Micro Might

New loan program launched uptown

By Gregg McQueen

They’re stepping it up for storefronts.

The Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ) has launched a $2 million microloan program to help uptown businesses and nonprofits recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loans of up to $50,000 are available through UMEZ for small businesses and nonprofits with 20 or fewer full-time employees.

“Just like the pandemic hit individuals harder in upper Manhattan, it hit businesses hard as well,” said Blair M. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMEZ. “This program is intended to help sustain businesses through this time.”

To apply for the UMEZ Hybrid Microloan, businesses must have a storefront and be located within Manhattan Community Boards 9, 10, 11 or 12.

Eligible businesses must have an annual revenue of more than $100,000 and less than $750,000, Duncan said. Applicants must have been in operation for a minimum of two years.

“We’re particularly looking to help storefront businesses that are going to keep the vibrancy in their communities,” said Duncan.

Duncan encouraged Black and Latino business owners to apply for the microloan program.

“We know that small businesses entered this pandemic period financially weaker, particularly Black and Latino-owned businesses, which are under-resourced and have smaller cash reserves. They run out of cash faster,” he said. “This program is really geared to help address that need of capital and incentivize businesses and stores to stay open.”

Funds from the UMEZ Hybrid Microloan loan can be used for a variety of business expenses such as utilities, payroll, refitting for new COVID-19 safety, emergency maintenance and inventory.

The five-year, no-fee loans carry a 3 percent interest rate. Recipients make interest-only payments for the first year, Duncan said.

In the fifth year, UMEZ will convert 25 percent of the original loan amount into a grant if all loan requirements are met.

“We’re calling it a hybrid program,” said Duncan. “This has the benefits of a low-interest loan, plus it converts to a grant if they meet the requirements.”

“We know these businesses are likely going to be hurting for the next year. We wanted to provide some flexibility for repayment, give them time to steady themselves,” he added. “Then in year five, they have that incentive kick in, they will get 25 percent of their original loan forgiven. We hope that’s an incentive for people to stay in business.”

Loan applications will be accepted until August 31, 2021 or the funds are exhausted.

Founded in 1994, UMEZ focuses on workforce development and technical assistance for small businesses.

The microloan program was devised after UMEZ helped uptown businesses apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a loan that provided incentive for small businesses to keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic.

“We saw that the loan amounts under the Paycheck Protection Program were typically under $20,000 and that suggested to us that there was a need for this microloan program,” explained Duncan. “That was really the genesis of this, as a way to provide more working capital.”

Jonnel Doris, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), cheered the announcement.

“COVID-19 has not only impacted the health and financial stability of the Upper Manhattan community, but it has also interrupted the day-to-day operations of the businesses that serve Upper Manhattan residents,” said Doris. “The UMEZ Hybrid Microloan program has the potential to sustain small businesses and nonprofits that make New York City a great place to live and do business.”

To perform outreach for the Hybrid Microloan program, UMEZ has partnered with the Washington Heights & Inwood Development Corporation (WHIDC) and the Harlem Business Alliance.

There will also soon be an information session about the program.

“We think this program is important and timely,” Duncan said. “Many of the businesses we talk to think they are not going to survive. We’re hoping this helps change that.”

For more information, please visit www.umez.org/hybrid-microloan-program.