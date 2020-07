“They thought I was a criminal”

Deconstructing policing and disability

By Sherry Mazzocchi



When Mariella Paulino was pulled over for speeding, she couldn’t understand what the police officer was saying.

Even though he spoke through a loudspeaker, she had difficulty hearing the instructions.

But the young Latina knew what to do.

She turned off her car and put her hands at the three and nine positions on the steering wheel and waited for the officer to come to her side of the car. As she looked in the rearview mirror, she saw the officer approach with his hand on his holster.

At the time, the murder of a young man named Trayvon Martin rocked the headlines, and the Black Lives Matter movement was being conceived. All Paulino could think at the time was, “I really hope I don’t get shot.”

“Chicas Talk Disability: Police Interactions and Disability” recently explored the intersectionality of race and disability, and the perceptions of both by law enforcement. The June 24th online event was a conversation by individuals of color within the disability community about police interactions. Paulino, founder of @ProjectHearing, and Catarina Rivera, founder of @BlindishLatina, hosted the discussion.

“I wanted to let others know my experiences as a professional disabled Latina woman,” said Rivera. Rivera has Usher Syndrome, a genetic disorder that involves both hearing and vision loss.

Police, they said, often show a lack of understanding about the communities of color they serve. A person of color with a disability is thrust into an even higher risk category, as law enforcement officers often have little disability awareness training.

The inability to recognize and understand a mental or physical disability can lead to tragic consequences. According to a March 2016 report by the Ruderman Family Foundation, disabled people are one-third to one-half of all people killed in a police encounter.

A private philanthropic organization, the Foundation aims to change the public’s awareness of people with disabilities, specifically arguing that “full inclusion of people with disabilities is not a matter of charity, but of civil rights.”

The exact numbers on the intersection between disability and police intervention are difficult to obtain, because disabilities are often unmentioned or noted without context. Many law enforcement organizations do not even record data regarding disabilities. Yet, when they do, the broad term “mental illness” is often used to blame victims for their deaths, according to the Foundation’s white paper, which focused on three years of media coverage centered on disability and police violence.

Krystle Shakespeare, founder of @BlackNerdDisabled, said that the media often regards mental disabilities as the reason for a police intervention. “Whether you like it or not, they are using that word in this community to justify their actions. “[Police] see you and make snap judgment in two seconds and they react,” she said. “Learned biases have real consequences in the disabled community.”

Those consequences include a justification of poor or even violent treatment by the police. “Or possibly seen as not useful enough by society because of preconceived capitalistic notions,” added Shakespeare.

In addition, being Black, female and having a disability are intersectionalities that overlap and compound problems. “For example, for me, interacting with a police officer. Yeah, I’m disabled. But I’m also Black. I’m also a woman, so there’s this idea that okay, she’s easier to take down. And that’s another thing that doesn’t get highlighted a lot,” she said.

“Intersectionality is something we have to keep an eye on. Because the more intersections that cross over, the more opportunities that can arise for discrimination,” Shakespeare said.

“Being Black, a woman and disabled; you’re at a disadvantage,” agreed Fatmatta Wurie, a Washington D.C.-based advocate. “Just being Black when you step outside of the door, you’re always on the defense.”

Wurie’s cousin is a police officer, and that relationship has made for a more open mind about law enforcement. But she finds police often have pre-conceived notions about who she is.

Wurie has Stargardt Disease and is visually impaired.

“Having a disability is not always obvious. You wouldn’t know if I had a disability unless I told you,” she said. “It’s one of those things that people in general aren’t educated about—especially the police force.”

If police don’t know that the person before them has a disability, they may misinterpret actions, and react in ways that harm the people they should instead protect.

When panelist Tylia Flores was in middle school, she was cyber-bullied by a classmate. The police were called to her school and ended up interrogating her for two hours. “They thought I was the one who started it because of the way my movements are,” she said. “They thought I was a criminal.” The police only believed her after tracking her and her classmate’s IP addresses. “It was scary because they wanted to put me in jail, all because of the way I reacted.”

Flores has cerebral palsy and is the host of a weekly radio show, Stomping on CP. She said her normal actions are erratic movements to others and can be misinterpreted as threatening behavior. A stiff posture might make some believe she is lying during an interview. Avoidance of eye contact, also common, might be construed as having something to hide. “I’ve never been able to look at the police ever since in the same way,” she said. “I don’t want to be treated as if I’m a criminal when I’m not; it’s my condition.”

Before becoming a disability rights attorney, Ashley Jacobson worked as a therapist. One of her clients called the police after being mugged. The police mistakenly viewed the client’s disability as intoxication. “So they wound up arresting my client,” she said. “That really lit a fire under me and it’s what led me to go to law school.”

When Shakespeare was pulled over by the police, thoughts of Sandra Bland immediately flashed through her mind. The police officer wanted to give her a ticket for going too slow in the fast lane. Shakespeare has hearing loss and could only hear about half of what the officer said.

“When you are stressed and you have a disability, it feels like your disability just becomes ten times worse,” she said. The officer ultimately let her off with a warning. After the incident she decided to put stickers on her car but wasn’t sure it would have been effective. “He was very determined to exert his authority, and I don’t think a sticker on my car saying I was hard of hearing would help me in that moment.”

In her own encounter when pulled over, Paulino said that she immediately told the officer that she had a hearing disability and showed him her cochlear ear implant. He then let her off – with a warning. Just before he left, he told her, “You need to figure out what you’re going to do about this whole disability thing. It could have escalated.”

When she asked for his advice, he said, “That’s not my problem. You figure it out.”

Panelists all agreed that police should be required to take classes about people with disabilities. They also called for driver’s licenses to state a person’s disability.

Carrying a card with a license or an I.D. that state a disability is one way to tell a police officer that any seemingly nonconforming behavior is the result of a condition and is not threatening behavior. “I’ve even seen people duct-taping this to their steering wheel,” Jacobson said.

Having documentation from a doctor shouldn’t be necessary, but it often gives credibility to people who are often disregarded by police, she said. “It’s important to have backup. But police will sometimes still violate people’s rights. It’s important not to blame yourself.”

Jacobson offers disability training to both officers and prosecutors. When police are dispatched to a scene, the initial information they receive is often prejudicial in terms of both people of color and people with disabilities.

“When we’re talking about disability specifically, it’s how the actions of the people involved are told to police who immediately have bias in their minds before they’ve arrived at the scene.”

Often, she said, police arrive “hot,” hoping to have a quick resolution so they can move on to the next issue.

In cases involving people with disabilities, police with little or no training are often forced to quickly assess a situation. That can lead to mistakes and a misinterpretation of actions. Instead of de-escalating a situation, the police can trigger an escalation and inadvertently make a situation worse.

Jacobson said a lot of disability training happens in a culture that does not accept or understand the need for it. She recommended that police be held accountable with different disability rights laws. “There is some room for legal accountability against police, but there needs to be more advocacy on that issue.”

There is a current movement to defund police departments. Shakespeare said taking police budgets for military-style hardware and putting it into mental health programs, domestic violence prevention, and job training programs for both youth and adults would benefit communities of color and people with disabilities much more effectively.

“I really believe in just taking funding and reallocating it into community services,” she said.