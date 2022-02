“We can’t pay our bills”

Nonprofits struggle to get paid under city contracts; taskforce unveils new recommendations

By Gregg McQueen



Nonprofits across the city offer a host of programs, including food pantry service.

María Lizardo is looking for a full night’s sleep.

But the Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation, (NMIC), can’t quite stop tossing and turning.

Although the city hands out billions of dollars in human service contracts each year, nonprofit organizations such as NMIC responsible for providing services often have trouble getting paid by the city in a timely manner.

Some nonprofits wait a year or more for the city to reimburse them for the work they do providing social services such as housing assistance, emergency food, afterschool programs, and employment help.

By Lizardo’s estimates, the city owes her organization more than $4.1 million on contracts from Fiscal Year 21 and 22.

“It’s a real burden to have to wait so long to be paid,” she said. “It’s no wonder I can’t get a full night’s sleep.”

Three years ago, NMIC – which provides legal, educational and career services to residents in Manhattan and the Bronx – faced eviction from its office because it was behind on rent.

“We were three months past due because of all the money we were still owed on city contracts,” Lizardo said.

It’s a plight far too familiar to many nonprofits throughout the city.

“The work I’m doing is being jeopardized because we can’t pay our bills,” said Gregory Morris, President and Executive Director of the Stanley M. Isaacs Neighborhood Center, which provides support services and emergency food to low-income families. “Do you think we can do the best work we’re able to, when our staff is worried about getting paid? The answer is no.”

Nonprofits cannot be paid on contracts until the Office of the City Comptroller officially registers a contract. While waiting for reimbursement, providers often struggle to pay their employees or cover their rent or utility bills.

“Until the contract is registered, you cannot get reimbursement for doing the work,” said Morris. “Months go by without getting paid, or longer. That means I have to draw money from other places to pay the bills to execute the contract.”

On February 14, City Comptroller Brad Lander and the Mayor’s Office jointly released a report containing recommendations for action steps to better manage and streamline the nonprofit contracting process.

At a media briefing at Henry Street Settlement on February 14 Lander was joined by a host of nonprofit representatives and officials from the Mayor’s Office to unveil the report.

“The city’s nonprofit human service providers are lifelines every single day for literally millions of New Yorkers,” Lander told attendees.

“There’s no way we can all do better when it takes a year to get paid for the work that you do,” he said.

Compiled by a taskforce consisting of nonprofit members and other stakeholders, the recommendations included: the establishment of a new Mayor’s Office of Nonprofits; the use of a public data dashboard to increase transparency to nonprofit providers; and improvement of the PASSPort digital procurement system used across city agencies.

The report also recommended the creation of timeframes for each stage of the procurement and contracting process.

Direct services for youth and children are impacted.

Aside from a 30-day review period that is mandated for the Comptroller once contracts have been submitted for registration, city agencies involved in the procurement process are not currently held to any explicit timeframes for sending contracts or issuing payments.

“We need to make sure we have a clear timeline for payment,” Lizardo said. “Holding city agencies accountable is important.”

In 2021, 40 percent of the city’s goods and services were procured through human services contracts valued at more than $12 billion. However, more than three-quarters of the city’s contracts with nonprofit organizations arrived at the Comptroller’s office for registration after the contract start date.

“This system is in crisis,” remarked Lander, who said the recommendations would ensure nonprofits were paid in a timelier manner.

“I’m very grateful that the Comptroller has expressed this commitment to resolve long-standing contract issues that have affected the nonprofit sector for a long period of time,” Morris said of the recommendations. “Hopefully they can help change the course of how the sector is respected and appreciated. These are sensible approaches to the problem.”

The taskforce met three times between December 2021 and January 2022 to take stock of the current state of nonprofit contracting and identify opportunities for reform. In total, 12 focus groups were convened involving 35 organizations, including two health and human service agencies, three oversight agencies, three funder organizations, and 27 direct service providers.

“I was pleased to see that the Mayor and Comptroller’s Office were working on this jointly, because this is something the entities need to work on jointly. They brought other players to the table who are doing the work,” Lizardo said. “This joint task force is a very positive thing, but now the proof will be in the pudding.”

The nonprofit sector remains a substantial part of the city’s economy, employing over 500,000 people, a majority of whom are women and people of color, according to a survey by Nonprofit New York.

“These nonprofit workers are paid less than their private or public sector counterparts, raising important concerns of equity and fairness,” wrote taskforce members in the report issued by Lander.

The introduction of a Mayor’s Office for Nonprofits could help resolve contracting issues and reduce bottlenecks, Lizardo said.

“Adding the office would be an important move, but only if it has real power,” she said.

“We are confident that the renewed commitment of Mayor Adams and Comptroller Lander to advance these substantial reforms – and get nonprofits paid on time – will pave the way for a stronger future for our city and the work we all do together. We know that with a sense of shared accountability, greater transparency, and the right leadership and management structures we can implement the recommendations set forth in this action memo to solve these problems once and for all,” Taskforce co-chairs Amy Sananman and Annie Levers wrote in the report.

Morris said he was encouraged that the city seemed focused on improving payment practices for nonprofits, but stressed that the reforms must be brought to fruition.

“All these recommendations are a pathway. But are these recommendations going to turn into real actions, and will the city continue to commit to this over time?” he remarked. “The question becomes, how do they pay for it and where do they draw the resources from?”

The taskforce was formed in collaboration with the Office of Mayor Eric Adams.

Morris pointed out that the de Blasio administration promised nonprofits an additional $54 million in 2019 to fund indirect closets, but ended up slashing money from the program until restoring it last year.

“All of us in the nonprofit sector fought so hard for that money, and suddenly we were operating from a deficit,” said Morris. “So, we’ve been promised things by the city before that ended up being altered. Hopefully that won’t be the case now.”

“We have to be realistic – these issues won’t be fixed tomorrow. But hopefully this will get the ball rolling to create change,” Lizardo said. “It’s a great plan, but actions speak louder than words.”