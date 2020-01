“Assistance is needed now”

Mental health and emergency assistance deployed to Puerto Rico

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a sixteen, but not sweet.

When Hurricane María hit in 2017, Jodie Roure was in Puerto Rico with her two children.

“My children and I found ourselves displaced and suffering from PTSD and survivors’ guilt,” recounted Roure.

The Associate Professor of Latin American and Latina/o Studies at John Jay College soon mobilized “Doctors for María,” a humanitarian medical relief mission to the island, bringing critical aid in the form of 25 doctors and nurses and medicine.

Roure is a native of La Luna, located in the island’s southeast region that has been rocked by earthquakes and aftershocks in the past weeks.

A pair of strong earthquakes hit Puerto Rico on January 6 and 7, killing one person and leaving much of the island without power or water.

Puerto Rico has endured more than 2,000 seismic events since late December 2019.

Even with lessons Roure learned from the hurricanes, the new experience has been harrowing.

“Never did I imagine that that Puerto Rico would suffer another natural disaster in such a short amount of time,” said a visibly emotional Roure.

Since the earthquakes, 16 of her family members have been displaced and are now staying with her in New York City.

“When an earthquake strikes, the toll on mental health is enormous,” remarked Roure, who said her relatives are suffering from anxiety, panic attacks and insomnia.

She said the routine aftershocks have created a constant source of disquiet.

Her relatives know people who have taken their own lives in Puerto Rico because of stress.

“People are committing suicide, but it’s not widely reported,” she said. “This is very serious. Access to mental health and wellness is a fundamental human right that should be protected. Assistance is needed now.”

Roure spoke about her concerns on Mon., Jan. 27th as members of the de Blasio administration gathered to announce the deployment of additional personnel to Puerto Rico.

First Lady Chirlane McCray and other city officials gathered in East Harlem to send off nine mental health and public health emergency management professionals, as well as 16 building inspectors and engineers and seven emergency managers who will deploy to assist in the response efforts.

“Thank you for representing the very best of New York City,” said McCray, who spoke briefly in Spanish. “You are sending a very positive message.”

The workers will assist in affected municipalities including Guayanilla, Ponce, Guanica, Lajas, Yauco, and Peñuelas.

City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said the mental health professionals dispatched by the city will provide crisis counseling, psychological first aid and connection with services.

She discussed the importance of providing health services for the island, still feeling the after-effects of Hurricane María.

“When we think about this natural disaster, we have to think about it through the context of the preceding disaster,” she said. “There are a lot of people who don’t have the security of knowing that they have access to safe shelter, so that is a very fundamental ongoing trauma.”

The total number of city personnel who have deployed to Puerto Rico to assist in the response efforts currently stands at 61.

“Just as people were beginning to adjust and rebuild their lives and heal from [María], earthquakes began to rattle the island,” said City Councilmember Diana Ayala, Chair of the Committee on Mental Health. “As a result, people are suffering, afraid to be in their homes and unsure of when their life will regain normalcy.”

Ayala, a native of Puerto Rico who moved to New York as a child, noted that the city has sent food, water, batteries, medical equipment and other supplies to the island, but stressed that the mental health needs of Puerto Ricans must also be handled.

“New York City and Puerto Rico have strong, unbreakable ties. And I am so proud that our city’s leadership is in tune with the needs of those in Puerto Rico and we’re taking steps to address it,” she said.

Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell, who recently visited the island, said she witnessed damaged homes and schools in rubble.

“The daily aftershocks are also taking a toll on people’s lives,” she said.

Former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito just returned from a trip to Guayanilla and Peñuelas. She said that New York City’s relief efforts are successful because they are connecting directly with affected municipalities.

“What the city has done is engage in direct agreements with impacted cities. They’re not going through the central government,” she said. “So the resources that are being deployed are going directly to the mayors so they can decide how it can best be implemented, and the [New York City] workers are there to help them define the plan of action.”

Mark-Viverito said she has witnessed a lack of coordination from the Puerto Rican government in response to the earthquakes. “We see the chaos,” she said. “People need to get the services as quickly as possible.”

“The issue is, what lessons have we learned from María? We’re still grappling with that,” she added. “The recovery and services that are necessary haven’t happened. Because of the need, this kind of direct assistance is critical.”

On January 26, flash flooding affected La Luna, displacing even more people.

“Some people who already had very little [after María] lost everything in the earthquake and flooding,” said Roure. “It’s re-traumatizing people who [have] survived.”

For New Yorkers who may have family or loved ones on the Island, help is available. Anyone can call 888.NYC.WELL or text “WELL” to 65173 for free, confidential support any hour of the day.