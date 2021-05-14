- English
- Español
Rezoning Redux
Coalition unveils Morningside Heights redevelopment proposal
By Gregg McQueen
Though the word “rezoning” has been known to raise the blood pressure of many uptown residents, community members are helping to drive a new proposal to redevelop the neighborhood of Morningside Heights.
On May 7, a coalition of elected officials and community stakeholders unveiled a block-by-block vision to rezone Morningside Heights that could add a significant number of affordable housing units and protect many others.
The plan identifies a 15-block stretch between 110th Street to 125th Street, noting sites that are specifically vulnerable to luxury development without affordability requirements because of unused air rights or high vacancy rates.
“The current zoning has led to the worst of all worlds: wildly out-of-scale mid-block towers and zero affordable housing,” said City Councilmember Mark Levine. “An extraordinary community-driven process has put forward a powerful alternative to the status quo, with a plan that would add density and affordable housing on the avenues and adjacent to transit, would limit out-scale-towers, would preserve existing rent-stabilized apartments, and would update an inconsistent commercial overlay.”
The plan was announced by Levine, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and the land use division at the City Council, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Community Board 9 and the Morningside Heights Community Coalition (MHCC), a grassroots organization devoted to preserving the historic and social character of the neighborhood.
In a new study, the coalition outlines its proposals to change the zoning of Morningside Heights, which has not been altered since 1961.
Several nearby neighborhoods have received rezoning approvals in recent years, including Inwood and East Harlem.
While those rezoning efforts, driven by city agencies, were met with a significant amount of community resistance, the proposal for Morningside Heights has been engineered in part by residents themselves.
“MHCC quickly realized that other rezoning efforts around the city had grown increasingly contentious and difficult for communities…and the city (through the Department of City Planning) to come to agreement on,” stakeholders wrote in the new report. “They needed to find a “new path” for neighborhood rezoning processes, one that allows the city to work with a community that is open to growth and increase in density in tandem with common sense restrictions and was in line with the values and vision of the community.”
In the report, stakeholders explained that Morningside Heights presents a highly attractive zoning environment for luxury developers, which could jeopardize longtime residents and small businesses.
“These fears have been realized in the last few years, as new luxury developments with no affordable units have pierced the skyline,” the report said.
According to the study, residential rents in Morningside Heights jumped 34 percent between 2010 and 2018, the largest increase in the city. The neighborhood also has among the highest turnover rates for rent-stabilized housing.
The proposal suggests zoning changes that could be used to produce new affordable housing, increasing density while maintaining contextual height limits on buildings. It points out several underbuilt areas near the 1 train that could be viable targets for development.
In addition, the study identified clusters of about 850 rent-stabilized units that could be preserved through zoning changes.
“This study recognizes the difficult moment that we are in as a city and seeks to address our affordability crisis head on. And unlike other plans the city has put forth, this one is actually coming to us from the community themselves. Their goal is our goal: to increase affordable housing and preserve the units we do have,” said Speaker Johnson. “I’m proud of the work the Council has done here, and I hope to see more community-driven plans going forward.”
The real estate market in Morningside Heights is heavily influenced by Columbia University and property ownership by large institutions, the study noted.
In 2018, MHCC made a similar rezoning proposal that was rejected by the Department of City Planning. After that, MHCC sought out the assistance of local elected officials to create a community-led rezoning model that was driven by residents and stakeholders, rather than a city agency.
The latest rezoning proposal was crafted after MHCC-sponsored workshops, town hall meetings, petitions and interviews with local residents.
“The ground-breaking Rezoning Study captures the aspirations of our neighbors to maintain the quality of life they deserve. The study promotes reasonable development with affordable housing, and greater commercial opportunities while preserving rent-stabilized units to ensure a thriving and diverse community,” said Robert Stern, Vice President of the MHCC.
“Time after time we’ve seen top-down, City Hall-driven rezonings fail because they didn’t take the time to understand the area as local stakeholders do,” said Congressmember Jerry Nadler. “I am excited to see a community-driven plan that can curb out-of-scale development, create affordable housing, and preserve the unique character and vibrancy of Morningside Heights move forward.”
For more on the coalition, please visit mhccnyc.org.
Rezonificación de Morningside Heights
Coalición presenta propuesta de desarrollo
Por Gregg McQueen
Aunque se sabe que la palabra “rezonificación” eleva la presión arterial de muchos residentes del Alto Manhattan, los miembros de la comunidad están ayudando a impulsar una nueva propuesta para reconstruir el vecindario de Morningside Heights.
El 7 de mayo, una coalición de funcionarios y partes interesadas de la comunidad dio a conocer una visión manzana por manzana para rezonificar Morningside Heights que podría agregar un número significativo de unidades de vivienda asequible y proteger a muchas otras.
El plan identifica un tramo de 15 manzanas entre las calles 110 y 125, señalando sitios que son específicamente vulnerables a desarrollos de lujo sin requisitos de asequibilidad debido a derechos aéreos no utilizados o altas tasas de desocupación.
