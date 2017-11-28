Story and photos by Desiree Johnson “History,” is how Mercedes Molina described the scene around her. The 67-year-old spoke with obvious fondness for “La Marqueta,” the famed marketplace and community hub in East Harlem. Located under the Metro-North Rail tracks on East 115th Street and Park Avenue, it was once a bustling street market filled with hundreds of vendors between 111th and 116th Street. Heritage for the Holidays
Herencia en la historia
“History,” is how Mercedes Molina described the scene around her.
The 67-year-old spoke with obvious fondness for “La Marqueta,” the famed marketplace and community hub in East Harlem.
Located under the Metro-North Rail tracks on East 115th Street and Park Avenue, it was once a bustling street market filled with hundreds of vendors between 111th and 116th Street. From the 1930’s through the late 1950’s, the historic shopping destination for the neighborhood known as Spanish Harlem or “El Barrio” served as a central space for commerce and social life for the neighborhood’s largely Latino residents.
“They used to sell shoes, grow food – fruits and vegetables,” said Alexandra, an older resident who has lived in East Harlem since she was 11 years old. “[There] used to be a fish market!”
The market’s footprint has dwindled considerably since its heyday, but a concerted effort by community partners and elected officials has been underway since 2014 to revitalize the area and reestablish its preeminence.
To this end, it has been re-christened “La Marqueta Retoña,” or “The Market Returns” which hosts small business gatherings, cultural and musical events, culinary showcases, and forums. Individual stores are clustered in the main building at 115th Street, and outdoor events are held regularly.
This past Sat., Nov. 25th, in partnership with Small Business Saturday, the Acacia Network, the office of City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), La Marqueta Retoña officially kicked off the holiday season with a pop-up market with artists and vendors displaying unique wares for sale.
“We are trying different things to activate the space. This is the first time that we have a public market for the holidays,” explained Jessenia Cagle, Senior Associate for NYCEDC. “It was a way to bring attention to the market, to tell people, ‘Hey, we’re here!’”
Since 2014, the Acacia Network has served as an institutional partner at La Marqueta Retoña with logistical and programming support.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate on this important initiative,” said CEO Raul Russi in a statement. “It has been an honor to experience the transformation and revitalization.”
The inaugural event began at 10 a.m. and ended at 6 p.m. and was held indoors at the 115th Street building. Though visitors were scarce in the morning, crowds of curious shoppers had amassed by the early afternoon.
“This is my first time here,” said Randi Vanible, a West Harlem resident. She was accompanied by her grandmother, Helen Vanible, and a friend, Marguerite Dawson.
“It’s cute and quaint,” observed Vanible as the three visited the vendors. “It has a cultural vibe.”
Indeed, wares that reflect cultural pride abound in La Marqueta.
“There is Mexican jewelry, or Puerto Rican bags, aspects of the neighborhood that are reflected in the market today,” said Cagle.
Vendor José Serrano, whose woven bags and cotton t-shirts are branded with images of the Puerto Rican flag, of the island’s native frog known as el coquí, said his work was a deliberate reflection of his heritage.
“I do this for my culture,” he said. “I make everything from scratch.”
His goods included pointed depictions of Afro-Latino ancestry including one shirt depicting an older black woman with the caption “¿Y tu aguela, aonde ejtá?” The colloquial version of the question “And your grandmother, where is she?,” the phrase refers to a poem of the same name by the Puerto Rican poet Fernando Fortunato Vizcarrondo whose works explored the African-Puerto Rican experience.
Miriam and Ralph Barbosa also brought their own taste of Puerto Rico to Saturday’s event.
As owners of Port Morris Distillery (PMD), the two sold their trademark bottles of pitorro, the traditional moonshine rum.
“It’s really a spirit of the island,” said Miriam. “It’s nice to connect to an area where we know that there are [those who] can relate to our product.”
Among those who have supported the market’s revitalization is City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who pledged $3 million dollars in Council funding towards its retail renovation.
“She’s been [here] from the get-go,” said Cagle. “She’s been a great help to La Marqueta, and hopefully going forward, she will still be around in other capacities. You cannot get a better person to move things forward in the community than her.”
Alongside the pop-up vendors were the businesses who operate daily at La Marqueta, including Hot Bread Kitchen, Mama Grace’s Afro-Caribbean Food, and Sprinkle Splash Sweet Shoppe.
“It’s very exciting to see everyone together,” said Cagle. “I see this space as a community space. [You can] stroll to the market and sit at the tables, use the Internet, shop at the bakery, spend time in here.”
Veronica Silva and her daughter, Madeline Guerrero, did just that.
After spotting the event poster, Silva brought her daughter to connect to the market.
“I know to a lot of people it’s not as lucrative as the Chelsea Market,” said Silva. “[But] this has more significance than just financial. It’s not about making money. People just want to be in the space because of the connection and history.”
The Holiday Pop-Up Market will be open every Saturday through December 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2stCWQt.
Historia y fotos por Desiree Johnson
“Historia”, es como Mercedes Molina describió la escena a su alrededor.
La mujer de 67 años habló con evidente cariño por “La Marqueta”, el famoso mercado y centro comunitario en East Harlem.
Ubicado bajo las vías del Metro-North Rail en la calle 115 Este y Park Avenue, fue alguna vez un bullicioso mercado callejero lleno de cientos de vendedores entre las calles 111 y 116. Desde la década de 1930 hasta finales de la década de 1950, el histórico destino de compras del barrio, conocido como Spanish Harlem o “El Barrio”, sirvió como un espacio central para el comercio y la vida social para los residentes -en su mayoría latinos- del vecindario.
