Fast Freeze

Tenants push for rent freeze amid pandemic

By Gregg McQueen

Lena Meléndez is waiting.

Meléndez wrote her landlord a letter asking if there would be a grace period for April rent in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing state-mandated PAUSE restrictions.

“I’m still waiting to hear back,” she said.

It just isn’t enough.

A 90-day moratorium on tenant evictions has been implemented by Governor Andrew Cuomo – but it’s not enough, say Meléndez and other city tenants.

With rent bills for April now due, advocates are stepping up their calls for a rent freeze to help those in financial distress due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to the eviction moratorium, Cuomo has urged lenders to suspend foreclosures and mortgage payments.

But many New Yorkers are calling specifically for a cancellation of rent payments for the foreseeable future, due to the high number of people currently unemployed due to the pandemic.

Meléndez expressed concern about what will happen when the moratorium runs out, noting that tenants will still be on the hook for back rent.

“This is a dream for landlords,” she remarked. “When this moratorium is up, you have rent for three months that will be due. This could be a chance to expel low-income tenants and elderly people.”

A driver for Uber, Meléndez said she has not been working because she feels her job puts her at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“I thought, what am I doing with a can of Lysol and a mask? I can’t socially distance in my car,” she remarked. “Everyone should be home right now.”

Juan Núñez, tenant organizer with Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition, argued that the moratorium does not provide enough relief to impacted residents.

“The eviction moratorium is a start, but what it doesn’t address is what happens after it’s over,” he said.

“A lot of people aren’t able to work because they’re laid off. Even if they’re working, it might not be the same number of hours or same pay they’re used to,” he added. “Any money they have might be going to food or medicine. They just aren’t going to be able to pay their rent after 90 days because they’re just not earning.”

A coalition of advocacy groups has created an online petition requesting that Cuomo and the state legislature enact an immediate suspension of rent, mortgage, and utility payments.

The petition had garnered more than 81,000 signatures as of March 31.

“Working people across New York State are facing layoffs and struggling to pay rent and buy basic necessities. This problem will not disappear once the threat of COVID-19 has passed, and the eviction moratorium is lifted. Forgiving rent and mortgage debt accumulated during this period will help keep New Yorkers in their homes and stabilize our economy and our state,” the petition reads.

On March 27th, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated he was in favor of a rent freeze, applicable to rent-stabilized apartments, which would require state action.

Meléndez said she is concerned about paying her bills in the near future, as her husband was recently laid off from his job at a restaurant. Yet, she stressed that others are in even more precarious financial situations.

A tenant leader in her building, Meléndez said that several of her neighbors are undocumented and do not qualify for federal stimulus checks of up to $1,200 that were recently announced by the federal government.

“They’re not eligible for the relief package, not eligible for unemployment,” she said. “They’re living in the shadows, and these are the people that are most vulnerable.”

Núñez, who serves as Tenant Association President in his apartment building, recently lost his job due to coronavirus slowdowns. He said that some tenants in his building are planning to attach a letter to their April rent stub, explaining to the landlord that they are unable to pay rent for this month.

For now, Núñez has been stressing to tenants that they cannot be evicted from their apartments during this time.

“The moratorium does give us time to plan and push lawmakers for more action,” Nunez said. “It allows us to feel less afraid. But if we don’t get an answer soon on some type of rent suspension, it will be bad. All these people are out of work – what is our next step?”

He explained that tenant organizing is a bit different in the age of COVID-19. “We’re not meeting in person like we used to,” he said. “We started a WhatsApp group chat. We’re trying to communicate the best we can by phone and messages.”

Meléndez agreed that the pandemic has made it more challenging to connect with fellow housing advocates to rally them for action. “Everything is done online now. We’re doing Zoom conferences. You can’t put up flyers. You can’t gather,” she said.

She called on Cuomo to take immediate action to cancel rent payments for at least the next several months.

“What he did with the moratorium was immediate. He can do something,” she said.

Cuomo has not publicly voiced support for a rent freeze, and has suggested that tenants will still be responsible for paying their rent to landlords.

“You can’t be evicted for non-payment of rent, but it’s not that you won’t owe rent,” he said at a press conference on March 30. “You signed a contract. Even the people to whom you have to pay rent have to pay rent. They have bills to pay.”

Some state lawmakers are working on solutions to aid tenants.

State Senator Michael Gianaris said he is drafting a bill that would provide rent forgiveness for 90 days for residential and commercial tenants that lost their jobs or closed their businesses due to COVID-19. The bill includes provisions to assist landlords as well.

“Eviction moratorium is good but tenants without income won’t be able to pay accumulating rent in 90 days and will then face eviction,” Gianaris said on Twitter. “We need to #CancelRent for 90 days.”

Núñez said it might be necessary for New York City tenants to conduct a rent strike if state lawmakers cannot come up with some type of rent forgiveness program.

“We do hope it doesn’t come to a strike. It would be best if the state just cancelled the rent,” remarked Núñez, who said that advocates would begin to organize around a rent strike if a forgiveness plan is not announced within the next few days. “We need to be prepared to do whatever it takes.”

For more information on the rent freeze petition, please visit bit.ly/341PKOe.