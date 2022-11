$3.1 billion secured from Walmart to combat opioid crisis

“For decades, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities here in New York and across the country,” James said in a statement. “Pharmacies such as Walmart played an undeniable role in perpetuating opioids’ destruction, and my fellow attorneys general and I are holding them accountable.”

To this end, James has announced a $3.1 billion multistate settlement with Walmart, resolving allegations that the company contributed to the nationwide opioid crisis by failing to regulate opioid prescriptions at its stores.

James co-led a coalition of attorneys general in negotiating the settlement, which will provide $3.1 billion to communities nationwide and will require significant improvements in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids.

New York State will receive up to $116 million as part of the settlement.

In addition to providing $3.1 billion to be divided by sign-on states, local governments, and tribes to be used for opioid treatment, recovery, and abatement, the settlement announced will include broad, court-ordered requirements Walmart must comply with, such as robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.

According to James, the settlement is expected to gain support of the required 43 states by the end of 2022, allowing local governments to join the deal during the first quarter of 2023.

Last month, states confirmed that negotiations were also underway with Walgreens and CVS.

In total, James has secured more than $2.1 billion for New York State through various settlements, to be used for opioid abatement, treatment, and prevention efforts in communities devastated by this epidemic.

In 2021, Attorney General James championed legislation to create an opioid settlement fund to ensure monetary settlements are invested in helping New Yorkers impacted by the opioid crisis.

“You cannot put a price on lives lost and communities destroyed,” James said. “But with the $2.1 billion we have delivered to New York, we will continue to recover, rebuild, and strengthen our defenses against future devastation.”