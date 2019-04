American Idols

Hispanic Federation Gala raises over $2 million

Without a single syllable sung, Marc Anthony still brought the house down.

He was cited for his philanthropic work with the Maestro Cares foundation, his artistic and musical contributions, and his profound commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico after Hurricane María.

And even with his Premio Orgullo (Pride Award) in hand at the American Museum of Natural History, and an attendant standing ovation, a humbled Marc Anthony said he was just glad to spend time with his idol – Lin-Manuel Miranda, who served as the Gala Chair for the 2019 Annual Spring Gala of the Hispanic Federation (HF).

In addition, Anthony announced a $100,000 donation – part of the over $2 million dollars raised to support the work of the nation’s largest Latino nonprofit membership organization.

Thousands convened under the watchful gaze of the famed 94-foot blue whale in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life, to hear from fellow honorees George Soros; Richard Carrión, Executive Chairman of Popular Inc.; and Paloma Hernández-Izquierdo, President and CEO of Urban Health Plan.

Jimmy Fallon rounded out the evening, recounting the dramatic experience of his zipline adventures while in Puerto Rico – and trying out a bit of Spanish on the crowd.

“¡Y que siga la fiesta!”

For more information, please visit hispanicfederation.org.