para jóvenes LGBTQ+.
Adams elogió el compromiso en la conferencia de prensa del 17 de junio en Destination Tomorrow, una organización sin fines de lucro que ofrece programas educativos, financieros, de vivienda y de salud para los neoyorquinos LGBTQ+ con sede en el Bronx.
Los proveedores de servicios legales serán financiados para servir a los neoyorquinos LGBTQ+ elegibles por sus ingresos que experimenten discriminación en la vivienda, el empleo o los beneficios públicos, dijo Adams.
“Si eres una persona LGBTQ+ y has sufrido discriminación por tu género o sexualidad en la vivienda, en el empleo o te fueron negados servicios, y no puedes pagar un abogado, vamos a ayudarte y apoyarte a navegar por el proceso legal”, dijo Adams. “La ciudad conectará con -y pagará a- los proveedores de servicios legales LGBTQ+ que representan a la comunidad. Ellos entienden los problemas a los que se enfrenta la comunidad, y queremos asegurarnos de que tengan la representación legal que necesitan”.
Citando el rechazo familiar como una de las principales causas de la falta de vivienda de los jóvenes LGBTQ+, Adams dijo que la ciudad financiará talleres educativos, grupos de apoyo a padres y campañas de marketing social para promover la aceptación familiar de los jóvenes LGBTQ+.
“Como capitán y oficial ejecutivo de la Comisaría Sexta, a menudo pasaba tiempo en el parque de la calle Christopher y veía a jóvenes que huían de casa, porque después de salir del clóset sus familias los echaban”, dijo Adams.
La ciudad también invertirá $3 millones de dólares en navegadores de pares y alfabetización financiera para ayudar a los jóvenes fugitivos y sin hogar, $400,000 dólares para servicios de VIH y salud sexual, y $180,000 dólares en subsidios para organizaciones comunitarias no lucrativas y de Transgéneros, No Conformes con el Género y No Binarios (TGNC/NB, por sus siglas en inglés).
“En Destination Tomorrow estamos entusiasmados con la inversión de más de $6 millones de dólares del alcalde en la comunidad LGBTQ+”, dijo Sean Coleman, director ejecutivo de Destination Tomorrow. “Este compromiso, que se centra en los más vulnerables, es un primer paso importante hacia la equidad. También estamos encantados de que el alcalde haya elegido nuestro centro del Bronx como lugar para su anuncio, ya que esto destaca el hecho de que muchas personas LGBTQ+ viven, trabajan y prosperan aquí en los distritos exteriores, y que nosotros también necesitamos apoyo y recursos”.
Las nuevas iniciativas son el resultado de una serie de mesas redondas con accionistas LGBTQ+, dijo Adams, y marcan la ampliación del papel del Proyecto de Unidad de la ciudad de Nueva York, que ahora forma parte de la Oficina de Equidad del alcalde.
“Se trata de una iniciativa importante que vamos a ampliar y a la que vamos a dar fuerza y recursos”, dijo.
La comisionada de la Oficina de Equidad de la Alcaldía, Sideya Sherman, dijo que la ciudad de Nueva York tiene una historia de ser un lugar donde la gente puede encontrar comunidad y pertenencia, siendo al mismo tiempo su auténtico yo.
“Y ahora más que nunca… particularmente frente a la legislación dañina que está ocurriendo en todo nuestro país, es importante que en la ciudad de Nueva York no sólo afirmemos estos valores, sino que hagamos inversiones que aseguren que los neoyorquinos LGBTQ+ puedan prosperar”, dijo.
“La equidad no es necesariamente asegurarse de que todo el mundo tenga lo mismo. Es asegurarse de que todo el mundo tiene lo que necesita de forma exclusiva”, dijo Sherman. “Este anuncio es realmente el resultado de escuchar. Es el resultado de escuchar a los miembros de toda la comunidad LGBTQ+ y asegurarnos de que todo el gobierno estamos trabajando para responder realmente a las necesidades específicas que se escucharon”.