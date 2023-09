“There is help”

Residents urged to revisit program on energy affordability

Peep the EAP.

Residents receiving qualifying government assistance benefits are being asked to check if they are enrolled in Con Edison’s Energy Affordability Program (EAP).

This program can provide a discount of up to $158 on monthly energy bills. Customers can visit conEd.com/EAP for more information.

“Con Edison’s Clean Energy Commitment prioritizes energy affordability, especially for those customers most vulnerable to rising costs,” said Michele O’Connell, Senior Vice President of Customer Operations for Con Edison in a statement. “The EAP is just one of the many ways we can help New Yorkers keep energy affordable. We encourage any customer struggling to pay their energy bill to reach out to us. There is help.”

The EAP provides discounts for qualified low-income customers to limit utility costs to 6 percent of average annual income. The discount is based on a statewide formula that is updated annually and adjusted if delivery costs change.

Customers can enroll online at con.Ed.com/EAP. Those receiving an eligible government benefit can self-certify that they qualify for this program. Con Edison sends each enrolled customer a letter with details on the monthly discount.

Con Edison also seeks to help customers identify ways to keep energy affordable. By visiting coned.com/billhelp, customers can learn about financial assistance, the Home Energy Assistance Program, Energy Share, free energy efficiency kits and more.

The company also offers special protections and payment programs for seniors, people with disabilities, customers experiencing medical emergencies, or domestic violence.

Con Edison offers various payment plans including:

Level Payment Plans help customers avoid seasonal price spikes by spreading energy payments out evenly across the year.

Payment Extensions give customers up to 10 days of extra time to pay their bill.

Flexible Payment Plans allow customers who have fallen behind on their bills some of the most flexible payment terms available. Customers can make a down payment as low as 33 percent of their balance and some customers meeting certain income requirements may qualify for a $0 down payment. Customers having trouble meeting the terms of a current payment agreement can renegotiate it.

Last year, the New York State Electric and Gas Bill Relief Program provided more than 341,000 residential and 30,000 small business Con Edison customers with one-time bill credits automatically applied toward past-due balances for service through May 1, 2022. The total benefit to customers was more than $621 million in relief.

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam, and serves 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County. For more, please visit conEd.com. For energy efficiency information, visit coned.com/energyefficiency.