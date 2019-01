“We got played”

Summit held with Seattle leaders on Amazon

Story by Gregg McQueen

It’s a tale of two cities.

Lawmakers from Seattle visited New York this past Mon., Jan.7th to share cautionary tales about their city’s dealings with Amazon, while New York City elected officials and labor leaders railed against the deal to bring a new headquarters to Long Island City.

Hosted by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) and its leader, Stuart Appelbaum, the summit cast a critical eye on New York’s HQ2 arrangement with Amazon, where the commitment of $3 billion in tax credits and grants from the city and state — with no public input or land review process — has caused activist groups and many elected officials to balk.

Appelbaum pointed out that the company, valued at approximately $1 trillion, has a reputation for being anti-union and mistreating workers.

“As a union leader, we have been talking about Amazon for a very long time, long before there was any talk of HQ2,” Appelbaum said. “Amazon’s business model is based on feasting on public subsidies, paying little or no taxes and mistreating and dehumanizing its employees.”

“This isn’t a deal that brings any benefits to the city. They should be paying us to come here,” added Maritza Silva-Farrell, Executive Director of ALIGN New York, an advocacy group which seeks to “create good jobs [and] vibrant communities.”

The conference room was packed with legislators, labor and community leaders.

Amazon warehouse worker Rashad Long told attendees how employees at the company’s Staten Island fulfillment center are made to work 12-hour shifts five or six days a week with few breaks and no air conditioning.

“We have asked the company to provide air conditioning for us, but they told us the robots inside cannot work in cold weather, so there’s nothing they can do about it,” stated Long.

At its HQ2 in Long Island city, Amazon has promised to create at least 25,000 new jobs in which workers will make an average annual salary of $150,000 by 2029.

The company will build between four and eight million square feet of commercial space along the Long Island City waterfront.

After a year-long national competition, Amazon selected both New York City and Crystal City, Virginia as the sites for its new headquarters.

City Council Speaker and Acting Public Advocate Corey Johnson suggested that Amazon knew all along where it wanted to put its HQ2 and created a battle between municipalities to squeeze out the best deal possible.

“This was the Hunger Games,” he remarked. “Amazon set up the Hunger Games and pitted city after city against each other.”

“We got played by Amazon,” Johnson added. “Our local government got played; our state government got played.”

City Comptroller Scott Stringer called the size of Amazon’s tax breaks “unprecedented” and questioned what the city’s return on investment would be. He said the tax subsidy programs used in the deal lack reporting and performance requirements.

“Potentially the biggest problem is the lack of reporting,” he said. “We may never know the number of jobs that are actually being created.”

Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Teresa Mosqueda of Seattle, where Amazon’s HQ1 is located, said the company’s presence has driven up housing costs and pushed lower income residents out of the center of the city.

They said housing costs have ballooned from 35 percent above the national average in 2012, to 113 percent above in 2017, with the median cost of a home now at $740,000.

“More families are getting pushed further and further out, and the demographics in Seattle are dramatically changing,” Mosqueda said. “It’s getting whiter, and it’s getting richer.”

Herbold said Amazon was resistant to efforts to have the company contribute funding to improve the housing crisis in Seattle, including a proposed $275 tax per employee.

They warned New Yorkers that many of the jobs promised by Amazon would be low-paying.

“The majority of the population that was living in Seattle, who were low-income working families, have been pushed out,” Mosqueda said.

Herbold urged New York lawmakers to pressure Amazon into a better deal before it was too late, by demanding labor protections and other concessions.

“We know that you guys have the leverage, we know that you have the opportunity that Seattle didn’t,” remarked Herbold.

On Monday, Amazon released a statement committing to “being a great neighbor” and making the new headquarters “a win for all New Yorkers.”

“Amazon makes substantial positive contributions to the economy, the communities where we operate, and to the lives and careers of our employees,” the statement read. “We have created more than 250,000 full-time, full benefit jobs across the U.S. that now have a minimum $15 an hour pay and we have invested more than $160 billion in the U.S. economy since 2011.”