“Solían vender zapatos, cultivar alimentos, frutas y vegetales”, dijo Alexandra, una residente mayor que ha vivido en East Harlem desde que tenía 11 años. “¡Solía ser un mercado de pescado!”.
La huella del mercado ha disminuido considerablemente desde su apogeo, pero un esfuerzo concertado de socios de la comunidad y funcionarios electos ha estado en marcha desde 2014 para revitalizar el área y restablecer su preeminencia.
Con este fin, ha sido rebautizado como “La Marqueta Retoña” o “The Market Returns”, que alberga reuniones de pequeñas empresas, eventos culturales y musicales, exhibiciones culinarias y foros. Las tiendas individuales se agrupan en el edificio principal en la calle 115, y los eventos al aire libre se llevan a cabo con regularidad.
El pasado sábado 25 de noviembre, en sociedad con Small Business Saturday, la Red Acacia, la oficina de la presidenta del Concejo Municipal Melissa Mark-Viverito y la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la ciudad de Nueva York (NYCEDC, por sus siglas en inglés), La Marqueta Retoña inició oficialmente la temporada de fiestas con un mercado pop-up con artistas y vendedores que exhiben productos únicos en venta.
“Estamos intentando cosas diferentes para activar el espacio. Esta es la primera vez que tenemos un mercado público para las fiestas”, explicó Jessenia Cagle, asociada senior de NYCEDC. “Fue una manera de llamar la atención sobre el mercado, de decirle a la gente: ¡Hola, aquí estamos!”.
Desde 2014, la Red Acacia ha fungido como socio institucional en La Marqueta Retoña con soporte logístico y de programación.
“Estamos agradecidos por la oportunidad de colaborar en esta importante iniciativa”, dijo el director general Raúl Russi en un comunicado. “Ha sido un honor experimentar la transformación y la revitalización”.
El evento inaugural comenzó a las 10 a.m. y finalizó a las 6 p.m. y se celebró en el interior en el edificio de la Calle 115. Aunque los visitantes escaseaban por la mañana, multitudes de compradores curiosos se acumularon a primera hora de la tarde.
“Esta es mi primera vez aquí”, dijo Randi Vanible, residente de West Harlem. Estaba acompañado por su abuela, Helen Vanible, y una amiga, Marguerite Dawson.
“Es lindo y pintoresco”, observó Vanible mientras los tres visitaban a los vendedores. “Tiene un ambiente cultural”.
De hecho, las mercancías que reflejan orgullo cultural abundan en La Marqueta.
“Hay joyas mexicanas, o bolsas puertorriqueñas, aspectos del vecindario que se reflejan en el mercado actual”, dijo Cagle.
El vendedor José Serrano, cuyas bolsas tejidas y camisetas de algodón están marcadas con imágenes de la bandera puertorriqueña, de la rana nativa de la isla conocida como el coquí, dijo que su trabajo fue un reflejo deliberado de su herencia.
“Hago esto por mi cultura”, dijo. “Hago todo desde cero”.
Sus productos incluyen descripciones puntuales de ascendencia afro-latina incluyendo una playera que representa a una mujer negra mayor con el título “¿Y tu aguela, aonde ejtá?”, la versión coloquial de la pregunta “Y tu abuela, ¿dónde está?”, la frase se refiere a un poema del mismo nombre del poeta puertorriqueño Fernando Fortunato Vizcarrondo, cuyas obras exploraron la experiencia afro-puertorriqueña.
Miriam y Ralph Barbosa también llevaron su propio sabor de Puerto Rico al evento del sábado.
Como propietarios de la Destilería Port Morris (PMD, por sus siglas en inglés), vendieron sus botellas de marca pitorro, el tradicional ron moonshine.
“Es realmente un licor de la isla”, dijo Miriam. “Es agradable conectarse a un área donde sabemos que hay [quienes] pueden identificarse con nuestro producto”.
Entre los que han apoyado la revitalización del mercado está la presidenta del Concejo Municipal, Melissa Mark-Viverito, quienprometió $3 millones de dólares en fondos del Concejo para su renovación.
“Ella ha estado [aquí] desde el primer momento”, dijo Cagle. “Ha sido de gran ayuda para La Marqueta, y con suerte en el futuro, todavía estará presente en otras capacidades. No se puede conseguir una mejor persona para hacer avanzar las cosas en la comunidad que ella”.
Junto a los vendedores emergentes se encontraban los negocios que operan diariamente en La Marqueta, que incluyen Hot Bread Kitchen, Afro-Caribbean Food de Mama Grace y Sprinkle Splash Sweet Shoppe.
“Es muy emocionante ver a todos juntos”, dijo Cagle. “Veo este espacio como uno comunitario. [Puedes] dar un paseo por el mercado y sentarte en las mesas, usar Internet, comprar en la panadería, pasar tiempo aquí”.
Verónica Silva y su hija, Madeline Guerrero, hicieron precisamente eso.
Después de ver el cartel del evento, Silva trajo a su hija para conectarse con el mercado.
“Sé que para mucha gente no es tan lucrativo como el Chelsea Market”, dijo Silva. “[Pero] esto tiene más significado que solo lo financiero. No se trata de ganar dinero. La gente simplemente quiere estar en el espacio debido a la conexión y la historia “.
El mercado emergente por las fiestas estará abierto todos los sábados hasta el 23 de diciembre, de 10 a.m. a 6 p.m. Para obtener más información, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2stCWQt.