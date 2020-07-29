Branching Out

NYPL to reopen 22 branches on August 3

Lean into more lit.

The New York Public Library (NYPL) is reopening additional branches for limited, grab-and-go service beginning on Monday, August 3.

Among the 22 additional neighborhood branches sites are three NYPL locations in Northern Manhattan: Countee Cullen Library at 104 West 136th Street, the Harry Belafonte – 115th Street Library at 203 West 115th Street and Washington Heights Library at 1000 Saint Nicholas Avenue.

Other Manhattan branches that are reopening on August 3: Hudson Park, Seward Park, Tompkins Square, 53rd Street and 67th Street.

In addition, NYPL is reopening 11 sites in the Bronx and two in Staten Island: Allerton, Baychester, Bronx Library Center, Castle Hill, City Island, High Bridge, Kingsbridge, New Dorp, Pelham Bay, Sedgwick, Stapleton, West Farms and Woodstock.

Following the initial opening of eight branches for limited service on July 13, the NYPL will now have about one-third of its neighborhood branches open for grab-and-go services.

New Yorkers will be able access a small area of the open branches to pick up and return checkouts placed online or on the phone.

Visitors must leave the libraries as soon as their pickups or returns are complete – at this time, there will be no browsing, in-person reference, or computer use.

All visitors must wear masks in compliance with state guidelines and maintain physical distance from staff and other guests.

All NYPL sites were temporarily closed on March 16 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

New Yorkers can check out materials without accruing fines for the time being. Also, fines are not accrued on items checked out prior to the pandemic.

All returned items will be quarantined for 96 hours before being recirculated.

While there are no in-person classes at this time, additional programming and courses are being offered virtually by NYPL.

Hours for all of the branches will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, please visit www.nypl.org/reopening.

Protocols in place

As a reminder, visitors to reopened library branches must abide by public safety protocols.

Among the new policies, visitors: