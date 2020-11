Viral Truths

Renewed focus on vaccine development

By Sherry Mazzocchi

As the number of worldwide Covid-19 cases climbs ever higher, the world waits for an answer.

This week Pfizer and BioNTech announced a vaccine that is reportedly 90 percent effective. The vaccine must be taken in two doses and no one knows exactly how long it lasts, but it is welcome news. After approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it could be administered as soon as January to people at highest risk—health care workers.

Pfizer is just one of several pharmaceutical companies racing to develop a vaccine that could prevent millions—possibly billions—of people getting sick and dying from Covid-19. There are currently over 90 vaccines in development. The FDA also just approved a drug made by Eli Lily & Co. that was similar to the drug President Donald Trump received during his illness.

Covid-19 is one of a family of viruses called Coronavirus. According to Dr. Magdalena E. Sobieszczyk, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC), these viruses have emerged over the past two decades as pathogenic strains causing severe illnesses in humans. One of the first, noticed in 2002, was Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS. Covid-19 is a new strain and closely related to SARS. Like SARS, it is a single stranded RNA virus with a protein membrane. The proteins form the characteristic spiked crown (or corona) visible under microscopes. These spikes bind with receptors in human cells. Once the virus enters a cell, it takes over the cell’s mechanisms to reproduce itself.

In an October 25th talk hosted by CUIMC, Sobieszczyk outlined the body’s natural responses to infection and how this new class of vaccines seeks to mimic and improve the body’s response.

When an infection is detected, the body initiates a multi-pronged defense. One of the first responders are two types of T cells, which are a type of white blood cell. Helper T cells augments the body’s antibody response. Killer T cells recognize and destroy infected cells.

The body also develops B cells to create antibodies which further control infection. “You need both,” Sobieszczyk said. “You need the cellular immune responses and the antibody responses.”

Everyone’s T and B cell responses are different. One big question, Sobieszczyk said, is how much susceptibility to infection do people have immediately after antibody responses. “What happens in a reinfection?” she asked. Recent reports show a decline in antibodies in people who have recovered from Covid-19.

“But one thing we need to keep in mind is that this decline in antibodies and T cell responses happens in every viral infection,” she said. Even though antibody levels decline, a memory response is maintained by long-lived plasma cells stored in bone marrow. “And they are capable of secreting antibodies, even in the absence of an acute infection.”

It’s unclear how long these cells “remember” how to fight off infections. “We don’t really know how durable the protected immunity is to subsequent infection. Data are still accumulating, but there is some encouraging evidence,” she said. “It’s plausible that even if reinfection would occur, it would be milder.”

A vaccine that Moderna tested on monkeys exposed to Covid-19 showed a higher level of antibody response than people who recovered from natural infections. Not only were antibodies higher, viral reproductions were also lower.

Sobieszczyk said vaccines have three stages of clinical trials. Phase One tests safety and tolerability and then proceeds to animal testing. About 100 people are tested during this phase. Phase Two identifies the maximum tolerated dose and identifies immune responses and is tested on a few hundred people. Normally phases run sequentially and take two to three years each to complete. Phase Three looks at whether or not the vaccine can actually prevent infection and if it can reduce the severity of the disease. Phase Three is typically the longest phase and involves anywhere between 30,000 to 60,000 people. Only after that does the FDA review data for approval.

But time is of the essence in a pandemic. So, all of the testing phases overlap and occur at an accelerated pace. “The entire development process is truncated but no stages or no steps are skipped,” she said.

The exciting part of developing these vaccines, according to Sobieszczyk, is understanding the genomics of the virus and creating a structural based antigen and undertaking protein engineering to make vaccines with speed and precision. “That’s been augmented by this unprecedented mobilization of resources that has happened in the last eight months or so.”

Most of the vaccines under development require two doses, taken about three or four weeks apart. “Two doses are necessary to produce that sort of robust antibody and cellular response,” she said.

Since January 2020, more than 1.2 million people have died from the virus in the U.S. While New York City saw horrendous numbers of people dying from Covid-19 during the spring and summer months, public health officials warn that the worst is yet to come. In the U.S. the number of daily infections has reached 100,000 for several days straight. The total number of infected people in the U.S. is now over 10 million. It reached that astonishing number only 10 days after the 9 million mark.

“There are several challenges that have to be addressed prior to optimizing the impact of the future Covid-19 vaccines and that includes equitable access and ensuring public trust in the process,” said Sobieszczyk. “Still some work ahead of us, but a lot of progress has been made in a mere eight to nine months, which is quite inspiring.”