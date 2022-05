“The crisis has arrived”

Executive budget seeks to address homelessness

By Gregg McQueen

The executive budget includes $171 million to aid homeless New Yorkers.

“I was homeless on two different occasions.”

Diana Ayala has felt the insecurity first-hand – both as a child and an adult.

“I understand really well what that feels like. And it’s not a good feeling,” said Ayala, who serves as the City Council’s Deputy Speaker. “I have family members who are still in the shelter system today.”

When Mayor Eric Adams presented his executive budget for Fiscal Year 2023, it included substantial investments to increase housing stability for New Yorkers.

Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams said he planned to allocate $171 million to help get homeless New Yorkers off the streets – the funds would create 1,400 new safe haven and stabilization beds, and also support specialized services and targeted outreach.

The allocation appeared to represent a response to City Councilmembers who have demanded enhanced funding in FY23 to help homeless New Yorkers.

In the Council’s Preliminary Budget Response to the Mayor’s initial budget proposal from February, city lawmakers had called for a $114 million investment in safe haven and stabilization beds, which advocates say are more effective because they exist in smaller, more personalized shelters and are more frequently accepted by unhoused individuals.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams praised the Mayor’s latest investment.

“This $171 million investment in solutions that can better help support unhoused New Yorkers transition from homelessness is the right approach and a major step forward for our city,” she said. “Safe Havens, stabilization beds, and drop-in centers with health care services, along with care-centered street outreach, should be the consistent focus of the city’s efforts directed to our unsheltered neighbors.”

“There is always more to be done, but this is a good start and in line with some of what the Council called for,” Ayala added on Twitter.

At a press conference outside City Hall on April 21, Councilmembers and housing advocates had called on the Mayor to increase funding to help address the homelessness crisis in the city.

City Council Housing Committee Chair Pierina Sánchez said the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened housing issues throughout the city, as many residents have suffered economic hardship.

“The path to addressing homelessness is through affordable housing,” said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

“The pandemic exacerbated an already looming crisis. For low-and moderate-income people in our city, the crisis has arrived,” said Sánchez.

Providing more stable housing would increase public safety, Speaker Adams said, noting that in a recent public policy survey conducted by the Mayor Adams administration, New York City residents named housing as their first priority for creating safe communities.

“New Yorkers have never been more clear,” she said. “Housing is their top priority for creating safe and healthy neighborhoods.”

At the press conference, Ayala and her Council colleagues called on the city to provide $4 billion for capital budget investments in affordable and supportive housing.

They also called on improved funding for CityFHEPS rental vouchers that help people transition into permanent housing or avoid eviction.

In his executive budget proposal, Mayor Adams pledged to allocate $5 billion over a 10-year period to create affordable housing.

The Legal Aid Society’s Judith Goldiner said homeless individuals were beset with bureaucratic hurdles.

Judith Goldiner, Attorney-in-Charge of The Legal Aid Society’s Civil Law Reform Unit, pointed out that the City Council passed legislation to increase CityFHEPS voucher rates to match Section 8 levels, but the funding was only added for Fiscal Year 2022.

Goldiner called for baseline funding as well as a decrease in red tape so more New Yorkers could use the vouchers.

“The city has put endless administrative obstacles in the way of people being able to use these vouchers. It makes no sense at all. They’ve cut staff — they delay people’s ability to lose the voucher and that causes people to lose apartments,” said Goldiner. “Very few people in the community and the homeless system qualify for these vouchers, and we need to change that. We need to make sure that all homeless people are able to use these vouchers.”

“We also need to fight the discrimination that people receive when they use these vouchers — a lot of people say landlords won’t accept them,” said Sánchez.

Councilmembers also asked for budget provisions to convert former hotel shelters into affordable housing, funding for domestic violence shelter beds, and property tax rebates to help homeowners in need.

“We all know that the path to addressing homelessness is through affordable housing,” Speaker Adams said. “These effective and thoughtful policies and solutions are right in front of us – we just have to implement them.”