An Apology Please
By Kathleen M. Pike
Our public leaders are also our teachers. This week, Representative Ted Yoho delivered a paradoxical lesson on apologies. It reminded me of the “opposite game” I played with my kids when they were little. We picked a topic and said the opposite of what we thought and felt to be true until things got so outrageous that we burst into laughter.
Rep. Yoho’s apology was like watching an overgrown child play the opposite game, but there was nothing funny about it. A sincere apology has huge upside, and a failed apology has huge costs. So what makes it so hard to apologize? And what are the mental health implications?
1. Why don’t we apologize? Maybe we don’t agree with the person we have hurt. Maybe we don’t like the person we have hurt. Maybe we don’t care about the person we have hurt. Maybe we minimize the hurt. Maybe we think it will go away if we don’t talk about it. Maybe we think apologizing means that we are saying the person we hurt is right and we are wrong. Maybe we are just too proud. Maybe we think we are above apologizing. From a mental health perspective, these are rationalizations and avoidance strategies that practically guarantee ongoing distress and conflict, and in highly technical terms, they are also simply wrongheaded. Apologizing pulls open a curtain that makes us vulnerable. Paradoxically, our capacity to be vulnerable gives birth to humility, strength and empathy, which serve our mental health much more effectively than arrogance, hubris, and antipathy.
2. Apologizing is validating for the aggrieved. A proper apology restores dignity for those we hurt. A sincere apology conveys to the injured person that we see them and respect them. Their feelings matter. Apologizing restores trust. When we apologize for reneging on personal promises or public misconduct, we acknowledge that we know what the “rules” are, and we agree that they should be upheld. Such apologies reaffirm the social contract and restore feelings of safety.
3. Apologizing benefits the giver. By apologizing and taking responsibility for our actions we effectively address the remorse that we feel for hurting another person. Left unaddressed, these feelings can lead to shame, guilt and loss in self-esteem, all of which negatively impact our mental health and wellbeing. Apologizing calls on us to be emotionally open and interpersonally connected. Psychologist Michael McCullough and colleagues have conducted a series of studies that show that a sincere apology increases empathy for the wrongdoer, which engenders respect and heightens our ability to forgive.
4. Apologizing provides a path forward. Yes, apologies are about what happened in the past, but what they are really about is opening the way to move forward. Sincere apologies do not eliminate the past hurt, but by validating the past hurt, a sincere apology promotes closure and forgiveness. Resolving not to repeat the offending behavior – or committing to make whatever change is possible – is all about envisioning a future that may help make the past more bearable.
5. Apologizing in three steps. Regret. Responsibility. Remedy. These are the three essential elements of an effective apology according to psychotherapist Beverly Engel, author of The Power of Apology: Healing Steps to Transform All Your Relationships. Regret is about communicating loud and clear that we know we have caused pain and hurt to another person. Something simple like, “I’m so very sorry for the pain I’ve caused you.” Stating clearly that we take full responsibility for our actions (or lack thereof) that caused the hurt is step two. This can sound like, “I’m so sorry, I did something inexcusable and I realize that it hurt you deeply.” Since we cannot change what was done, the last step of a good apology is clearly stating a commitment to make amends. This can include articulating how we plan to limit the effects of the harm we caused and how we will work on not making the same mistake again. Something like, “I am sorry I said what I did on the steps of the Capitol building. I promise never to do that again.”
Three steps make apologizing seem simple. Of course, apologizing can also be profoundly challenging and complex in practice depending on why and to whom we are apologizing. Competing agendas and emotional conflicts frequently trip us up. It can take time and hard work to get to a place psychologically that enables us to truly apologize. Although sooner is usually better than later, later is usually better than never. Failing to apologize sincerely, we become our own worst enemy. We lose. The person we caused harm loses. Those in our orbit to observe and learn lose.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org.
Una disculpa, por favor
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Nuestros líderes públicos también son nuestros maestros. Esta semana, el representante Ted Yoho dio una lección paradójica sobre las disculpas. Me recordó el “juego opuesto” que jugaba con mis hijos cuando eran pequeños. Elegíamos un tema y decíamos lo contrario de lo que pensábamos y sentíamos y pensábamos que era verdad hasta que las cosas se volvían tan escandalosas que nos echábamos a reír.
La disculpa del representante Yoho fue como ver a un grandulón jugar el juego opuesto, pero no tuvo nada de gracioso. Una disculpa sincera tiene una gran ventaja, y una disculpa fallida tiene enormes costos. Entonces, ¿qué hace que sea tan difícil disculparse? ¿Y cuáles son las implicaciones para la salud mental?
