City invests nearly $6.7 million for LGBTQ+ community

A new fiscal commitment to bolster services for the LGBTQ+ community has been announced.

A new $6.7 million investment will seek to provide an array of services to support the LGBTQ+ community throughout New York City.

The commitment, announced by Mayor Eric Adams, will include funding for anti-discrimination legal services, nonprofits, and family acceptance programs for LGBTQ+ youth.

Adams lauded the commitment at June 17 press conference at Destination Tomorrow, a nonprofit providing educational, financial, housing, and health programs for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers based in the Bronx.

Legal service providers will be funded to serve income-eligible LGBTQ+ New Yorkers experiencing discrimination in housing, employment, or public benefits, Adams said.

“We’re going to be there to help you and support you,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

“If you are an LGBTQ+ person and have experienced discrimination because of your gender or sexuality in housing, in employment, or refusal of services, and you cannot afford a lawyer, we’re going to be there to help you and support you to navigate the legal process,” Adams said. “The city will be connecting and paying for LGBTQ+ legal service providers who represent the community. They understand the issues that the community is facing, and we want to make sure that they’re the legal representation that they need.”

The city will also invest $3 million in peer navigators to help youths.

Citing family rejection as a primary cause of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, Adams said the city will fund educational workshops, parent support groups, and social marketing campaigns to promote family acceptance of LGBTQ+ young people.

“As a captain and executive officer in the Sixth Precinct, I would often spend time in the park on Christopher Street and seeing young people who fled home, because after they came out their families threw them out,” Adams said.

The city will also invest $3 million in peer navigators and financial literacy to help runaway and homeless youth, $400,000 for HIV and sexual health services, and $180,000 in grants for community-based and Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, and Non-Binary (TGNC/NB)-led Nonprofits.

“We at Destination Tomorrow are excited about the mayor’s over $6 million investment in the LGBTQ community,” said Sean Coleman, Executive Director of Destination Tomorrow. “This commitment, which focuses on the most vulnerable, is an important first step towards equity. We are also delighted that the mayor chose our Bronx center as the location for his announcement as this highlights the fact that many LGBTQ folks live, work and thrive here in the outer boroughs, and that we are in need of support and resources too.

The new initiatives are the result of a series of roundtables with LGBTQ+ shareholders, Adams said, and mark an expansion of the role of the New York City Unity Project, which is now part of the Mayor’s Office of Equity.

“That’s an important initiative that we’re going to expand on and give teeth and resources to,” he said.

Mayor’s Office of Equity Commissioner Sideya Sherman.

Mayor’s Office of Equity Commissioner Sideya Sherman said New York City has a history of being a place where people can find community and belonging, while being their authentic self.

“And now more than ever…particularly in the face of harmful legislation that’s happening across our country, it’s important that in New York City we not only affirm these values but we make investments that ensure that LGBTQ+ New Yorkers can thrive,” she said.

“Equity is not necessarily making sure that everybody has the same thing. It’s making sure that everybody has what they uniquely need,” Sherman said. “This announcement is really the result of listening. It’s the result of listening to members from across the LGBT community and making sure that we are working across our administration to really respond to the specific needs that were heard.”