Dining Delay

NYC halts plan to resume indoor dining

The return of indoor dining at New York City restaurants and bars will be delayed.

Eateries had been preparing to serve diners indoors ‒ with limited capacity ‒ under Phase 3 of the reopening, which is slated to begin on Mon., July 6.

However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that indoor dining has been postponed indefinitely, citing the spike in coronavirus cases occurring in many states that had already reopened.

“We see a lot of problems, particularly around people going to bars and restaurants indoors. The science is showing it more and more. We cannot go ahead with indoor dining in New York City,” he said.

De Blasio said the city would focus on helping more restaurants with outdoor dining by bolstering the Open Restaurants program, which has included more than 6,600 eateries so far.

He said the city planned “a huge outreach effort” that involved city agencies going out into communities, helping to show restaurants that qualify that that they can take advantage of this right away, get a lot more business and do it in a safe way, which is outdoors,” he said.

While indoor dining is being allowed in other areas of New York State under Phase 3, Governor Andrew Cuomo said a decrease in citizens wearing masks and lack of enforcement of social distancing guidelines as troublesome for New York City.

“This is a New York City-only modification because frankly, it’s a problem that is most pronounced in New York City,” he said.

“If you have citizen compliance dropping and you don’t have local governments enforcing, then you’re going to see the virus go up, period,” remarked Cuomo, who said indoor dining in NYC would be delayed until “until the facts change and it is prudent to open,” he said.

“Restaurants and bars have been making enormous financial sacrifices for four months, and their survival now depends on compensation reflective of those losses,” said Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, in a statement. “We respect the government and public health officials’ decision to postpone the anticipated July 6th reopening of indoor dining, but the longer neighborhood restaurants and bars are forced to be closed, the harder it will be for them to ever successfully reopen. This makes it even more urgent to forgive rent, expand outdoor dining and enact other responsive policies to save our city’s beloved small businesses and jobs.”