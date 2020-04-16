Plasma, panic and pandemics

Dr. Craig Spencer talks COVID-19 at online community forum

By Gregg McQueen

Blood treatment was a bust for Craig Spencer.

In 2014, Spencer became Patient Zero – New York City’s first Ebola patient.

Outbreaks of Ebola, a rare but deadly virus, most commonly surface in sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2014, approximately eleven cases surfaced in the United States including Spencer, who had returned from working with Doctors Without Borders in West Africa. He was treated, and recovered, at Bellevue Hospital.

Among the therapies used to save his life was blood treatment, in which he received plasma infusions from an Ebola survivor.

“It didn’t work. It gave me some complications,” recalled Spencer.

Spencer, who now serves as an emergency room physician and Director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, warned against over-confidence in quick potential cures as the city continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis.

“Right now, the only thing we know that decreases cases and mortality is staying home. That’s it,” remarked Spencer. He noted that medication such as hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin have shown promise but more research is needed.

“But we don’t have the data yet to prove their efficacy,” he said. “We hope that they all work, but we don’t know.

Now the Harlem resident is on the frontlines against another deadly virus, working directly with COVID-19 patients at the ER at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

On April 13, Spencer took part in an online Q&A session, hosted by City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine, to discuss COVID-19 and answer questions from community members. Also joining in was Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

During the session, Spencer described the high number of coronavirus patients coming into hospital emergency rooms in recent weeks. He said the deluge has meant that most hospitals have turned their entire facility into an ICU for COVID-19 patients.

“It’s forcing us to recreate and redevelop the ER,” said Spencer, who noted that medical personnel who don’t normally work in the emergency room are now being used in that role. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck scenario. Quite frankly, it’s overtaken everything that we’ve done,” he said.

Spencer acknowledged that not every patient who reports to an emergency room with coronavirus symptoms is admitted to the hospital. Admissions are reserved for the sickest patients, as beds are limited and each COVID-19 patient requires “a lot of work” and as many as six to eight providers to care for them, he said.

“We are admitting everyone who needs to be admitted,” he stressed.

Spencer said that hospitals are still learning how to best manage coronavirus patients.

“This has hit us so hard and so quickly, that we still need time to adapt,” he remarked.

Spencer commented on the racial disparities on display during the pandemic – according to Health Department data, the rates of COVID-19 infections and death have been higher in New York City’s communities of color.

“Even before coronavirus came, we know there were structural health inequities,” he said. “This is a huge issue that needs to be fixed.”

“This pandemic has unmasked to everyone what many knew for decades, the health disparities that are plaguing this city and the nation,” said Espaillat. He noted that the 13th Congressional District that he represents is geographically the smallest in the nation.

“We’re literally living on top of each other,” Espaillat said.

“EMS has been telling us the same thing for weeks,” agreed Spencer, who described the concern of bringing home the virus to his wife and sixteenth-month-old daughter. “They’ll go into an apartment where five or six or seven people are living. It’s literally impossible for one person to get sick and the other people there not to get sick.”

Levine said the two Manhattan zip codes hit hardest by COVID-19 infections are both in Northern Manhattan. He suggested that the city should begin to ease restrictions until widespread testing is available.

“In the next phase of this epidemic, the only hope we have of returning to normal is mass testing, contract tracing, and real quarantining for those who might not be sick enough to be in the hospital,” Levine said. “We want to make sure it’s communities of color like Washington Heights, West Harlem, and Inwood are first in line for these resources.”

Levine, who himself fell ill earlier this month from a presumed bout of COVID-19 and has since recuperated, noted that the city is seeking blood plasma donations from patients who have recovered. Their blood is high in antibodies to fight the virus.

Though Spencer said the potential in plasma treatment needed further study, he encouraged New Yorkers to donate blood if possible. “If it is going to work, we’re going to need blood. And we need it regardless, as there’s a shortage of blood all over the city.”

He expressed optimism that said the city might be turning a corner in terms of the pandemic.

“Are we in a better spot today than we were yesterday? It seems like it,” said Spencer. “Looking at the data, we’re hoping that we’ve reached that apex, that highest number of cases per day, deaths per day, people on ventilators per day. I still want to see more trends over the next few days and weeks. But we hope that we’re starting to get a little bit to the other side of this.”

For more from Dr. Spencer, check him out on Twitter @Craig_A_Spencer.