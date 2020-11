“A more positive place”

De Blasio touts Biden presidency

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a win – especially for New York.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is hailing the election of Joe Biden as U.S. President as good for the country – and specifically for NYC.

Speaking at a virtual roundtable for members of the community and ethnic media on Mon., Nov.9, de Blasio said that a Biden presidency “will help to heal our nation” after the turbulent administration of Donald Trump.

“I think he’s going to send an entirely different message and I think that’s going to help to bring down the temperature,” de Blasio stated. “Donald Trump has been inciting negativity and aiding and abetting groups that are anti-immigrant, that are racist. I think you’re now going to see a president bringing us back to a more positive place.”

De Blasio explained that a Biden administration would implement “a clear, consistent coherent national strategy to fight the coronavirus” as well as a trustworthy vaccine.

“Third, there’s going to be a stimulus, no doubt in my mind — there’s going to be a stimulus to help New York City get back on its feet and the whole country to get back on its feet,” de Blasio said.

The mayor also praised the historic win for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, who will become the first female to serve in the White House, as well as the first African American, Asian American and Caribbean American to hold the Vice Presidency.

“To all the immigrants of this city and this nation, to see a daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants reach one of the very highest offices in the land, what an inspirational story,” he remarked. “[It is] a reminder of what America is supposed to be about, a perfect renunciation of the anti-immigrant atmosphere fostered by President Trump.”

De Blasio said a national plan to address the pandemic was essential, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across New York City, which now braces for a second wave of the deadly virus during.

As of November 9, the citywide positivity rate was 2.26 percent, with the total number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus deaths both trending upward in recent weeks.

“The numbers are really worrisome,” he said. “And we have to take intensive action to stop it.”

He called on New Yorkers to wear masks, practice social distancing and be cautious about family gatherings, even during the upcoming holiday season.

“It’s not the time for family gatherings, except for people who live under the same roof already,” he said. “It’s not the time for travel. Even if people want to go back to their homelands, as they do every year, it’s not the year for it. There’s too much danger.”

Though the number of COVID-19 cases are trending upward, city officials said the city’s test and trace efforts have not indicated that there are major sites or events responsible for the spread.

“We continue to see most likely household contacts. People are going more indoors as the weather is getting colder,” Dr. Torian Easterling, Chief Equity Officer at the NYC Health Department, said at the virtual roundtable. “The data’s not really pointing to any smoking gun, nothing that really is saying that there’s a super spreader event.”

Public schools have maintained low levels of coronavirus cases, de Blasio said, noting that more than 105,000 students and staff have been tested since school opened and only 169 individuals tested positive.

“Almost only one in a thousand people in our school system experience in the coronavirus. Far, far better than what we’re seeing in our general society. So, the schools have been safe and that’s a blessing,” he remarked.

De Blasio stressed that a second wave of the virus would bring with it restrictions and a potential loss of jobs and income for many New Yorkers.

“So, we need to fight together against the second wave of the coronavirus, because, you know, so many businesses have reopened, schools are back, so many good things have happened,” de Blasio said. “We’ve got to protect those things. And small businesses, in particular, have been through so much.”

De Blasio acknowledged that nonprofit organizations have also been hit hard by the pandemic. In June, the city slashed $20 million per year from a program to help nonprofits cover their overhead costs.

“We put that funding in place explicitly to help shore up nonprofits that do so much for this city. We really rely on them,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of things to try and help nonprofits, but then we hit the horrible fiscal crisis that came with a pandemic and we couldn’t do some of the things we wanted to.”

While the mayor indicated he did not foresee the city being able to restore some of the reduced funding to nonprofits, he said a strong federal stimulus package could change that.

“A very generous stimulus will allow us to do a lot more for nonprofits,” he said.

Bitta Mostofi, Commissioner for the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), said the city partnered with the Open Society Foundation to distribute cash assistance to more than 76,000 families during the pandemic, and also connected people with food and help with rent arrears through the FASTEN program.

“We’re still doing that work to ensure that all of our families and communities have a response to the things that are of greatest need…. and we’ll continue to do that work regardless of where the federal government is at,” Mostofi said.

“Folks are still concerned about seeking assistance because of the public charge rule,” she added. “We really want to encourage them to call our legal helpline, 800-354-0365, to talk to a lawyer and make sure that if you are eligible for assistance, you are accessing it without fear of immigration status.”