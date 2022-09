New gun laws go into effect

Photos: Kevin P. Coughlin – Governor’s Office

New laws go into effect this week.

Concealed weapons will no longer be permitted in subways, Times Square, medical facilities, bars and entertainment venues, and other sensitive locations effective September 1.

At a press conference in Manhattan on Wed., Aug. 31st, Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams reminded New Yorkers of new state laws going into effect.

The laws – enacted after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s 100-year-old pistol permitting laws in June – prohibit concealed carry permit holders from bringing firearms into sensitive locations, strengthen background checks and firearm safety training for individuals seeking to obtain concealed carry permits, and require renewal or recertification of permits every three years.

“In New York State, we will continue leading the way forward and implementing common sense gun safety legislation,” Hochul said.

On June 23, the Supreme Court struck down New York’s handgun-licensing law, which required applicants for concealed carry gun licenses to show “proper cause.” The court ruled that the proper cause requirement violated the Second Amendment.

Adams remarked that the Supreme Court decision was “keeping me up at night.”

“I know the reality of having 475,000 people in Times Square at any given time,” Adams said. “At any given time… that they can carry a firearm.”

The city will post signage around the Times Square area, Adams said, stating that the area is a gun-free zone, and informing that licensed gun carriers and others may not enter with a firearm unless otherwise specially authorized by law.

“As a mayor and a former police officer that actually patrolled some of those communities, I want every New Yorker and those visiting our city to be aware of these laws and to respect them,” Adams said.

Hochul slammed the Supreme Court for its decision to undermine a century-old regulation she said made New York safer – a decision that was made six weeks after a mass shooting in Buffalo killed 10 people.

Officials joined to remind New Yorkers of the changes.

“At a time when we’re having a national reckoning on gun safety… that decision wasn’t just negligent, it was reprehensible,” Hochul said.

The state has launched a new gun safety website, Hochul said, to provide the public, gun owners, and gun dealers with comprehensive information about all of the new requirements under state law.

Though New York City has always had gun free zones such as public parks, the new law expands the number of gun-free areas.

“The new laws and our rules properly balance the licensee’s rights with keeping the public safe, which is what we do,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “The NYPD is the firearm licenser for New York City, and we take this responsibility very seriously.”

Sewell said the NYPD has seized more than 4,700 firearms so far in 2022, and firearm arrests are up.

“The administration and Department have committed substantial city resources to combat gun violence,” she said. “This [law] does not impact our ability to affect arrests, assist communities and fight those who commit gun violence.”

For more information on recent changes to New York’s firearms laws, visit gunsafety.ny.gov.