1. ¿Por qué no nos disculpamos? Tal vez no estemos de acuerdo con la persona a la que hemos herido. Tal vez no nos guste la persona a la que hemos herido. Tal vez no nos importa la persona a la que hemos herido. Tal vez minimizamos el dolor. Tal vez pensamos que desaparecerá si no hablamos de eso. Tal vez creemos que disculparse significa que estamos diciendo que la persona a la que lastimamos tiene razón y que nosotros estamos equivocados. Quizás seamos demasiado orgullosos. Tal vez creemos que somos mejores y no debemos disculparnos. Desde una perspectiva de salud mental, estas son racionalizaciones y estrategias de evitación que prácticamente garantizan angustia y conflicto continuos, y en términos altamente técnicos, también están simplemente equivocadas. Disculparse abre una cortina que nos hace vulnerables. Paradójicamente, nuestra capacidad de ser vulnerables da origen a la humildad, la fuerza y la empatía, que sirven a nuestra salud mental de manera mucho más efectiva que la arrogancia, la presunción y la antipatía.
2. Disculparse es validar a los agraviados. Una disculpa adecuada restaura la dignidad de aquellos a quienes lastimamos. Una sincera disculpa transmite a la persona lesionada que la vemos y la respetamos. Sus sentimientos son importantes. Disculparse restaura la confianza. Cuando nos disculpamos por incumplir las promesas personales o la mala conducta pública, reconocemos que sabemos cuáles son las “reglas”, y estamos de acuerdo en que deben respetarse. Tales disculpas reafirman el contrato social y restablecen los sentimientos de seguridad.
3. Disculparse beneficia al agraviado. Al disculparnos y asumir la responsabilidad de nuestras acciones, enfrentamos efectivamente el remordimiento que sentimos por lastimar a otra persona. Si no son abordados, estos sentimientos pueden conducir a la vergüenza, la culpa y la pérdida de la autoestima, lo cual afecta negativamente nuestra salud mental y nuestro bienestar. Ofrecer disculpas nos hace emocionalmente abiertos y nos conecta de forma interpersonal. El psicólogo Michael McCullough y sus colegas han llevado a cabo una serie de estudios que demuestran que una disculpa sincera aumenta la empatía por quien nos lastimó, lo que genera respeto y aumenta nuestra capacidad de perdonar.
4. Ofrecer disculpas abre un camino. Sí, las disculpas se refieren a lo que sucedió en el pasado, pero de lo que realmente se trata es de abrir el camino para avanzar. Las disculpas sinceras no eliminan el dolor pasado, pero al validarlo, una disculpa sincera promueve el cierre y el perdón. Decidir no repetir el comportamiento ofensivo, o comprometerse a hacer cualquier cambio posible, promueve imaginar un futuro que pueda ayudar a hacer más soportable el pasado.
5. Disculparse en tres pasos. Arrepentirse. Hacerse responsable. Remediar. Estos son los tres elementos esenciales de una disculpa efectiva de acuerdo con la psicoterapeuta Beverly Engel, autora de The Power of Apology: Healing Steps to Transform All Your Relationships. El arrepentimiento se trata de comunicar alto y claro que sabemos que hemos causado dolor y daño a otra persona. Algo simple como: “Siento mucho el dolor que te he causado”. Indicar claramente que asumimos toda la responsabilidad de nuestras acciones (o falta de ellas) que causaron el daño es el paso dos. Esto puede sonar como: “Lo siento mucho, hice algo inexcusable y me doy cuenta de que te dolió profundamente”. Como no podemos cambiar lo que se hizo, el último paso de una buena disculpa es indicar claramente el compromiso de hacer las paces. Esto puede incluir articular cómo planeamos limitar los efectos del daño que causamos y cómo trabajaremos para no cometer el mismo error nuevamente. Algo así como: “Lamento haber dicho lo que hice en la escalinata del edificio del capitolio. Prometo no volver a hacerlo nunca más”.
Tres pasos hacen que disculparse parezca simple. Por supuesto, disculparse también puede ser profundamente desafiante y complejo en la práctica, dependiendo de por qué y con quién nos estamos disculpando. Las agendas rivales y los conflictos emocionales con frecuencia nos hacen tropezar. Puede llevar tiempo y trabajo duro llegar a un lugar psicológicamente que nos permita disculparnos realmente. Aunque más temprano suele ser mejor que más tarde, más tarde suele ser mejor que nunca. Al no disculparnos sinceramente, nos convertimos en nuestro peor enemigo. Perdemos. La persona a la que causamos daño, pierde. Quienes están en nuestra órbita para observar y aprender, pierden.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org.