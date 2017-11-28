Heritage for the Holidays

Story and photos by Desiree Johnson

“History,” is how Mercedes Molina described the scene around her.

The 67-year-old spoke with obvious fondness for “La Marqueta,” the famed marketplace and community hub in East Harlem.

Located under the Metro-North Rail tracks on East 115th Street and Park Avenue, it was once a bustling street market filled with hundreds of vendors between 111th and 116th Street. From the 1930’s through the late 1950’s, the historic shopping destination for the neighborhood known as Spanish Harlem or “El Barrio” served as a central space for commerce and social life for the neighborhood’s largely Latino residents.

“They used to sell shoes, grow food – fruits and vegetables,” said Alexandra, an older resident who has lived in East Harlem since she was 11 years old. “[There] used to be a fish market!”

The market’s footprint has dwindled considerably since its heyday, but a concerted effort by community partners and elected officials has been underway since 2014 to revitalize the area and reestablish its preeminence.

To this end, it has been re-christened “La Marqueta Retoña,” or “The Market Returns” which hosts small business gatherings, cultural and musical events, culinary showcases, and forums. Individual stores are clustered in the main building at 115th Street, and outdoor events are held regularly.

This past Sat., Nov. 25th, in partnership with Small Business Saturday, the Acacia Network, the office of City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), La Marqueta Retoña officially kicked off the holiday season with a pop-up market with artists and vendors displaying unique wares for sale.

“We are trying different things to activate the space. This is the first time that we have a public market for the holidays,” explained Jessenia Cagle, Senior Associate for NYCEDC. “It was a way to bring attention to the market, to tell people, ‘Hey, we’re here!’”

Since 2014, the Acacia Network has served as an institutional partner at La Marqueta Retoña with logistical and programming support.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate on this important initiative,” said CEO Raul Russi in a statement. “It has been an honor to experience the transformation and revitalization.”

The inaugural event began at 10 a.m. and ended at 6 p.m. and was held indoors at the 115th Street building. Though visitors were scarce in the morning, crowds of curious shoppers had amassed by the early afternoon.

“This is my first time here,” said Randi Vanible, a West Harlem resident. She was accompanied by her grandmother, Helen Vanible, and a friend, Marguerite Dawson.

“It’s cute and quaint,” observed Vanible as the three visited the vendors. “It has a cultural vibe.”

Indeed, wares that reflect cultural pride abound in La Marqueta.

“There is Mexican jewelry, or Puerto Rican bags, aspects of the neighborhood that are reflected in the market today,” said Cagle.

Vendor José Serrano, whose woven bags and cotton t-shirts are branded with images of the Puerto Rican flag, of the island’s native frog known as el coquí, said his work was a deliberate reflection of his heritage.

“I do this for my culture,” he said. “I make everything from scratch.”

His goods included pointed depictions of Afro-Latino ancestry including one shirt depicting an older black woman with the caption “¿Y tu aguela, aonde ejtá?” The colloquial version of the question “And your grandmother, where is she?,” the phrase refers to a poem of the same name by the Puerto Rican poet Fernando Fortunato Vizcarrondo whose works explored the African-Puerto Rican experience.

Miriam and Ralph Barbosa also brought their own taste of Puerto Rico to Saturday’s event.

As owners of Port Morris Distillery (PMD), the two sold their trademark bottles of pitorro, the traditional moonshine rum.

“It’s really a spirit of the island,” said Miriam. “It’s nice to connect to an area where we know that there are [those who] can relate to our product.”

Among those who have supported the market’s revitalization is City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who pledged $3 million dollars in Council funding towards its retail renovation.

“She’s been [here] from the get-go,” said Cagle. “She’s been a great help to La Marqueta, and hopefully going forward, she will still be around in other capacities. You cannot get a better person to move things forward in the community than her.”

Alongside the pop-up vendors were the businesses who operate daily at La Marqueta, including Hot Bread Kitchen, Mama Grace’s Afro-Caribbean Food, and Sprinkle Splash Sweet Shoppe.

“It’s very exciting to see everyone together,” said Cagle. “I see this space as a community space. [You can] stroll to the market and sit at the tables, use the Internet, shop at the bakery, spend time in here.”

Veronica Silva and her daughter, Madeline Guerrero, did just that.

After spotting the event poster, Silva brought her daughter to connect to the market.

“I know to a lot of people it’s not as lucrative as the Chelsea Market,” said Silva. “[But] this has more significance than just financial. It’s not about making money. People just want to be in the space because of the connection and history.”

The Holiday Pop-Up Market will be open every Saturday through December 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2stCWQt.