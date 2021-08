In Memory of María

Champion of Isham Park passes away

By Gregg McQueen

María Lall, an Inwood resident who helped create and maintain gardens as a volunteer in Isham Park, has passed away.

Lall, 62, was a familiar face to locals and could often be seen planting flowers, pulling weeds or cleaning up trash throughout the park.

She passed away on August 2 after battling cancer, according to her daughter, Gianna.

Lall’s contributions over two decades as a parks volunteer were indelible.

“People could go in there and find a piece of heaven,” said Afra Santos, a neighbor who frequently assisted Lall with gardening tasks.

“María loved nature and loved the community. She was out there every single day,” Santos said. “She wasn’t looking for recognition, she just did it out of love.”

Lall was perhaps best known for her efforts to rehabilitate a stretch of Isham Park where a pedestrian path connects Broadway with Park Terrace West.

Years ago, the alley was a garbage-filled eyesore. “It was filled with human excrement, trash and drug syringes,” Lall told Manhattan Times during a 2013 interview.

A volunteer effort spearheaded by Lall completely transformed the space, as she used her own plants to create a flower garden bursting with colors that would attract admirers walking through the park.

Inwood resident Phil Simpson said Lall was “tireless and dedicated” and brought beauty to the neighborhood.

“She transformed waste areas into gardens that have made our neighborhood a far more beautiful place. Especially during the worst days of the pandemic, the flowers brought a lot of relief,” he said.

Following Lall’s death, community members and the Rotary Club of Inwood created memorials to her in Isham Park, using candles, signs and flower arrangements.

“I keep lighting the candles,” Santos said. “Every time I do that, I encounter several people looking at the memorial and commenting about María’s work.”

Lall was frequently seen wearing a hat emblazoned with the slogan “The Power of One,” which served as a personal mantra. To Lall, it described the capacity that a single person possesses to accomplish great things in life.

“She had a notion that one person can bring about change, and she lived it,” said Santos. “Just look at how she transformed that alley. If not for María, it still might still look the way it used to.”

“María inspired me and taught me that I could do anything,” she said.

An Inwood resident for 45 years, Lall’s creative impulses were also evident at home.

“She liked keeping busy,” said Gianna Lall. “Even in the house, she was always fixing things, always tinkering, updating things, cleaning.”

Over the course of 20 years, it was rare for her mother to skip a day of working in the gardens, Gianna said.

“Although I always supported what she was doing, sometimes I’d be like, ‘Really? Can’t we hold off on the garden just for one day?’ Even on the big holidays, she’d be out there,” Gianna said with a laugh. “But now, I realize just how much her work meant to people. It made them happy, so it was worth it.”

Lall found it more difficult to be in the park as her illness progressed. Near the end, she was still coordinating other volunteers by phone from her hospital bed, her daughter said.

“These last few months, she was worried about it. There was definitely a concern for her about what would happen to her gardens when she was gone,” she said. “I’m hoping that others can pick up and continue her volunteer work.”

As Lall requested prior to her death, her family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the purchase of tulips to be planted in the park. As of August 11, the effort had nearly reached its $5,000 goal.

“We hope to also create a memorial to her or plant a tree in her name,” Gianna said.

A church service is planned for August 21 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1815 Riverside Drive.

“I hope that people learn from my mother that when the community gets involved, good things can happen,” Gianna said. “If every neighbor gave a little bit of their time to keep the parks nicer, imagine how things could be.”

“It doesn’t mean you need to be digging in the dirt. On your walk home, pick up some trash that you see in the park. It could be that simple. There are lots of ways to make a difference,” she said.

According to Santos, community members have discussed creating a petition to name the pedestrian walkway Maria Lall Way as well as staging a park vigil.

“People can say a little something, share a story, honor her memory,” said Santos.

“I’m thinking of how wonderful it will be for María, to feel the love from the community,” she said. “I know she’s still there, in the garden. She will always be there.”