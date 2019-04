Breaking down the Budget

Roundtable held with Cuomo Counsel Alphonso David

By Gregg McQueen

Liberty or liability?

The elimination of cash bail, particularly as used for misdemeanors and non-violent offenses, has long been a principal initiative of criminal justice reform advocates who argue that it unfairly impacts low-income residents.

And when the latest New York State budget was approved on March 31, many hailed the provisions that effectively did away with cash bail for minor offenses.

Speaking to reporters at a media roundtable on April 12, Alphonso David, Chief Counsel to Governor Andrew Cuomo, agreed that the measures reflected a change in course, one that would keep people out of the jail pipeline for minor offenses.

“Because of those reforms, 90 percent of the people who are charged with non-violent offenses will remain out of jail,” said David. “We effectively ended cash bail for all misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.”

The end of cash bail will take effect starting in January 2020.

Another criminal justice reform included a speedy trial provision, which reduces the length of pre-trial detention.

“We’ve seen over the past several decades that individuals are staying incarcerated and waiting to see judges for several years,” remarked David. “We have now implemented reforms to prevent that from happening.”

During the roundtable, the Chief Counsel was joined by Elizabeth de León Bhargava, Director of State Operations and Infrastructure and Kenita Lloyd, Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs.

“This is the broadest, most sweeping state budget that we have done and for the ninth straight year it was both timely and fiscally responsible,” said Governor Cuomo upon the budget’s passage on April 1st. “We are not here to do the easy issues – we are here to do the hard ones, the ones that gave you unease in the pit of your stomach, because those are the ones that need to be achieved.”

The $175.5 billion budget includes several mechanisms to increase revenue for the cash-strapped Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), including congestion pricing, internet sales tax and a tax on luxury real-estate transactions.

“The Governor has been saying it’s not only about money, it’s about management,” David said of the MTA. The new budget includes provisions to enhance oversight of the MTA and improve the efficiency of its contractors to ensure more timely and efficient work.

“The MTA was going through a process of working with contractor after contractor even though they were not performing,” David explained. “We now have in the budget that if a contractor is late by 10 percent or if the costs are over 10 percent, they can be barred doing business from the MTA in the future.”

The budget also makes permanent the 2 percent property tax cap, increases school aid by $1 billion and includes a ban on single-use plastic bags. In addition, the budget codifies provisions of the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare), guarantees the right to organize and collectively bargain, and reinforces reproductive rights.

“The concern there is that the Supreme Court could essentially repeal essential provision of Roe vs. Wade, so we took the Reproductive Health Act and codified it into law,” said David. The budget also mandates health coverage of In vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing procedures for women with fertility challenges. The budget additionally removes some of the barriers for domestic violence victims to receive assistance.

“In the past, you had to essentially go to a shelter in order to receive domestic violence services. You no longer have to go through that process,” he said.

The FY 2020 budget also includes $641 million in restorations for Medicaid and $14.7 million for voter reforms. New Yorkers will now be able to take three hours from work, without loss of pay, to go to the polls and vote.

The budget included $27.9 billion for education, the highest amount in the nation, according to David – an amount that represents an increase of $1 billion from last year. Included are measures to maintain equity in public education, by requiring school districts to prioritize funding for poor schools, explained David. He said the move came after it was discovered that school districts were not allocating state money to certain schools properly.

“What we found last year, after we required that those school districts supply us with data, is that there was a lack of transparency and certainly a lack of equity,” he said. “So, the poor schools were not receiving more money, which is what people were assuming.”

Though many advocates and lawmakers criticized the fact that the new budget only included $20 million for outreach surrounding the 2020 Census, David noted that the state was willing to provide additional money going forward.

“The Census is a two-year process. To the extent we need additional funding for next year, we’ll allocate those funds,” he remarked.

Despite the budget provisions touted by David, he said there were still other priorities still to accomplish, including a regulated adult-use cannabis program.

“We worked with the legislature over the last few weeks but were unable to reach a consensus,” he said. “We’re going to be working with them over the legislative session.”

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie had signaled early in the budget discussion that a marijuana program was likely to be determined outside of the budget process, as it was a complicated issue. Many lawmakers are seeking to tie pot legalization into criminal justice reforms, so that those charged with marijuana-related offenses would have their records expunged.

“More than getting things done quickly, it’s better to get things correctly,” Heastie said.

Marijuana legalization would be decided on within the current legislative session, said David, who stressed that rent reform was also a top priority for the current session, as the state’s current rent laws expire in June.

Another much-discussed issue that failed to get in the budget was the issuance of driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.

Lawmakers and advocates continue to push for passage of stand-alone legislation, known as the Green Light bill – that would provide licenses to all New Yorkers regardless of immigration status.

Cuomo has said that he would sign the bill if passed by the legislature, but would not implement the law unilaterally.

Moreover, fare beaters have been put on notice.

David said the new budget required the MTA to collaborate with Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s District Attorneys to devise a plan to combat fare evasion by the end of June.

“We are seeing a substantial increase in fare evasion, which means the MTA is making less money,” he said.

David noted proposals under consideration including placing extra staff at stations to thwart turnstile jumpers and reinforcing entry doors to prevent riders from slipping through.

“There’s a concern about over-criminalizing people who evade the tolls,” he said. “At the same time, you can’t have a voluntary transit system.”

“If we have more people refusing to pay to get on the train,” said David, “we have less funding dedicated to the trains, so we have to address this problem in some way.”