“La zonificación actual ha llevado al peor de todos los mundos: torres a mitad de la cuadra tremendamente fuera de escala y cero viviendas asequibles”, dijo el concejal Mark Levine. “Un proceso extraordinario impulsado por la comunidad ha presentado una poderosa alternativa al status quo, con un plan que agregaría densidad y viviendas asequibles en las avenidas y adyacentes al tránsito, limitaría las torres fuera de escala, preservaría los apartamentos existentes de renta estabilizada y actualizaría una súper posición comercial inconsistente”.
El plan fue anunciado por Levine, el presidente del Concejo Municipal, Corey Johnson, y la división de uso de la tierra en el Concejo Municipal; la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer; la Junta Comunitaria 9 y la Coalición Comunitaria de Morningside Heights (MHCC, por sus siglas en inglés), una organización de base dedicada a preservar el carácter histórico y social del barrio.
En un nuevo estudio, la coalición describe sus propuestas para cambiar la zonificación de Morningside Heights, que no se ha modificado desde 1961.
Varios vecindarios cercanos han recibido aprobaciones de rezonificación en los últimos años, incluyendo a Inwood y también a East Harlem.
Si bien esos esfuerzos de rezonificación, impulsados por agencias de la ciudad, se encontraron con una cantidad significativa de resistencia de la comunidad, la propuesta para Morningside Heights ha sido diseñada en parte por los propios residentes.
“MHCC se dio cuenta rápidamente de que otros esfuerzos de rezonificación en la ciudad se habían vuelto cada vez más polémicos y difíciles para las comunidades… y la ciudad (a través del Departamento de Planificación Urbana) de llegar a un acuerdo”, escribieron las partes interesadas en el nuevo informe. “Necesitaban encontrar un ‘nuevo camino’ para los procesos de rezonificación de vecindarios, uno que le permitiera a la ciudad trabajar con una comunidad que está abierta al crecimiento y aumento de densidad en conjunto con restricciones de sentido común y que estuviera en línea con los valores y la visión de la comunidad”.
En el informe, las partes interesadas explicaron que Morningside Heights presenta un entorno de zonificación muy atractivo para los desarrolladores de lujo, lo que podría poner en peligro a los residentes de mucho tiempo y a los pequeños negocios.
“Estos temores se han hecho realidad en los últimos años, a medida que nuevos desarrollos de lujo sin unidades asequibles han traspasado el horizonte”, dice el informe.
Según el estudio, los alquileres residenciales en Morningside Heights aumentaron un 34 por ciento entre 2010 y 2018, el mayor aumento en la ciudad. El vecindario también tiene una de las tasas de rotación más altas de viviendas con renta estabilizada.
La propuesta sugiere cambios de zonificación que podrían usarse para producir nuevas viviendas asequibles, aumentando la densidad mientras se mantienen los límites de altura contextuales en los edificios. Señala varias áreas subterráneas cerca del tren 1 que podrían ser objetivos viables para el desarrollo.
Además, el estudio identificó grupos de alrededor de 850 unidades con renta estabilizada que podrían preservarse mediante cambios de zonificación.
“Este estudio reconoce el momento difícil en el que nos encontramos como ciudad y busca abordar nuestra crisis de asequibilidad de frente. Y, a diferencia de otros planes que ha presentado la ciudad, este en realidad nos llega desde la propia comunidad. Su objetivo es nuestro objetivo: aumentar las viviendas asequibles y preservar las unidades que tenemos”, dijo el presidente Johnson. “Estoy orgulloso del trabajo que ha hecho el Consejo aquí y espero ver más planes impulsados por la comunidad en el futuro”.
El mercado de bienes raíces en Morningside Heights está fuertemente influenciado por la Universidad Columbia y la posesión de propiedades por parte de grandes instituciones, señaló el estudio.
En 2018, MHCC hizo una propuesta de rezonificación similar que fue rechazada por el Departamento de Planificación Urbana. Después de eso, MHCC buscó la ayuda de los funcionarios locales para crear un modelo de rezonificación liderado por la comunidad que fue impulsado por los residentes y las partes interesadas, en lugar de una agencia de la ciudad.
La última propuesta de rezonificación se elaboró después de talleres patrocinados por MHCC, reuniones del ayuntamiento, peticiones y entrevistas con los residentes locales.
“El innovador Estudio de Rezonificación captura las aspiraciones de nuestros vecinos de mantener la calidad de vida que merecen. El estudio promueve un desarrollo razonable con viviendas asequibles y mayores oportunidades comerciales al tiempo que preserva las unidades de renta estabilizada para garantizar una comunidad próspera y diversa”, dijo Robert Stern, vicepresidente de MHCC.
“Una y otra vez hemos visto fallas en las rezonificaciones verticales impulsadas por el Ayuntamiento porque no se tomaron el tiempo para entender el área como lo hacen las partes interesadas locales”, dijo el congresista Jerry Nadler. “Estoy emocionado de ver un plan impulsado por la comunidad que puede frenar el desarrollo fuera de escala, crear viviendas asequibles y preservar el carácter único y la vitalidad de Morningside Heights avanzar”.
Para obtener más información sobre la coalición, por favor visite mhccnyc.org.