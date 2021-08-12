- English
- Español
Mental Gymnastics
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
I frequently get recommendations for topics to write about. So, I wasn’t surprised to hear from my brother when Simone Biles, “the greatest gymnast of all time,” withdrew from the individual all-around competition at the Olympics “to take care of her mental health.”
By the end of last week, I had no fewer than two dozen people suggesting that I write about Biles’ story. As I heard from people, I was struck by the range of reactions to her plight and their confusion and misconceptions about mental health.
1. Aren’t Olympic athletes supposed to know how to handle stress? Yes, they are intimately familiar with stress and lots of it. It is important to note that stress can have beneficial effects in helping us focus and motivating us to reach our goals. Stress can help us accomplish tasks more efficiently and can even boost memory. But chronic and extreme stress can take its toll and cause significant mental health problems for all of us, including elite athletes.
2. Can’t she just power through? When asked about the biggest misconception of her condition, Biles said, “That I was at no risk and mental health isn’t a serious issue…That it was basically a cop-out.” If Biles tore a ligament in her knee or broke her arm, we would not expect her to power through. No one would call her a quitter. No one would expect that simply mustering up more willpower would be sufficient. We need to understand that the same is true for mental health conditions.
3. So is it mental or physical? Simone Biles talked about getting “the twisties.” When gymnasts get the twisties, they lose the ability to gauge where they are in the air relative to the ground. This breakdown in proprioception is real and life-threatening for a gymnast. Her mental health symptoms of anxiety are just as real and life-threatening. When we ask if something is mental vs. physical, we are perpetuating a false dichotomy. Where does our mental health reside, if not in some physical reality in our brains and bodies? Mental health conditions have a physical reality in our bodies as much as any other health condition. In Biles’ case, “the twisties” offers an apt illustration of the mind-body connection.
4. The goose that laid the golden eggs. Every four years, new records are set at the Olympics. People jump higher. Run faster. Perform more spins or flips or other daring feats. We see the tendency for more, faster, and better happening not only in athletic competition but across a wide range of daily life – from math concepts that have moved from college to middle school in my lifetime to a near-infinite number of articles and workshops on increasing performance and productivity at work. The ever-increasing intensity of competition and performance comes at a serious cost to our mental health. The woeful idiom of “killing the goose that lays the golden eggs” refers to the short-sighted destruction of a valuable resource or an unprofitable action motivated by greed. When Simon Biles joins other world class athletes like Naomi Osaka and Michael Phelps in saying that the environmental conditions are toxic, we need to take heed.
5. GOATS get sick too. ‘GOAT’ is an acronym for “Greatest Of All Time.” GOATS struggle with things like stress, competition, self-doubt, insecurity, sadness, anxiety, and depression, just like the rest of us. When GOATS like Biles, Osaka, and Phelps speak out about mental health issues, they have the potential to raise awareness and push for structural changes that promote mental health and wellbeing. We are witnessing a groundswell of awareness of the need to address mental health at work, and Biles has joined the growing community of elite athletes saying the same needs to happen in their world.
The Olympics offer us an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of athletes from around the world. Their athleticism is inspiring, especially given the rocky road to these Olympic games. Biles gets the gold for taking care of herself and raising awareness about mental health.
Gimnasia mental
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Con frecuencia recibo recomendaciones de temas sobre los cuales escribir. Entonces, no me sorprendió escuchar a mi hermano cuando Simone Biles, “la mejor gimnasta de todos los tiempos”, se retiró de la competencia individual en los Juegos Olímpicos “para cuidar su salud mental”.
A fines de la semana pasada, no menos de dos docenas de personas sugirieron que escribiera sobre la historia de Biles. Según escuché de la gente, me sorprendió la variedad de reacciones a su difícil situación y su confusión y conceptos erróneos sobre la salud mental.
