Plasma, panic and pandemics
Dr. Craig Spencer talks COVID-19 at online community forum
By Gregg McQueen
Blood treatment was a bust for Craig Spencer.
In 2014, Spencer became Patient Zero – New York City’s first Ebola patient.
Outbreaks of Ebola, a rare but deadly virus, most commonly surface in sub-Saharan Africa.
In 2014, approximately eleven cases surfaced in the United States including Spencer, who had returned from working with Doctors Without Borders in West Africa. He was treated, and recovered, at Bellevue Hospital.
Among the therapies used to save his life was blood treatment, in which he received plasma infusions from an Ebola survivor.
“It didn’t work. It gave me some complications,” recalled Spencer.
Spencer, who now serves as an emergency room physician and Director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, warned against over-confidence in quick potential cures as the city continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis.
“Right now, the only thing we know that decreases cases and mortality is staying home. That’s it,” remarked Spencer. He noted that medication such as hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin have shown promise but more research is needed.
“But we don’t have the data yet to prove their efficacy,” he said. “We hope that they all work, but we don’t know.
Now the Harlem resident is on the frontlines against another deadly virus, working directly with COVID-19 patients at the ER at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
On April 13, Spencer took part in an online Q&A session, hosted by City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine, to discuss COVID-19 and answer questions from community members. Also joining in was Congressman Adriano Espaillat.
During the session, Spencer described the high number of coronavirus patients coming into hospital emergency rooms in recent weeks. He said the deluge has meant that most hospitals have turned their entire facility into an ICU for COVID-19 patients.
“It’s forcing us to recreate and redevelop the ER,” said Spencer, who noted that medical personnel who don’t normally work in the emergency room are now being used in that role. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck scenario. Quite frankly, it’s overtaken everything that we’ve done,” he said.
Spencer acknowledged that not every patient who reports to an emergency room with coronavirus symptoms is admitted to the hospital. Admissions are reserved for the sickest patients, as beds are limited and each COVID-19 patient requires “a lot of work” and as many as six to eight providers to care for them, he said.
“We are admitting everyone who needs to be admitted,” he stressed.
Spencer said that hospitals are still learning how to best manage coronavirus patients.
“This has hit us so hard and so quickly, that we still need time to adapt,” he remarked.
Spencer commented on the racial disparities on display during the pandemic – according to Health Department data, the rates of COVID-19 infections and death have been higher in New York City’s communities of color.
“Even before coronavirus came, we know there were structural health inequities,” he said. “This is a huge issue that needs to be fixed.”
“This pandemic has unmasked to everyone what many knew for decades, the health disparities that are plaguing this city and the nation,” said Espaillat. He noted that the 13th Congressional District that he represents is geographically the smallest in the nation.
“We’re literally living on top of each other,” Espaillat said.
“EMS has been telling us the same thing for weeks,” agreed Spencer, who described the concern of bringing home the virus to his wife and sixteenth-month-old daughter. “They’ll go into an apartment where five or six or seven people are living. It’s literally impossible for one person to get sick and the other people there not to get sick.”
Levine said the two Manhattan zip codes hit hardest by COVID-19 infections are both in Northern Manhattan. He suggested that the city should begin to ease restrictions until widespread testing is available.
“In the next phase of this epidemic, the only hope we have of returning to normal is mass testing, contract tracing, and real quarantining for those who might not be sick enough to be in the hospital,” Levine said. “We want to make sure it’s communities of color like Washington Heights, West Harlem, and Inwood are first in line for these resources.”
Levine, who himself fell ill earlier this month from a presumed bout of COVID-19 and has since recuperated, noted that the city is seeking blood plasma donations from patients who have recovered. Their blood is high in antibodies to fight the virus.
Though Spencer said the potential in plasma treatment needed further study, he encouraged New Yorkers to donate blood if possible. “If it is going to work, we’re going to need blood. And we need it regardless, as there’s a shortage of blood all over the city.”
He expressed optimism that said the city might be turning a corner in terms of the pandemic.
“Are we in a better spot today than we were yesterday? It seems like it,” said Spencer. “Looking at the data, we’re hoping that we’ve reached that apex, that highest number of cases per day, deaths per day, people on ventilators per day. I still want to see more trends over the next few days and weeks. But we hope that we’re starting to get a little bit to the other side of this.”
For more from Dr. Spencer, check him out on Twitter @Craig_A_Spencer.
Plasma, pánico y pandemias
El Dr. Craig Spencer habla sobre el COVID-19 en un foro comunitario
Por Gregg McQueen
El tratamiento de sangre fue un fracaso para Craig Spencer.
En 2014, Spencer se convirtió en el Paciente Cero, el primer paciente con ébola de la ciudad de Nueva York.
Los brotes de ébola, un virus raro pero mortal, aparecen con mayor frecuencia en el África subsahariana.
En 2014, surgieron aproximadamente once casos en los Estados Unidos, incluido Spencer, quien había regresado de trabajar con Médicos sin Fronteras en África Occidental. Fue tratado, y se recuperó, en el Hospital Bellevue.
Entre las terapias utilizadas para salvar su vida estuvo el tratamiento de sangre, en el que recibió infusiones de plasma de un sobreviviente del ébola.
“No funcionó. Me dio algunas complicaciones”, recordó el médico.
