Rezoning Redux

Coalition unveils Morningside Heights redevelopment proposal

By Gregg McQueen

Though the word “rezoning” has been known to raise the blood pressure of many uptown residents, community members are helping to drive a new proposal to redevelop the neighborhood of Morningside Heights.

On May 7, a coalition of elected officials and community stakeholders unveiled a block-by-block vision to rezone Morningside Heights that could add a significant number of affordable housing units and protect many others.

The plan identifies a 15-block stretch between 110th Street to 125th Street, noting sites that are specifically vulnerable to luxury development without affordability requirements because of unused air rights or high vacancy rates.

“The current zoning has led to the worst of all worlds: wildly out-of-scale mid-block towers and zero affordable housing,” said City Councilmember Mark Levine. “An extraordinary community-driven process has put forward a powerful alternative to the status quo, with a plan that would add density and affordable housing on the avenues and adjacent to transit, would limit out-scale-towers, would preserve existing rent-stabilized apartments, and would update an inconsistent commercial overlay.”

The plan was announced by Levine, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and the land use division at the City Council, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Community Board 9 and the Morningside Heights Community Coalition (MHCC), a grassroots organization devoted to preserving the historic and social character of the neighborhood.

In a new study, the coalition outlines its proposals to change the zoning of Morningside Heights, which has not been altered since 1961.

Several nearby neighborhoods have received rezoning approvals in recent years, including Inwood and East Harlem.

While those rezoning efforts, driven by city agencies, were met with a significant amount of community resistance, the proposal for Morningside Heights has been engineered in part by residents themselves.

“MHCC quickly realized that other rezoning efforts around the city had grown increasingly contentious and difficult for communities…and the city (through the Department of City Planning) to come to agreement on,” stakeholders wrote in the new report. “They needed to find a “new path” for neighborhood rezoning processes, one that allows the city to work with a community that is open to growth and increase in density in tandem with common sense restrictions and was in line with the values and vision of the community.”

In the report, stakeholders explained that Morningside Heights presents a highly attractive zoning environment for luxury developers, which could jeopardize longtime residents and small businesses.

“These fears have been realized in the last few years, as new luxury developments with no affordable units have pierced the skyline,” the report said.

According to the study, residential rents in Morningside Heights jumped 34 percent between 2010 and 2018, the largest increase in the city. The neighborhood also has among the highest turnover rates for rent-stabilized housing.

The proposal suggests zoning changes that could be used to produce new affordable housing, increasing density while maintaining contextual height limits on buildings. It points out several underbuilt areas near the 1 train that could be viable targets for development.

In addition, the study identified clusters of about 850 rent-stabilized units that could be preserved through zoning changes.

“This study recognizes the difficult moment that we are in as a city and seeks to address our affordability crisis head on. And unlike other plans the city has put forth, this one is actually coming to us from the community themselves. Their goal is our goal: to increase affordable housing and preserve the units we do have,” said Speaker Johnson. “I’m proud of the work the Council has done here, and I hope to see more community-driven plans going forward.”

The real estate market in Morningside Heights is heavily influenced by Columbia University and property ownership by large institutions, the study noted.

In 2018, MHCC made a similar rezoning proposal that was rejected by the Department of City Planning. After that, MHCC sought out the assistance of local elected officials to create a community-led rezoning model that was driven by residents and stakeholders, rather than a city agency.

The latest rezoning proposal was crafted after MHCC-sponsored workshops, town hall meetings, petitions and interviews with local residents.

“The ground-breaking Rezoning Study captures the aspirations of our neighbors to maintain the quality of life they deserve. The study promotes reasonable development with affordable housing, and greater commercial opportunities while preserving rent-stabilized units to ensure a thriving and diverse community,” said Robert Stern, Vice President of the MHCC.

“Time after time we’ve seen top-down, City Hall-driven rezonings fail because they didn’t take the time to understand the area as local stakeholders do,” said Congressmember Jerry Nadler. “I am excited to see a community-driven plan that can curb out-of-scale development, create affordable housing, and preserve the unique character and vibrancy of Morningside Heights move forward.”

For more on the coalition, please visit mhccnyc.org.