Pass on prosecution

By Gregg McQueen

Reserving incarceration for matters involving significant harm will make us safer,” wrote new Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg (center).

Not on his watch.

New Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg does not plan to prosecute offenses like transit fare evasion, prostitution and marijuana misdemeanors.

In a memo sent to staff members on January 3, Bragg outlined changes to charging, bail, plea and sentencing policies that would advance the goals of “safety and fairness” and focus the office on prosecuting violent crime.

“Data, and my personal experiences, show that reserving incarceration for matters involving significant harm will make us safer,” Bragg wrote in the memo.

He also called for greater investments in diversion programs and alternatives to incarceration and a reduction in pretrial incarceration.

“These policy changes not only will, in and of themselves, make us safer; they also will free up prosecutorial resources to focus on violent crime,” Bragg wrote.

He said marijuana misdemeanors, trespassing, fare evasion and resisting arrest will not be prosecuted, unless also accompanied by a felony charge.

Prostitution should not be charged, the memo said, unless it also involves “felonies, or coercive practices regularly performed by those who traffic in the sex trade or related crimes such as money laundering.”

In the memo, Bragg also recommended lesser charges for low-level store robberies if the “threat of force consists of displaying a dangerous instrument but does not create a genuine risk of physical harm.”

He explained that Assistant District Attorneys in Manhattan should “use their judgment and experience to evaluate the person arrested” and identify people who suffer from mental illness or substance abuse disorders, who are homeless, or who commit crimes of poverty, with “the goal of providing services to such individuals.”

Bragg, a Harlem native, made history in November 2021 when he was elected as Manhattan’s first Black DA. During his campaign, he repeatedly pledged that he would decline to prosecute low-level crimes and seek to reduce incarceration.

“While my commitment to making incarceration a matter of last resort is immutable, the path to get there through these policies will be dynamic and not static,” he wrote in the memo, “and will be informed by our discussions…and our work together in the weeks and months ahead.”

To view the entire memorandum, please visit bit.ly/3pXe00P.