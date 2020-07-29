- English
- Español
Branching Out
NYPL to reopen 22 branches on August 3
Lean into more lit.
The New York Public Library (NYPL) is reopening additional branches for limited, grab-and-go service beginning on Monday, August 3.
Among the 22 additional neighborhood branches sites are three NYPL locations in Northern Manhattan: Countee Cullen Library at 104 West 136th Street, the Harry Belafonte – 115th Street Library at 203 West 115th Street and Washington Heights Library at 1000 Saint Nicholas Avenue.
Other Manhattan branches that are reopening on August 3: Hudson Park, Seward Park, Tompkins Square, 53rd Street and 67th Street.
In addition, NYPL is reopening 11 sites in the Bronx and two in Staten Island: Allerton, Baychester, Bronx Library Center, Castle Hill, City Island, High Bridge, Kingsbridge, New Dorp, Pelham Bay, Sedgwick, Stapleton, West Farms and Woodstock.
Following the initial opening of eight branches for limited service on July 13, the NYPL will now have about one-third of its neighborhood branches open for grab-and-go services.
New Yorkers will be able access a small area of the open branches to pick up and return checkouts placed online or on the phone.
Visitors must leave the libraries as soon as their pickups or returns are complete – at this time, there will be no browsing, in-person reference, or computer use.
All visitors must wear masks in compliance with state guidelines and maintain physical distance from staff and other guests.
All NYPL sites were temporarily closed on March 16 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
New Yorkers can check out materials without accruing fines for the time being. Also, fines are not accrued on items checked out prior to the pandemic.
All returned items will be quarantined for 96 hours before being recirculated.
While there are no in-person classes at this time, additional programming and courses are being offered virtually by NYPL.
Hours for all of the branches will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, please visit www.nypl.org/reopening.
Protocols in place
As a reminder, visitors to reopened library branches must abide by public safety protocols.
Among the new policies, visitors:
- Can access a small area of the open branches to pick up and return checkouts placed online or on the phone (the process will be contactless)
- Must wear masks (this is mandatory, as per State guidelines)
- Must physically distance from staff and other patrons
- Must respect capacity limits inside the open locations
- Must leave the libraries as soon as their pickups or returns are complete; at this stage, there will be no browsing, in-person reference, or computer use.
- Can continue to access programming, e-books, research databases, classes, and more virtually, via enhanced digital offerings that will remain in place; for the time being, in-person programs and classes will not
- Can check out materials without accruing fines for the time being (fines will not accrue on items checked out before temporary closure or during this first phase of reopening)
- Please note: all returned items will be quarantined for 96 hours before being recirculated, as per updated guidelines from public health authorities including the REALM Project (a research partnership between OCLC, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and Battelle).
Abriendo puertas
La NYPL reabrirá 22 sucursales el 3 de agosto
Acercarse más a la literatura.
La Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés) estará reabriendo sucursales adicionales para un servicio limitado, “tómelo y llévelo”, a partir del lunes 3 de agosto.
Entre las 22 sucursales vecinales adicionales se encuentran tres ubicaciones de la NYPL en el norte de Manhattan: la Biblioteca Countee Cullen en el No. 104 de la calle 136 oeste, la Harry Belafonte – Biblioteca de la calle 115 y la calle 203 oeste y la Biblioteca Washington Heights en el No. 1000 de la avenida Saint Nicholas.
Otras sucursales de Manhattan que reabrirán el 3 de agosto son: Hudson Park, Seward Park, Tompkins Square, calle 53 y la calle 67.
Además, la NYPL estará reabriendo 11 sitios en el Bronx y dos en Staten Island: Allerton, Baychester, Centro Bibliotecario del Bronx, Castle Hill, City Island, High Bridge, Kingsbridge, New Dorp, Pelham Bay, Sedgwick, Stapleton, West Farms y Woodstock.
Después de la apertura inicial de ocho sucursales para servicio limitado el 13 de julio, la NYPL ahora tendrá cerca de un tercio de sus sucursales vecinales abiertas para servicios “tómelo y llévelo”.
Los neoyorquinos podrán tener acceso a una pequeña área de las sucursales abiertas para recoger y devolver préstamos realizados en línea o por teléfono.
Los visitantes deben salir de las bibliotecas tan pronto como sean completadas sus recolecciones o devoluciones; en este momento no habrá navegación por internet, servicio de referencia en persona ni uso de computadoras.
Todos los visitantes deben usar mascarillas de acuerdo con las pautas estatales y mantener la distancia física del personal y otros clientes.
Todos los sitios de la NYPL cerraron temporalmente el 16 de marzo para mitigar la propagación de la COVID-19.
Los neoyorquinos pueden retirar materiales sin acumular multas por el momento. Además, los artículos retirados antes de la pandemia no acumulan multas.
Todos los artículos devueltos serán puestos en cuarentena por 96 horas antes de ser recirculados.
Si bien no hay clases presenciales en este momento, la NYPL ofrece programación virtual y cursos adicionales.
El horario de todas las sucursales será de 11 a.m. a 6 p.m. los lunes, martes y jueves; de 12 p.m. a las 7 p.m. el miércoles; y de 11 a.m. a 5 p.m. los viernes y sábado.
Para más información, por favor visite www.nypl.org/reopening.
Protocolos vigentes
Como recordatorio, los visitantes a las sucursales reabiertas de la biblioteca deben cumplir con los protocolos de seguridad pública. Entre las nuevas políticas, los visitantes:
- Pueden tener acceso a un área pequeña de las sucursales abiertas para recoger y devolver los préstamos realizados en línea o por teléfono (el proceso será sin contacto)
- Deben usar mascarillas (esto es obligatorio de acuerdo con las pautas estatales)
- Deben estar físicamente alejados del personal y otros clientes
- Deben respetar los límites de capacidad dentro de las ubicaciones abiertas
- Deben salir de las bibliotecas tan pronto como sean completadas sus recolecciones o devoluciones; en esta etapa no habrá navegación por internet, servicio de referencia en persona ni uso de computadoras.
- Pueden continuar teniendo acceso a programación, libros electrónicos, bases de datos de investigación, clases y más, de forma virtual, a través de ofertas digitales mejoradas que siguen vigentes; por el momento, los programas y clases en persona no están disponibles.
- Pueden retirar materiales sin acumular multas por el momento (las multas no se acumularán en los artículos retirados antes del cierre temporal o durante esta primera fase de reapertura).
- Por favor considere que todos los artículos devueltos serán puestos en cuarentena durante 96 horas antes de ser recirculados, de acuerdo con las directrices actualizadas de las autoridades de salud pública, incluido el Proyecto REALM (una asociación de investigación entre OCLC, el Instituto de Servicios de Museos y Bibliotecas y Battelle).