Spencer, quien ahora se desempeña como médico de la sala de emergencias y director de Salud Mundial en Medicina de Emergencia en el New York-Presbyterian/Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia, advirtió contra la excesiva confianza en las curas rápidas potenciales a medida que la ciudad continúa lidiando con la crisis del coronavirus.
“En este momento, lo único que sabemos que disminuye los casos y la mortalidad es quedarse en casa. Es todo”, comentó Spencer. Señaló que los medicamentos como la hidroxicloroquina y la azitromicina han demostrado ser prometedores, pero se necesita hacer más investigación para confirmar su efectividad.
“Aún no tenemos los datos para probar su eficacia”, dijo. “Esperamos que todos funcionen, pero no lo sabemos”.
Ahora, el residente de Harlem está en la línea de batalla contra otro virus mortal, trabajando directamente con pacientes con COVID-19 en la sala de emergencias del Hospital Presbyterian de Nueva York.
El 13 de abril, Spencer participó en una sesión de preguntas y respuestas en línea, organizada por el presidente del Comité de Salud del Concejo Municipal, Mark Levine, para discutir preguntas sobre el COVID-19 de los miembros de la comunidad. También se unió el congresista Adriano Espaillat.
Durante la sesión, Spencer describió la gran cantidad de pacientes con coronavirus que han ingresado a las salas de emergencia de los hospitales en las últimas semanas. Dijo que la avalancha ha significado que la mayoría de los hospitales han convertido todas sus instalaciones en una UCI para pacientes con COVID-19.
“Nos está obligando a recrear y reconstruir la sala de emergencias”, dijo Spencer, señalando que el personal médico que normalmente no trabaja en la sala de emergencias ahora está siendo utilizado en ese rol. “Es un escenario con toda la tripulación en sus puestos. Francamente, ha superado todo lo que hemos hecho”, dijo.
Spencer reconoció que no todos los pacientes que se presentan en una sala de emergencias con síntomas de coronavirus son ingresados al hospital. Las admisiones están reservadas para los pacientes más enfermos, ya que las camas son limitadas y cada paciente con COVID-19 requiere “mucho trabajo” y hasta seis u ocho proveedores para atenderlos, dijo.
“Estamos admitiendo a todos los que necesitan ser admitidos”, enfatizó.
Spencer explicó que los hospitales aún siguen aprendiendo cómo manejar mejor a los pacientes con coronavirus.
“Esto nos ha golpeado tan fuerte y tan rápidamente que aún necesitamos tiempo para adaptarnos”, comentó.
Spencer comentó sobre las disparidades raciales exhibidas durante la pandemia: de acuerdo con información del Departamento de Salud, las tasas de infecciones y muerte por COVID-19 han sido más altas en las comunidades de color de la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Incluso antes de que llegara el coronavirus, sabíamos que había inequidades estructurales en la salud”, dijo. “Este es un gran problema que debe corregirse”.
“Esta pandemia ha desenmascarado a todos lo que muchos han sabido durante décadas, las disparidades de salud que están asolando a esta ciudad y a la nación”, dijo Espaillat. Señaló que el 13º Distrito del Congreso que representa es geográficamente el más pequeño de la nación.
“Estamos literalmente viviendo uno encima del otro”, dijo.
“Los Servicios de Emergencias Médicas nos han estado diciendo lo mismo durante semanas”, coincidió Spencer, quien describió la preocupación de llevar el virus a su esposa y su hija de dieciséis meses. “Entrarán a un departamento donde viven cinco o seis o siete personas. Es literalmente imposible que una persona se enferme y las demás, no”.
Levine dijo que los dos códigos postales de Manhattan más afectados por las infecciones por COVID-19 están en el norte de Manhattan. Sugirió que la ciudad debería comenzar a aliviar las restricciones hasta que las pruebas generalizadas estén disponibles.
“En la próxima fase de esta epidemia, la única esperanza que tenemos de volver a la normalidad es la realización de pruebas masivas, el rastreo de contactos y la cuarentena real para quienes no estén lo suficientemente enfermos como para estar en el hospital”, dijo Levine. “Queremos asegurarnos de que las comunidades de color como Washington Heights, West Harlem e Inwood sean las primeras en obtener estos recursos”.
Levine, quien se enfermó a principios de este mes de un presunto episodio de COVID-19 y desde entonces se ha recuperado, señaló que la ciudad está buscando donaciones de plasma sanguíneo de pacientes que se han recuperado. Su sangre es alta en anticuerpos para combatir el virus.
Aunque Spencer dijo que el potencial tratamiento con plasma necesita estudiarse más, alentó a los neoyorquinos a donar sangre si es posible. “Si va a funcionar, vamos a necesitar sangre. Y la necesitamos de todos modos, ya que hay una escasez de sangre en toda la ciudad “.
Expresó optimismo al decir que la ciudad podría estar dando la vuelta a la esquina en términos de la pandemia.
“¿Estamos en un lugar mejor hoy que ayer? Parece que sí”, dijo. “Al observar los datos, esperamos haber alcanzado ese pico, el mayor número de casos por día, muertes por día, personas con ventiladores por día. Aún quiero ver más tendencias en los próximos días y semanas. Pero esperamos comenzar un poco más al otro lado de esto”.
Para más información del Dr. Spencer, eche un vistazo en Twitter en @Craig_A_Spencer.