1. ¿No se supone que los atletas olímpicos deben saber cómo manejar el estrés? Sí, están íntimamente familiarizados con el estrés, y mucho. Es importante tener en cuenta que el estrés puede tener efectos beneficiosos al ayudarnos a concentrarnos y motivarnos para alcanzar nuestras metas. El estrés puede ayudarnos a realizar tareas de manera más eficiente e incluso puede aumentar la memoria. Pero el estrés crónico y extremo puede pasar factura y causar importantes problemas de salud mental para todos nosotros, incluidos los atletas de élite.
2. ¿No puede simplemente ser fuerte y continuar? Cuando se le preguntó sobre el concepto erróneo más grande de su condición, Biles dijo: “Que no corro ningún riesgo y que la salud mental no es un problema grave… Que es básicamente una excusa”. Si Biles se desgarrara un ligamento de la rodilla o se rompiera el brazo, no esperaríamos que saliera adelante. Nadie la llamaría una derrotista. Nadie esperaría que simplemente reunir más fuerza de voluntad fuera suficiente. Necesitamos entender que lo mismo ocurre con las condiciones de salud mental.
3. Entonces, ¿es mental o físico? Simone Biles habló sobre sentir ” twisties”. Cuando las gimnastas sienten twisties, pierden la capacidad de medir dónde se encuentran en el aire en relación con el suelo. Este colapso en la propiocepción es real y potencialmente mortal para una gimnasta. Sus síntomas de ansiedad en la salud mental son muy reales y potencialmente mortales. Cuando preguntamos si algo es mental o físico, estamos perpetuando una falsa dicotomía. ¿Dónde reside nuestra salud mental, si no en alguna realidad física en nuestros cerebros y cuerpos? Las condiciones de salud mental tienen una realidad física en nuestros cuerpos tanto como cualquier otra condición de salud. En el caso de Biles, “los twisties” ofrecen una ilustración adecuada de la conexión mente-cuerpo.
4. La gallina de los huevos de oro. Cada cuatro años, se establecen nuevos récords en los Juegos Olímpicos. La gente salta más alto. Corre más rápido. Realiza más giros o volteretas u otras hazañas atrevidas. Vemos la tendencia a que suceda más, más rápido y mejor no solo en la competencia atlética sino en una amplia gama de la vida diaria, desde conceptos matemáticos que se han movido de la universidad a la secundaria en mi vida hasta una cantidad casi infinita de artículos y talleres sobre el aumento del rendimiento y la productividad en el trabajo. La intensidad cada vez mayor de la competencia y el rendimiento tiene un costo importante para nuestra salud mental. La lamentable expresión “matar a la gallina de los huevos de oro” se refiere a la destrucción miope de un recurso valioso o una acción no rentable motivada por la codicia. Cuando Simon Biles se une a otros atletas de clase mundial como Naomi Osaka y Michael Phelps para decir que las condiciones ambientales son tóxicas, debemos prestar atención.
5. Los mejores de todos los tiempos, también se enferman. “GOAT” es el acrónimo en inglés de “los mejores de todos los tiempos “. Los atletas GOAT luchan con cosas como el estrés, la competencia, las dudas, la inseguridad, la tristeza, la ansiedad y la depresión, al igual que el resto de nosotros. Cuando los atletas GOAT como Biles, Osaka y Phelps hablan sobre problemas de salud mental, tienen el potencial de crear conciencia e impulsar cambios estructurales que promuevan la salud mental y el bienestar. Estamos siendo testigos de una oleada de conciencia sobre la necesidad de abordar la salud mental en el trabajo, y Biles se ha unido a la creciente comunidad de atletas de élite diciendo que lo mismo debe suceder en su mundo.
Los Juegos Olímpicos nos ofrecen la oportunidad de celebrar los extraordinarios logros de los atletas de todo el mundo. Su atletismo es inspirador, especialmente dado el sinuoso camino hacia estos Juegos Olímpicos. Biles merece el oro por cuidarse y crear conciencia sobre la salud mental.