NYC measles outbreak over: Health Dept.

Outbreak over.

So announced Mayor Bill de Blasio and Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot on Tuesday in declaring that the measles public health emergency in New York City has ended.

Since the outbreak first began in October 2018, 654 individuals were diagnosed with measles, the city’s largest outbreak in nearly three decades.

In April, the city declared a health emergency for parts of Brooklyn following a measles outbreak affecting the Orthodox Jewish community. Unvaccinated individuals living in affected zip codes were required to get the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

While there were cases of measles in all five boroughs, 72 percent of cases occurred in the Williamsburg neighborhood.

Measles outbreaks are typically declared over when two incubation periods for measles — the equivalent of 42 days) — have passed since the last infectious day of the last persons with measles in affected areas. That time period has now passed for the people most recently infected with measles and reported to the Health Department, city officials said.

No new cases have been reported since mid-July.

“Ending the measles outbreak required extensive collaboration with community organizations and Jewish leaders. They helped encourage vaccinations and achieve record immunization levels in parts of Brooklyn,” said de Blasio in a statement. “As we head back to school this week, we just remain vigilant. To keep our children and communities safe, I urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated. It’s the best defense we have.”

The majority of cases occurred in people under 18 years of age. There were 52 measles-related hospitalizations and 16 admissions to intensive care due to measles complications.

Most measles cases were among unvaccinated (73 percent), incompletely vaccinated (7 percent) or individuals who did not know their vaccination status (15 percent), the Health Department said.

“Measles is one of the most contagious diseases on the face of the earth,” said Barbot. “There may no longer be local transmission of measles in New York City, but the threat remains given other outbreaks in the U.S. and around the world. Our best defense against renewed transmission is having a well-immunized city. Vaccination coverage has increased significantly since the emergency order, which has been supported by community-led efforts. We are grateful to the New Yorkers who shared the truth about vaccines and protected the health of their friends and neighbors through this outbreak.”

Children enrolled in school or daycare will be required to have the MMR and other vaccines unless they have a valid medical exemption, based on recently enacted state law.

City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine pointed out that students could miss class due to non-compliance.

“Parents should not mistake this good news about the end of the recent outbreak for an indication that they no longer need to vaccinate their children,” said Levine in a statement. “The medical imperative — and New York State law — mean that every child should be completely up-to-date on all of their vaccinations before they can attend day-care or school this year, with the exception only of qualifying medical exemptions. Our message remains the same: the MMR vaccine is a safe and effective measure against dangerous and highly contagious diseases.”

Health Department officials warned that the threat of measles still remains, citing large outbreaks in Europe and Israel, as well as in countries in South America, Africa, and Asia.

New Yorkers should check with their medical provider prior to international travel to make sure they are immune to measles or have been adequately vaccinated before traveling, the Health Department said. Infants ages 6 to 11 months should also be vaccinated prior to international travel.

By calling 311, New Yorkers can access a list of facilities that provide the MMR vaccine at low or no cost.

“Staying up to date on vaccines is the best way for people to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers. It only takes one case to start an outbreak,” said Deputy Commissioner for the Health Department’s Division of Disease Control Dr. Demetre Daskalakis. “We will continue to urge everyone to confirm that they are immune to measles by looking at their vaccination histories or by consulting with a healthcare provider. Get vaccinated. It is safe and effective.”

For more information, call 311 or go to nyc.gov/health.