“Dark as night”

Electeds make surprise Rikers inspection

By Gregg McQueen

City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams found conditions at the Rikers Island facility somewhat improved after a recent visit.

Williams, joined by City Comptroller Brad Lander, and City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, made a surprise visit to Rikers Island on August 29.

The officials cited an urgent need to inspect current conditions at the detention facility, as 12 deaths have occurred there since January.

They were particularly concerned with the ongoing use of solitary confinement, they said.

Williams, who also inspected the facility in 2021, said conditions were “demonstrably better” than when he visited a year ago. He cited an improved intake system, expanded programming for inmates, and reduced use of solitary confinement.

“When I came here a year ago, it was simply atrocious. It looked like a jail on the brink of simple disaster,” Williams remarked.

Despite improvements, Williams pointed out a number of problem areas.

“We did see a number of people complaining about not being able to get their medication, which is a concern,” he said.

Though Governor Hochul signed a 2021 law limiting the use of solitary confinement, the elected officials said they witnessed seven Rikers inmates being held in conditions that resembled solitary.

“You go into this other little area, but they’re each as dark as night,” Lander said. “You have nobody else nearby and the folks we talked to were in those units 22 or 23 hours of the day.”

“Boy, that looks like what you imagine when you think of solitary,” he added.

In June, Williams and Rivera introduced City Council legislation that would ban the practice of solitary confinement.

After the surprise visit, officials also highlighted staffing concerns, pointing out that double shifts were the norm for Department of Correction (DOC) officers at Rikers.

According to recent data, 12 percent of DOC staffers call out sick on a daily basis.

“One of the first conversations we had was with an officer who said very, very plainly that nobody is showing up to work,” said Rivera.

On August 25, Lander’s office released an online dashboard highlighting DOC data on staffing levels, violent incidents, jail population, and other metrics.

Lander commended the DOC for sharing more data about jail conditions, but noted that personal visits to facilities were still essential.

“Transparency requires more than charts and graphs,” he said. “There are just critical things that you can’t know if you don’t come see it for yourself.”