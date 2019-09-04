Packed with Promise

Backpack giveaway held for homeless children

It was a power party.

Nonprofit organization Hearts of Gold held a block party at its 8th Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway in Manhattan.

Held in the Flatiron District on August 17, the event was used to distribute backpacks to more than 400 homeless children from across the city.

The block party also featured food, dancing, and activities for the children, who ranged in age from Pre-K through twelfth grade.

Currently, one-third of the children in the city’s public school system are homeless.

Founded in 1994, Hearts of Gold has assisted more than 33,720 homeless and low-income single mothers and their children by partnering with shelters throughout New York City.

The organization offers education assistance, job training, housing support, and other programming to help women and children transition out of the shelter system and become self-sufficient.

“As much as it warms me to the core to see these children so excited and appreciative of a backpack filled with school supplies, it also pains me. There are things that should not be and this is one of them,” said Hearts of Gold founder Deborah Keonigsberger. “The words ‘homeless’ and ‘children’ do not belong together. If we help children, all children, to understand how valuable they are, I can’t think of a more powerful scenario.”

Hearts of Gold is marking its 25th anniversary year with a celebratory event at the 40/40 Club on November 7th.

At the block party, Hearts of Gold participant Jacqueline Brown was honored. She is now a volunteer with the organization and preparing to enter college.

“As a mom who has been in the same place as a lot of these moms, and am now in a position to help these same moms, my message is to keep reaching, keep moving, keep trying and don’t lose hope,” she said. You can change your life and make things better for you and your children. “If you are as lucky as I have been, to have someone believe in you and help you to understand all you can be, appreciate that.”

To learn more, visit www.heartsofgold.org.