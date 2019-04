Inwood food pantry partnership formed

Just above Moon River, there is a mission.

An unassuming string of storefront shops, including Moon River Wine and Liquors, the New Wave Beauty Salon and a multiservice insurance agency, lines West 207th Street. Just above the colorful awnings is the Centro Evangelistico Pentecostes del Movimiento Misionero Mundial (MMM).

The center is an outpost of an international faith-based organization, which runs a food pantry at the 207th Street location.

The non-profit provides food to about 500 people each week.

And now, local property owners are partnering to assist the MMM Food Pantry in its operations.

The Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) has partnered with the MMM Food Pantry in Inwood to bolster the pantry’s operations.

A trade association of approximately 4,000 owners and managers of rent-stabilized rental properties across all five boroughs, CHIP provides educational programs for its members and offers compliance assistance.

A collective of 15 CHIP property owners specifically based in Northern Manhattan is contributing to the effort. The members will provide funding to cover the pantry’s rent so that the organization can focus resources on acquiring and providing food.

“This partnership with MMM Food Pantry advances CHIP’s mission to help all New Yorkers thrive,” said CHIP Board Member Jeff Farkas in a statement. “Our collective efforts to bolster MMM’s essential work is a natural extension of how CHIP members operate. Likewise, the MMM Food Pantry team is comprised of a small group of individuals who work non-stop to uplift New Yorkers that need it most. This partnership is a natural fit and we are beyond excited to assist MMM Food Pantry in providing such a vital service.”

For more information, please visit chipnyc.org.