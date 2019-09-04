- English
Packed with Promise
Backpack giveaway held for homeless children
It was a power party.
Nonprofit organization Hearts of Gold held a block party at its 8th Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway in Manhattan.
Held in the Flatiron District on August 17, the event was used to distribute backpacks to more than 400 homeless children from across the city.
The block party also featured food, dancing, and activities for the children, who ranged in age from Pre-K through twelfth grade.
Currently, one-third of the children in the city’s public school system are homeless.
Founded in 1994, Hearts of Gold has assisted more than 33,720 homeless and low-income single mothers and their children by partnering with shelters throughout New York City.
The organization offers education assistance, job training, housing support, and other programming to help women and children transition out of the shelter system and become self-sufficient.
“As much as it warms me to the core to see these children so excited and appreciative of a backpack filled with school supplies, it also pains me. There are things that should not be and this is one of them,” said Hearts of Gold founder Deborah Keonigsberger. “The words ‘homeless’ and ‘children’ do not belong together. If we help children, all children, to understand how valuable they are, I can’t think of a more powerful scenario.”
Hearts of Gold is marking its 25th anniversary year with a celebratory event at the 40/40 Club on November 7th.
At the block party, Hearts of Gold participant Jacqueline Brown was honored. She is now a volunteer with the organization and preparing to enter college.
“As a mom who has been in the same place as a lot of these moms, and am now in a position to help these same moms, my message is to keep reaching, keep moving, keep trying and don’t lose hope,” she said. You can change your life and make things better for you and your children. “If you are as lucky as I have been, to have someone believe in you and help you to understand all you can be, appreciate that.”
To learn more, visit www.heartsofgold.org.
Llena de promesas
Mochilas de regalo a niños sin hogar
Fue una fiesta de poder.
La organización sin fines de lucro Hearts of Gold celebró una fiesta del barrio en su octava entrega anual de Mochilas de Regalo de Regreso a Clases en Manhattan.
Celebrado en el distrito Flatiron el 16 de agosto, el evento se utilizó para distribuir mochilas a más de 400 niños sin hogar de toda la ciudad.
La fiesta del barrio también contó con comida, baile y actividades para niños, de edades desde Pre-K hasta el duodécimo grado.
Actualmente, un tercio de los niños en el sistema de escuelas públicas de la ciudad no tienen hogar.
Fundada en 1994, Hearts of Gold ha ayudado a más de 33,720 madres solteras sin hogar y de bajos ingresos y a sus hijos al asociarse con refugios en toda la ciudad de Nueva York.
La organización ofrece asistencia educativa, capacitación laboral, apoyo para la vivienda y otros programas para ayudar a las mujeres y los niños a salir del sistema de refugios y ser autosuficientes.
“Por mucho que me entusiasme ver a estos niños tan emocionados y agradecidos por una mochila llena de útiles escolares, también me duele. Hay cosas que no deberían ser y esta es una de ellas”, dijo la fundadora de Hearts of Gold, Deborah Keonigsberger. “Las palabras sin hogar y niños no van bien juntas. Si ayudamos a los niños, a todos los niños, a comprender lo valiosos que son, no puedo pensar en un escenario más poderoso”.
Hearts of Gold celebra su 25 aniversario con un evento de celebración en el Club 40/40 el 7 de noviembre.
En la fiesta del barrio, Jacqueline Brown, participante de Hearts of Gold, fue homenajeada. Ahora es voluntaria en la organización y se prepara para ingresar a la universidad.
“Como mamá que ha estado en el mismo lugar que muchas de estas madres, y ahora en condición de ayudarlas, mi mensaje es seguir buscando, seguir moviéndose, seguir intentando y no perder la esperanza”, dijo. “Pueden cambiar su vida y mejorar las cosas para ustedes y sus hijos. Si son tan afortunadas como yo, de que alguien crea en ustedes y les ayude a comprender todo lo que pueden ser, valórenlo”.
Para conocer más, visite www.heartsofgold.org.