“A Joyful Revolution”

New theater work examines immigrant lives

By Gregg McQueen

Carmen Barbosa remembers the fear.

The 80-year-old Washington Heights resident came to the United States from Cartagena, Columbia in 1981. She wished to start a new life after her husband passed away, and find more consistent employment.

There was uncertainty – and alarm – at first.

“I didn’t know anyone here,” she recalled. “I didn’t even know the person who picked us up at the airport. We didn’t even know if we were going to a safe place. It was a frightening experience.”

Barbosa is now sharing her experience as part of a new play by People’s Theatre Project (PTP), an Inwood-based community arts organization that combines theater with a social justice perspective.

Somos Más (“We Are More”) features six immigrant performers who present their personal stories through dialogue, music, and physical movements.

“Immigrants, when we first arrive here, we have left everything behind to build a new life,” said Barbosa. “It’s important to tell that story.”

Somos Más is set in a dystopian nation where people are forced to assimilate, explained Zafi Dimitropoulou, the play’s Director and PTP’s Artistic Director. As the play evolves, six immigrants come together in secret to assert their collective strength.

“It’s about reclaiming our humanity,” Dimitropoulou said. “We don’t focus on the hate or negative feelings. It’s about a joyful revolution.”

In addition to Barbosa, the cast features Vida Tayebati, Angie Regina, Chuk Obasi, Jiawen Hu, and Ursala Hellberg Kaid.

Collectively, the cast members represent six different nations — Colombia, the Dominican Republic, China, Nigeria, Iran, and Chile.

“We’re trying to tackle the question of what assimilation means to us,” said Dimitropoulou. “How much are you willing to let go of your past to fit into that new world?”

“Immigration is about survival, and trying to make a better life for yourself,” she added. “But it doesn’t mean we want to rip away all of our identity, the part that derives from where we come from.”

The multilingual play features portions of dialogue in Spanish, Farsi, and Mandarin without translation.

Cast members said this provides a more authentic representation of their culture.

“In this play, my language, my culture has value. People don’t always get to know my culture in this country,” said Hu. “I feel it’s hard to speak Chinese in this country. In the show, I’m expressing this identity in front of others instead of presenting an ‘Americanized’ version of me.”

Born in Hangzhou, China, Hu entered the United States two years ago for a master’s program in theater.

She remarked that the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration has made her time in the U.S. seem more tenuous.

“Learning how to live with vulnerability, learning how to live with uncertainty, has made me stronger,” she said. “As immigrants, we can feel like we’re in limbo, like a visitor.”

Regina arrived from the Dominican Republic nine years ago. She came to the U.S. by herself and pregnant. “It was a new beginning, new chapter in my life, but a challenge,” she said.

For Regina, she sensed that life in her new country requires a certain level of adaptation in order to fit in.

“There’s a language, English, I need to learn. There’s a political system I need to fit in. It’s something new. You want to keep your culture with you, but the influence from your new home is going to have an impact on you,” she said.

“We are all human beings, we have stories,” she remarked.

Tayebati, who left Iran five years ago to further her education in America, said that immigrant stories are filled with courage.

“The fact that they leave everything to follow a dream, that’s very brave,” she stated.

Each Somos Mas performance will be followed by a Q&A session with the cast.

“Our way of learning about other countries is often through the media. Sometimes we stop asking questions,” Tayebati said. “We need to know that there are individuals behind it.”

Though Somos Más has a director and assistant director, the play is a “devised theater” piece, where the ensemble essentially writes their own stories.

Hellberg Kaid remarked that theater stage is the ideal forum for immigrants to express themselves.

“Theater has always been a place where we can give a voice to those who feel they don’t have a voice,” she said. “They’re able to be heard here.”

“The way immigrants are being seen today, we lose the humanity, we lose the empathy,” said Obasi. “These are people. How do you treat guests who come to your house?”

Somos Más will be presented at the Pregones Theater in the Bronx from September 20 through 22.

Following the performances at Pregones, PTP will tour Somos Más at several schools in Northern Manhattan as well as other performance spaces around the city.

Obasi said he is excited by the prospect at presenting the show to students.

“Our future generations are soaking in everything. I would rather them be exposed to this than hurtful narratives [on the news],” he said. “If they’re going to be exposed to that, I also want them to see this.”

In a trying time for immigrants in the U.S., Barbosa said she hopes young immigrants appreciate what older migrants have gone through in past decades.

“I wish people learn to value what they have now because it hasn’t been easy,” remarked Barbosa, who urged modern-day immigrants not to fall prey to anxiety sown by the federal government.

“Don’t despair. Remember that as immigrants, you also have rights,” she said. “You need to use them.”

Somos Más will be performed on September 20 at 8 p.m. and September 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. at the Pregones Theater, 575 Walton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.ptp.nyc.