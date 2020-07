New aid for assault survivors

New aid is coming to survivors in Puerto Rico.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. has announced that Puerto Rico will test approximately 1,500 sexual assault evidence kits, also known as “rape kits,” as part of a $35 million initiative by his office to test backlogged kits around the country.

Through a $2 million grant to the Department of Public Safety of Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Bureau of Forensic Sciences (BFS) will begin testing backlogged kits dating back as early as 2003.

“Untested rape kits cannot and will not sit on shelves collecting dust during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Vance. “We owe survivors of sexual assault so much more than to be forgotten for any reason. This investment makes it possible for Puerto Rico to start testing nearly 1,500 backlogged kits today, and begin the crucial path toward securing justice for survivors.”

The investment marks the completion of Vance’s funding of the nationwide program, which has tested more than 55,000 kits across 20 states since 2015.

The test program has led to 251 new arrests and 105 new convictions, including 93 felony sexual assault convictions, as well as the elimination or near-elimination of backlogs in eight states – Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon and Utah.

“The Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety welcomes the opportunity that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office will provide to the 1,500 rape victims whose cases have fallen into backlog,” said Puerto Rico Public Safety Secretary Pedro Janer. “This initiative is of the utmost significance for victims’ closure and a step forward in our determination to raise our standards in criminal investigations that finalize in the conviction of those responsible for these heinous crimes.”

Vance’s office also released its second Test Every Kit Report, which details the program’s updated results, case studies, and local reform updates.

The report concludes that by testing backlogged kits, jurisdictions “have bolstered a national DNA databank, identified suspects, convicted perpetrators, prevented future offenses, and brought long-awaited justice to survivors.”

“Each of the 55,000 rape kits tested nationwide with our investment tells a remarkable story of a survivor whose quest for justice lasted far too long,” Vance said. “I thank all the cities and states that participated in our program and I look forward to sharing continued results.”

To view the full Test Every Kit Report, go to bit.ly/3eUcRio.