“A Joyful Revolution”
New theater work examines immigrant lives
By Gregg McQueen
Carmen Barbosa remembers the fear.
The 80-year-old Washington Heights resident came to the United States from Cartagena, Columbia in 1981. She wished to start a new life after her husband passed away, and find more consistent employment.
There was uncertainty – and alarm – at first.
“I didn’t know anyone here,” she recalled. “I didn’t even know the person who picked us up at the airport. We didn’t even know if we were going to a safe place. It was a frightening experience.”
Barbosa is now sharing her experience as part of a new play by People’s Theatre Project (PTP), an Inwood-based community arts organization that combines theater with a social justice perspective.
Somos Más (“We Are More”) features six immigrant performers who present their personal stories through dialogue, music, and physical movements.
“Immigrants, when we first arrive here, we have left everything behind to build a new life,” said Barbosa. “It’s important to tell that story.”
Somos Más is set in a dystopian nation where people are forced to assimilate, explained Zafi Dimitropoulou, the play’s Director and PTP’s Artistic Director. As the play evolves, six immigrants come together in secret to assert their collective strength.
“It’s about reclaiming our humanity,” Dimitropoulou said. “We don’t focus on the hate or negative feelings. It’s about a joyful revolution.”
In addition to Barbosa, the cast features Vida Tayebati, Angie Regina, Chuk Obasi, Jiawen Hu, and Ursala Hellberg Kaid.
Collectively, the cast members represent six different nations — Colombia, the Dominican Republic, China, Nigeria, Iran, and Chile.
“We’re trying to tackle the question of what assimilation means to us,” said Dimitropoulou. “How much are you willing to let go of your past to fit into that new world?”
“Immigration is about survival, and trying to make a better life for yourself,” she added. “But it doesn’t mean we want to rip away all of our identity, the part that derives from where we come from.”
The multilingual play features portions of dialogue in Spanish, Farsi, and Mandarin without translation.
Cast members said this provides a more authentic representation of their culture.
“In this play, my language, my culture has value. People don’t always get to know my culture in this country,” said Hu. “I feel it’s hard to speak Chinese in this country. In the show, I’m expressing this identity in front of others instead of presenting an ‘Americanized’ version of me.”
Born in Hangzhou, China, Hu entered the United States two years ago for a master’s program in theater.
She remarked that the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration has made her time in the U.S. seem more tenuous.
“Learning how to live with vulnerability, learning how to live with uncertainty, has made me stronger,” she said. “As immigrants, we can feel like we’re in limbo, like a visitor.”
Regina arrived from the Dominican Republic nine years ago. She came to the U.S. by herself and pregnant. “It was a new beginning, new chapter in my life, but a challenge,” she said.
For Regina, she sensed that life in her new country requires a certain level of adaptation in order to fit in.
“There’s a language, English, I need to learn. There’s a political system I need to fit in. It’s something new. You want to keep your culture with you, but the influence from your new home is going to have an impact on you,” she said.
“We are all human beings, we have stories,” she remarked.
Tayebati, who left Iran five years ago to further her education in America, said that immigrant stories are filled with courage.
“The fact that they leave everything to follow a dream, that’s very brave,” she stated.
Each Somos Mas performance will be followed by a Q&A session with the cast.
“Our way of learning about other countries is often through the media. Sometimes we stop asking questions,” Tayebati said. “We need to know that there are individuals behind it.”
Though Somos Más has a director and assistant director, the play is a “devised theater” piece, where the ensemble essentially writes their own stories.
Hellberg Kaid remarked that theater stage is the ideal forum for immigrants to express themselves.
“Theater has always been a place where we can give a voice to those who feel they don’t have a voice,” she said. “They’re able to be heard here.”
“The way immigrants are being seen today, we lose the humanity, we lose the empathy,” said Obasi. “These are people. How do you treat guests who come to your house?”
Somos Más will be presented at the Pregones Theater in the Bronx from September 20 through 22.
Following the performances at Pregones, PTP will tour Somos Más at several schools in Northern Manhattan as well as other performance spaces around the city.
Obasi said he is excited by the prospect at presenting the show to students.
“Our future generations are soaking in everything. I would rather them be exposed to this than hurtful narratives [on the news],” he said. “If they’re going to be exposed to that, I also want them to see this.”
In a trying time for immigrants in the U.S., Barbosa said she hopes young immigrants appreciate what older migrants have gone through in past decades.
“I wish people learn to value what they have now because it hasn’t been easy,” remarked Barbosa, who urged modern-day immigrants not to fall prey to anxiety sown by the federal government.
“Don’t despair. Remember that as immigrants, you also have rights,” she said. “You need to use them.”
Somos Más will be performed on September 20 at 8 p.m. and September 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. at the Pregones Theater, 575 Walton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.ptp.nyc.
“Una revolución alegre”
Nueva obra teatral examina vidas de inmigrantes
Por Gregg McQueen
Carmen Barbosa recuerda el miedo asociado con dejar su tierra natal.
La residente de Washington Heights, de 80 años, vino a los Estados Unidos desde Cartagena, Colombia, en 1981. Deseaba comenzar una nueva vida después de la muerte de su esposo y encontrar un empleo más consistente.
Hubo incertidumbre, y ansiedad, al principio.
“No conocía a nadie aquí”, recordó. “Ni siquiera conocía a la persona que nos recogió en el aeropuerto. No sabíamos si íbamos a un lugar seguro. Fue una experiencia aterradora”.
Barbosa ahora comparte su experiencia como parte de una nueva obra del Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo (PTP), una organización de arte comunitario con sede en Inwood que combina el teatro con una perspectiva de justicia social.
