Cuomo resigns

By Gregg McQueen

He’s out.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tues., Aug. 10, a week after a bombshell report by the New York Attorney General’s office concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women.

Battered by a deluge of harassment allegations and facing impeachment by a State Assembly investigation, Cuomo announced he would step aside for the good of the state.

“I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to governing,” Cuomo said during a televised address. “I work for you and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you.”

His resignation will take effect in 14 days, he said.

Cuomo’s replacement will be Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who becomes the first woman to serve as Governor of New York.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a tweet. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

On August 3, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a report, the result of a five-month investigation into allegations of harassment by Cuomo.

According to investigators, Cuomo broke federal and state laws by sexually harassing 11 women, including former and current state employees, by engaging in “unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments.”

On Monday, former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to accuse him publicly of harassment, indicated she would sue the Governor and his closest aides.

In his address, Cuomo continued to deny all allegations, labeling them as “false” and “politically motivated.”

“I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful,” he said.

However, he insisted that the resulting impeachment effort and other legal actions against him would serve as a distraction to governance and prove costly to the state.

“This situation, by its current trajectory, will generate months of political and legal controversy — that is what is going to happen,” Cuomo remarked. “That is how the political wind is blowing. It will consume the government. It will cost taxpayers millions of dollars. It will brutalize people.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who frequently sparred with Cuomo over the years, said the resignation was overdue following the string of harassment allegations.

“Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories. It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York,” de Blasio said.

James said Cuomo’s resignation “closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice.”

“I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state,” said James in a statement. “The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who unsuccessfully attempted to unseat Hochul as Lieutenant Governor during the 2018 Democratic primary, called on her to “stabilize New York in a perilous moment and against an incessant volley of crises.”

“I… am ready to work with her to recover from this pandemic and rebuild New York. I hope that over the coming months she will be able to begin to address the toxic culture created by Governor Cuomo and those around him who empowered and enabled him, and all the damage the administration has wrought,” Williams said in a statement.

Upon Cuomo’s resignation, housing advocates immediately appealed to the incoming Governor to extend the eviction moratorium, which is slated to expire on August 31.

“For the past decade, and especially during the darkest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Andrew Cuomo failed tenants and communities across the state. Now Kathy Hochul must step up and lead our state as a pro-tenant Governor who will guide an equitable and inclusive recovery after Covid,” said Cea Weaver, Coordinator of Housing Justice for All. “As a coalition representing many thousands of New Yorkers at risk of losing their homes, we’re urging Hochul to extend the eviction moratorium that’s set to expire August 31 and to distribute emergency rent relief funds to tenants and landlords hit hardest by Covid. She should get to work immediately on providing relief to tenants and communities that Cuomo abandoned.”