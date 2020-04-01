- English
- Español
Mind your Mental Health
Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Your mental health matters.
In addition to what we all know about hand washing and social distancing to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus, here are some suggestions to help deal with stress associated with this pandemic.
- Social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation. Reach out to your friends and family and talk and connect via phone or FaceTime. With all the technology we have at our fingertips, make use of your social network to not be isolated.
- Reach out to a neighbor who may need help. Be mindful if you have a neighbor who may be in the at-risk population and if you are heading out to the store, ask them if they need anything that you can pick up. This will not only help them, it will also help you. Simple acts like these can go a long way and can also make us feel better.
- During stressful times going outside and taking a brisk walk can help you relax, boost your mood and help you in managing your stress levels.
- Eat a healthy diet. Research has shown that what you eat—and don’t eat—affects the way you think and feel.
-
Drink alcohol in moderation. Alcohol is a depressant and drinking too much can often make your mood and anxiety levels worse.
- Get enough sleep. Make sure to put self-care as a priority and do your best to get enough sleep. Sleep has many benefits and during stressful times it can help aid in keeping your mind and body healthy.
- Consume the news in moderation. While it is important to stay informed and up to date on the latest information about COVID-19, too much information adds to our stress levels. The repetitive nature of the news reports is not good for our mental health. Once you are informed, turn off the news and read a book, listen to music, watch a good television show or feel-good movie. Now would be an excellent time to ask friends for recommendations of series to watch on Netflix or other streaming services.
“Most importantly, know that being anxious in this challenging time is a completely normal response,” says Dr. Borenstein. “Should the stress be too much for you to take, seek professional help for yourself, if necessary. We have faced other difficult times in the past and with proper care we will get through this too.”
Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein is President and CEO of the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. The Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world. BBRF is also the producer of the Emmy-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness. For more, please visit bbrfoundation.org.
Cuide su salud mental
Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Su salud mental es importante.
Además de lo que todos sabemos sobre el lavado de manos y el distanciamiento social para ayudar a mitigar la propagación del coronavirus, aquí hay algunas sugerencias para ayudar a lidiar con el estrés asociado con esta pandemia.
- El distanciamiento social no significa aislamiento social. Comuníquese con sus amigos y familiares y hable y conéctese por teléfono o FaceTime. Con toda la tecnología que tenemos a nuestro alcance, utilice su red social para no estar aislado.
- Comuníquese con un vecino que pueda necesitar ayuda. Si tiene un vecino que pueda estar en la población en riesgo y usted se dirige a la tienda, pregúntele si necesita algo que pueda recoger. Esto no solo los ayudará, sino que también le ayudará a usted. Actos simples como estos pueden contribuir y también hacernos sentir mejor.
- Ejercítese. Durante los momentos estresantes, salir y dar una caminata rápida puede ayudarle a relajarse, a mejorar su estado de ánimo y a controlar sus niveles de estrés.
- Lleve una dieta saludable. La investigación ha demostrado que lo que come, y no come, afecta la forma en que piensa y siente.
-
Beba alcohol con moderación. El alcohol es un depresivo y beber demasiado a menudo puede empeorar su estado de ánimo y sus niveles de ansiedad.
- Duerma lo suficiente. Asegúrese de poner el cuidado personal como una prioridad y haga su mejor esfuerzo para dormir lo suficiente. El sueño tiene muchos beneficios y durante los momentos estresantes puede ayudarnos a mantener la mente y el cuerpo saludables.
- Consuma noticias con moderación. Si bien es importante mantenerse informado y actualizado sobre la información más reciente sobre el COVID-19, demasiada información suma a nuestros niveles de estrés. La naturaleza repetitiva de los informes de noticias no es buena para nuestra salud mental. Una vez que esté informado, apague las noticias y lea un libro, escuche música, mire un buen programa de televisión o una película para sentirse bien. Ahora sería un excelente momento para pedir a los amigos recomendaciones de series para ver en Netflix u otros servicios por internet.
“Lo más importante es saber que estar ansioso en este momento difícil es una respuesta completamente normal”, dice el Dr. Borenstein. “Si el estrés es demasiado para usted, busque ayuda profesional, si es necesario. Hemos enfrentado otros tiempos difíciles en el pasado y con la atención adecuada también lo superaremos”.
Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein es presidente y director general de Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. La Fundación otorga becas de investigación para desarrollar mejores tratamientos, curas y métodos de prevención de enfermedades mentales. Desde 1987, la Fundación ha otorgado más de $ 408 millones para financiar a más de 4,800 científicos líderes en todo el mundo. También es el productor de la serie de televisión pública nominada al Emmy Healthy Minds con el Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, cuyo objetivo es eliminar el estigma de la enfermedad mental. Para más información, por favor visite bbrfoundation.org.