Somos Más (“We Are More”) muestra a seis artistas inmigrantes que presentan sus historias personales a través del diálogo, la música y los movimientos físicos.
“Inmigrantes, cuando llegamos aquí, hemos dejado todo atrás para construir una nueva vida”, dijo Barbosa. “Es importante contar esa historia”.
Somos Más se desarrolla en una nación distópica donde las personas se ven obligadas a asimilarse, explicó Zafi Dimitropoulou, directora de la obra y directora artística de PTP. A medida que la obra evoluciona, seis inmigrantes se unen en secreto para afirmar su fuerza colectiva.
“Se trata de recuperar nuestra humanidad”, dijo Dimitropoulou. “No nos centramos en el odio o los sentimientos negativos. Se trata de una revolución alegre”.
Además de Barbosa, el elenco cuenta con Vida Tayebati, Angie Regina, Chuk Obasi, Jiawen Hu y Ursala Hellberg Kaid.
Colectivamente, los miembros del elenco representan a seis naciones diferentes: Colombia, República Dominicana, China, Nigeria, Irán y Chile.
“Estamos tratando de abordar la cuestión de qué significa la asimilación para nosotros”, dijo Dimitropoulou. “¿Cuánto estás dispuesto a dejar atrás tu pasado para encajar en ese nuevo mundo?”.
“La inmigración se trata de sobrevivir y de lograr una vida mejor”, agregó. “Pero eso no significa que queremos arrancar toda nuestra identidad, la parte que se deriva de dónde venimos”.
La obra multilingüe presenta porciones de diálogo en español, farsi y mandarín sin traducción.
Los miembros del reparto dijeron que esto proporciona una representación más auténtica de su cultura.
“En esta obra, mi idioma, mi cultura tiene valor. La gente no siempre conoce mi cultura en este país”, dijo Hu. “Siento que es difícil hablar chino en este país. En la obra, expreso esta identidad frente a otros en lugar de presentar una versión estadounidense de mí”.
Nacida en Hangzhou, China, Hu ingresó a los Estados Unidos hace dos años para un programa de maestría en teatro.
Comentó que la represión del gobierno de Trump contra la inmigración ha hecho que su tiempo en el país parezca más frágil.
“Aprender a vivir con vulnerabilidad, con incertidumbre, me ha hecho más fuerte”, dijo. “Como inmigrantes, podemos sentir que estamos en el limbo, como visitantes”.
Regina llegó de la República Dominicana hace nueve años. Vino a los Estados Unidos sola y embarazada. “Fue un nuevo comienzo, un nuevo capítulo en mi vida, pero un desafío”, comentó.
Regina sintió que la vida en su nuevo país requirió un cierto nivel de adaptación para encajar.
“Hay un idioma, inglés, que necesité aprender. Hay un sistema político en el que necesité encajar. Fue algo nuevo. Deseas mantener tu cultura contigo, pero la influencia de tu nuevo hogar tendrá un impacto en ti”, dijo.
“Todos somos seres humanos, tenemos historias”, comentó.
Tayebati, quien dejó Irán hace cinco años para continuar su educación en Estados Unidos, dijo que las historias de inmigrantes están llenas de coraje.
“El hecho de que dejan todo para seguir un sueño, es muy valiente”, afirmó.
Cada actuación de Somos Más será seguida por una sesión de preguntas y respuestas con el elenco.
“Nuestra forma de aprender sobre otros países a menudo es a través de los medios. A veces dejamos de hacer preguntas”, dijo Tayebati. “Necesitamos saber que hay personas detrás de esto”.
Aunque Somos Más tiene una directora y un asistente de dirección, la obra es una pieza de “teatro ideado”, donde el conjunto esencialmente escribe sus propias historias.
Hellberg Kaid comentó que el escenario teatral es el foro ideal para que los inmigrantes se expresen.
“El teatro siempre ha sido un lugar donde podemos dar voz a quienes sienten que no la tienen”, dijo. “Pueden ser escuchados aquí”.
“Por la forma en que se ve a los inmigrantes hoy, perdemos la humanidad, perdemos la empatía”, dijo Obasi. “Estas son personas. ¿Cómo tratas a los invitados que vienen a tu casa?”.
Somos Más se presentará en el Teatro Pregones, en el Bronx, del 20 al 22 de septiembre.
Después de las presentaciones en Pregones, el PTP hará una gira con Somos Más en varias escuelas en el norte de Manhattan, así como en otros espacios de presentaciones en la ciudad.
Obasi dijo que está entusiasmado con la posibilidad de presentar el espectáculo a los estudiantes.
“Nuestras futuras generaciones se están empapando de todo. Prefiero que estén expuestos a esto que a narraciones hirientes [en las noticias]”, señaló. “Si van a estar expuestos a eso, también quiero que vean esto”.
En un momento difícil para los inmigrantes en los Estados Unidos, Barbosa dijo que espera que los jóvenes inmigrantes aprecien lo que los migrantes mayores han pasado en las últimas décadas.
“Deseo que las personas aprendan a valorar lo que tienen ahora porque no ha sido fácil”, comentó Barbosa, quien instó a los inmigrantes de hoy en día a no ser víctimas de la ansiedad sembrada por el gobierno federal.
“No desesperen. Recuerden que, como inmigrantes, también tienen derechos”, dijo. “Necesitan usarlos”.
Somos Más se presentará el 20 de septiembre a las 8 p.m. y 21 y 22 de septiembre a las 2 p.m. en el Teatro Pregones, No. 575 de la avenida Walton, Bronx, NY 10451.
Para obtener más información o para comprar boletos, vaya a www.ptp.nyc.