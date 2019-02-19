- English
- Español
“Plenty of blame to go around”
Brewer weighs in on scuttled Amazon deal
Story by Gregg McQueen
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer always had strong opinions on the city’s ill-fated plan to bring Amazon’s new headquarters to New York City.
When the deal was first announced last November, Brewer criticized the city for skirting the Universal Land Use Review Process (ULURP) and including billions in tax breaks for the company, which is valued at around a trillion dollars.
However, she agreed to join an advisory committee convened by the city and state to examine community concerns around the Amazon deal and oversee discussion on workforce development.
Brewer said she was “totally shocked” when Amazon revealed last Thursday it decided to back out of the deal, especially since staffers from her office had met that same morning with Amazon executives and advisors to Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
“We had no idea,” she said. “Mr. Cox, who is the head of Amazon here in New York, he didn’t know. I talked to him later on in the day, and he didn’t know they were pulling the plug until after the meeting. Nor did my staff, nor did the mayor’s staff. So, that’s how it was done in Seattle.”
After Amazon scrapped the plan, de Blasio chastised the tech giant for backing away while Cuomo reserved his ire for Democratic elected officials such as State Senator Michael Giannaris, who sought to kill the project.
Brewer said there wasn’t one party to blame, but pointed out that Amazon needed to do more than court acceptance from elected officials.
“I think there’s plenty of blame to go around,” Brewer said during a recent conversation with The Manhattan Times. “But I don’t think you should rely on your elected officials either way, for or against. I think [Amazon] should have relied on community people, or talked to some of the other companies who have done it right. That would have been the way to do it.”
“It’s a loss for New York, but it wasn’t done right,” she remarked.
While some backers of the Amazon HQ2 deal voiced concern that a large number of tech jobs would not be coming to New York City, Brewer said that the city’s tech industry would still thrive, noting that Google, Facebook and Microsoft have corporate offices in Manhattan. Apple has a corporate office and has opened numerous stores in recent years.
She suggested that things might have gone differently for Amazon had it conducted community engagement prior to the agreement. She pointed to Google as an example, saying the company did not receive similar tax breaks to come to New York, sought buy-in from local residents and maintains an “impeccable” record in the community.
“It’s a little bit different because they did it from the ground up,” Brewer said of Google. “They didn’t announce they were buying the building on 15th Street — they worked the community first. So, I think if the Governor and the Mayor had said to Amazon, wherever you go in New York, you need to work with the community first, it would have been different. I think Amazon’s not used to doing that.”
“Apple, when they bring their stores, they meet with the Community Board. But they do that from the beginning, and that’s how that is successful,” added Brewer, who maintained that failure to conduct the ULURP process for Amazon might have sealed its fate.
“A ULURP isn’t the end of the world,” she said. “I think it probably would have passed, because you would have had the input.”
Despite the city’s failed courtship of Amazon, Brewer noted that community colleges and workforce development groups, who were brought together to plan ways to conduct Amazon job training, would remain in collaboration in order to bolster tech job training across the city and diversify the workforce.
“We’ll have the community colleges continue to come together, along with workforce development folks, to figure out for the future what it is that they need,” she said. “The industry is not diverse. It’s not diverse for women, and it’s not diverse for people of color.”
“Mucha culpa que repartir”
Brewer opina sobre el acuerdo echado a pique de Amazon
Historia por Gregg McQueen
Gale Brewer, presidenta del condado de Manhattan, siempre tuvo opiniones firmes sobre el condenado plan de la ciudad para llevar la nueva sede de Amazon a la ciudad de Nueva York.
Cuando el acuerdo se anunció por primera vez en noviembre pasado, Brewer criticó a la ciudad por eludir el Proceso Universal de Revisión del Uso de la Tierra (ULURP, por sus siglas en inglés) e incluir miles de millones en beneficios fiscales para la compañía, que está valorada en alrededor de un billón de dólares.
