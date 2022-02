Mayor Adams unveils $98 billion preliminary budget

By Gregg McQueen

It’s not his money – it’s yours.

Pledging to “get stuff done” while exercising fiscal caution, Mayor Eric Adams revealed a $98.5 billion preliminary New York City budget for Fiscal Year 2023 that was emblematic, he said, of the “discipline” his administration would exercise in spending.

The outlined budget goals will be successful, offered Adams, “if we are good managers of taxpayer dollars and properly oversee the city’s budget.”

“My administration is laser-focused on fiscal discipline,” Adams said. “We are not spending our money. We are spending your money.”

The budget focused heavily on crime reduction and assistance for working families, which Adams said were necessary for the city to fully recover from Covid-19.

Adams unveiled his budget during a video announcement from City Hall on February 16.

The preliminary budget advances goals from Adams’ Blueprint to End Gun Violence, including the creation of Neighborhood Safety Teams, employment of anti-gun squads, and use of enhanced crime-fighting technology such as facial recognition and gun detection measures.

“I’m a big believer in using facial recognition correctly within the confines of the law. I’m a big believer in that we have technology out there that could define now, if people are carrying a gun, we should use that,” Adams said at a media briefing on February 16. “Other countries are using smart technologies to do so and we’re going to do that. We’re not going to be intrusive, and abusive with that technology.”

Despite the enhanced police resources, Adams said the NYPD budget would remain relatively flat for FY23.

The budget also includes $75 million to bolster the Fair Fares program, which provides reduced fare MetroCards to low-income New Yorkers. It marks the first time that permanent baseline funding has been allocated for Fair Fares.

“There’s never been a time that we spent more than $49 million dollars into Fair Fares. We bring it up to over $70 million dollars,” Adams said. “We’re getting it right. And we’re going to continue to analyze the need.”

“I’m talking about putting money back into the pockets of New Yorkers,” he said.

The Adams administration reduced the budgeted city headcount by 3,200 in FY22 and 7,000 in FY23 by eliminating vacancies. Adams said the reduction was achieved “without laying off a single employee.”

Other measures included in the preliminary budget include:

An expansion of the New York City Earned Income Tax credit to $250 million in FY23.

Baseline funding for 100,000 summer jobs for city youth, including 90,000 in the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).

Comprehensive health screenings, regular home visits, and referral services for first-time moms in the 33 neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19 with the New Family Home Visits program ($30 million in FY23),

$25 million in tax credits for businesses that provide free or subsidized child care.

$13.5 million for Fair Futures program to prepare youth for aging out of foster care with mentoring, tutoring, and other services.

Reducing maternal deaths and childbirth complications and providing care coordination to high-risk patients with Maternal Medical Home and Obstetric Simulation Training ($3 million in FY23).

Adams pointed out that stimulus funds received from the federal government after the Covid-19 pandemic will soon come to an end.

“So, we have to get it right in 2022 and lay the foundation for ‘23 and two fiscal years ’23 and ‘24. We’re going to examine the dollars we have remaining to spend and make sure that we spend it correctly,” he said.

Adams also increased budget reserves to a total of $6.1 billion — more than $1 billion more than the FY22 level, and the highest level achieved in city history. There is now $1 billion in the General Reserve, $1 billion in the Rainy Day Fund, $3.8 billion in the Retiree Health Benefits Trust, and $250 million in the Capital Stabilization Fund, Adams said.

The proposed budget includes a nearly $2 billion cut in spending.

In a statement, City Comptroller Brad Lander praised Adams for his investments in summer youth jobs and Fair Fares, but called for more money to be allocated for housing and the city’s reserve fund.

“As the budget process continues, I hope to see additional funding for evidence-based public safety interventions like supportive housing, a far more robust plan for long-term fiscal reserves, and more clarity about how we are spending one-time federal funds wisely to help vulnerable students, small businesses, and neighborhoods recover,” Lander said. “We must also act now to address the climate crisis by investing in clean energy through our Public Solar NYC plan, as well as the infrastructure we need for the coming era of rising tides and temperatures.”

“Our city’s investments must center both economic and community health, development, and growth, and I believe that this year’s budget can meet these goals,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. “The mayor’s preliminary budget is just that, a starting point – and this is a good place to start.”