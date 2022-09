“What real relief looks like”

Debt relief deal struck for taxi medallion owners

By Gregg McQueen

More than 3,000 taxi medallion owners are set to receive significant debt relief.

On August 30, Mayor Eric Adams and the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) announced an agreement with lender Marblegate Asset Management that will restructure outstanding loans of eligible medallion owners to a maximum principal balance of $170,000, after applying a $30,000 grant as a down payment on the new loans.

Restructured loans will be guaranteed by the city in case of default.

Many yellow cab drivers fell into severe financial debt in recent years due to the decline in medallion values. Though the city sold medallions for over $1.1 million apiece in 2014, values plummeted to about $250,000 by 2017.

The taxi drivers started a hunger strike in 2021 in an effort to reach a relief agreement.

Drivers have blamed their financial predicament on predatory loan practices and the rise of app-based cab companies such as Uber and Lyft.

Adams called the Marblegate deal “life-changing debt forgiveness” for thousands of drivers who “deserve economic justice.”

“Our taxicab medallion owners and drivers have always kept New York City moving, and it is finally time we pay it forward with real debt relief for owners in need,” Adams said in a statement. “We are likely putting tens of thousands of dollars back into the pockets of these owner-drivers and showing them what real relief looks like.”

According to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), the average debt for yellow cab drivers is currently $550,000, and they are saddled with average monthly loan payments of $3,000.

Based on the agreement with Marblegate, monthly payments for restructured loans will be capped at $1,234.

Medallion owners can begin the loan restructuring process immediately and begin closing on restructured loans on September 19, city officials said.

Marblegate urged drivers to apply quickly to have their loans redone.

“While we are all proud of this program, it is critical that we move forward quickly to get drivers’ loans restructured,” said Andrew Milgram, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Marblegate Asset Management.

The falling value of the medallions has caused many yellow taxi drivers to fall into serious financial debt.

“With a rapidly changing economy, it is vital drivers act in the month of September to realize meaningful debt forgiveness and a sizable reduction in their monthly loan payments. The more drivers that participate, the more this is a win for taxis,” Milgram said.

Restructured loans will include an interest rate of 7.3 percent or less, fully amortized over no more than 25 years, officials said.

The TLC has published rules that will codify these terms.

“Today, we finally have a concrete deal to get medallion owners the relief they desperately need,” said TLC Commissioner David Do. “I am incredibly proud of how hard the TLC and our partners — both lenders and medallion owners — have worked to get us to this point under very challenging economic circumstances, and I am looking forward to closing loans in the weeks to come.”

The city, Marblegate and NYTWA reached a tentative deal last November to have loans restructured with a city-backed guarantee. The parties continued to negotiate until finalizing a deal this week.

“We are finally at the starting line of a new life for thousands of drivers and our families,” said NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai (center).

Last year, NYTWA members staged protests for 45 consecutive days and about 100 drivers conducted a hunger strike, in an effort to bring about a debt relief deal.

“We are finally at the starting line of a new life for thousands of drivers and our families,” NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai said after the agreement with Marblegate was finalized.

“I congratulate all of our union members who chose to organize, and not despair, and won back their lives,” she said. “Against the darkness of a crushing debt, their courage remained the light, and today, the triumph is fully theirs.”

Despite the relief deal, yellow cab drivers “are still going to be left with a significant debt,” stressed Desai. “But what the new debt levels do is give the drivers a fighting chance of survival.”