Sin embargo, accedió a unirse a un comité asesor convocado por la ciudad y el estado para examinar las preocupaciones de la comunidad en torno al acuerdo de Amazon y supervisar la discusión sobre el desarrollo de la fuerza laboral.
Brewer dijo estar “totalmente sorprendida” cuando Amazon reveló el jueves pasado que decidió retirarse del acuerdo, especialmente porque los empleados de su oficina se habían reunido esa misma mañana con ejecutivos y asesores de Amazon del gobernador Andrew Cuomo y el alcalde Bill de Blasio.
“No teníamos idea”, dijo. “El señor Cox, quien es el jefe de Amazon aquí en Nueva York, no sabía. Hablé con él más tarde ese día, y él no sabía que lo estaban terminando hasta después de la reunión. Tampoco mi personal, ni el personal del alcalde. Entonces, así es como se hizo en Seattle”.
Después de que Amazon desechó el plan, De Blasio reprendió al gigante tecnológico por haberse echado atrás mientras Cuomo reservaba su ira para los funcionarios electos demócratas, como el senador estatal Michael Giannaris, quien buscó matar el proyecto.
Brewer dijo que no había un solo culpable, pero señaló que Amazon necesitaba hacer algo más que buscar la aceptación de los funcionarios.
“Creo que hay mucha culpa que repartir”, dijo Brewer durante una reciente conversación con Manhattan Times. “Pero no creo que deba confiar en sus funcionarios electos de ninguna manera, a favor o en contra. Creo que [Amazon] debería haber confiado en personas de la comunidad, o haber hablado con algunas de las otras compañías que lo han hecho bien. Esa habría sido la manera de hacerlo”.
“Es una pérdida para Nueva York, pero no se hizo bien”, comentó.
Mientras algunos partidarios del acuerdo con Amazon HQ2 expresaron su preocupación de que una gran cantidad de empleos tecnológicos no llegarán a la ciudad de Nueva York, Brewer dijo que la industria tecnológica de la ciudad aún prosperaría, y señaló que Google, Facebook y Microsoft tienen oficinas corporativas en Manhattan. Apple tiene una oficina corporativa y ha abierto numerosas tiendas en los últimos años.
Ella sugirió que las cosas podrían haber sido diferentes para Amazon si hubiera realizado un compromiso de la comunidad antes del acuerdo. Se refirió a Google como ejemplo, diciendo que la compañía no recibió beneficios fiscales similares para venir a Nueva York, buscó la aceptación de los residentes locales y mantiene un registro “impecable” en la comunidad.
“Es un poco diferente porque lo hicieron desde cero”, dijo Brewer sobre Google. “No anunciaron que estaban comprando el edificio en la calle 15, primero trabajaron en la comunidad. Entonces, creo que, si el gobernador y el alcalde le hubieran dicho a Amazon, donde quiera que vayas en Nueva York, primero debes trabajar con la comunidad, habría sido diferente. Creo que Amazon no está acostumbrada a hacer eso”.
“Apple, cuando trae sus tiendas, se reúne con la Junta Comunitaria. Pero lo hacen desde el principio, y así es como tiene éxito”, agregó Brewer, quien sostuvo que el hecho de no llevar a cabo el proceso ULURP para Amazon podría haber sellado su destino.
“Una ULURP no es el fin del mundo”, comentó. “Creo que probablemente habría pasado, porque habría tenido la retroalimentación”.
A pesar del cortejo fallido de la ciudad a Amazon, Brewer observó que los centros de estudios superiores y los grupos de desarrollo de la fuerza laboral, que se reunieron para planificar formas de llevar a cabo la capacitación laboral de Amazon, seguirían colaborando para impulsar la capacitación laboral de tecnología en toda la ciudad y diversificar la fuerza laboral.
“Haremos que los centros de estudios superiores continúen reuniéndose, junto con la gente de desarrollo de la fuerza laboral, para averiguar para el futuro qué es lo que necesitan”, dijo. “La industria no es diversa. No es diversa para las mujeres, y no es diversa para las personas de color”.