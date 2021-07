Cash in Question

By Gregg McQueen

Cash payments at booths have been banned since the start of the pandemic, and many riders were eager for the day when they could again replenish MetroCards with dollars in hand and the help of a station agent.

But, at a press conference on June 23, an MTA official remarked that the agency did not intend to bring back cash transactions at booths due to the expansion of the OMNY tap-and-pay system.

“We currently do not plan to resume cash transactions in the booths,” said MTA Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren. “We’re changing to the new OMNY system, which is the largest change that’s going on in the system.”

By the end of 2023, the MTA plans to replace all MetroCard vending machines with OMNY machines that also accept cash.

Warren’s comments quickly drew backlash from transit advocacy groups and subway riders. The following day, the MTA issued a statement attempting to walk back the remarks.

“To be clear, no decision has been made and no decision was announced yesterday regarding cash returning to station booths,” said Acting Chief Communications Officer Tim Minton. “The MTA continues to review logistics and other considerations associated with accepting cash payments at subway station booths post-pandemic.”

Minton pointed out that customers can still use cash to purchase MetroCards at every subway station in the system through a vending machine, as well as 1,470 select merchants/convenience stores and MetroCard Mobile Vans.

Tony Utano, President of TWU Local 100, the city’s largest transit union, called for the resumption of cash transactions by station agents, noting that agents in token booths also play an important role in subway safety.

“Not having cash transactions at subway booths is an inconvenience, and an insult to subway riders,” said Utano. “Station agents alert the police on behalf of crime victims, summon ambulances for injured and sick riders and report suspicious, menacing and dangerous behavior.”

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez denounced the move as well.

“1 in 9 New Yorkers do not have either a checking or savings account,” she wrote on Twitter. “These folks have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. The MTA needs to recognize this reality. Ending cash transactions is the wrong decision.”

Straphangers Campaign Director Jaqi Cohen criticized the MTA for considering a permanent ban on accepting cash at booths.

“After a year of record ridership lows, the MTA should pull out all the stops to welcome riders back on board. By ending cash transactions at token booths, the authority is doing the opposite,” Cohen said in a statement.

“Many low-income New Yorkers do not have access to forms of electronic payment, and as any frustrated straphanger rushing to work during a morning commute can attest, MetroCard vending machines are chronically broken,” she said. “Instead of creating unnecessary barriers to entry, the MTA should make every effort to expand access to transit, including keeping hand-to-hand transactions available at subway stations and rolling out all-door boarding on buses, which will make paying the fare even easier.”

For more, please visit mta.info.