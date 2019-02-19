“Plenty of blame to go around”

Brewer weighs in on scuttled Amazon deal

Story by Gregg McQueen

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer always had strong opinions on the city’s ill-fated plan to bring Amazon’s new headquarters to New York City.

When the deal was first announced last November, Brewer criticized the city for skirting the Universal Land Use Review Process (ULURP) and including billions in tax breaks for the company, which is valued at around a trillion dollars.

However, she agreed to join an advisory committee convened by the city and state to examine community concerns around the Amazon deal and oversee discussion on workforce development.

Brewer said she was “totally shocked” when Amazon revealed last Thursday it decided to back out of the deal, especially since staffers from her office had met that same morning with Amazon executives and advisors to Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We had no idea,” she said. “Mr. Cox, who is the head of Amazon here in New York, he didn’t know. I talked to him later on in the day, and he didn’t know they were pulling the plug until after the meeting. Nor did my staff, nor did the mayor’s staff. So, that’s how it was done in Seattle.”

After Amazon scrapped the plan, de Blasio chastised the tech giant for backing away while Cuomo reserved his ire for Democratic elected officials such as State Senator Michael Giannaris, who sought to kill the project.

Brewer said there wasn’t one party to blame, but pointed out that Amazon needed to do more than court acceptance from elected officials.

“I think there’s plenty of blame to go around,” Brewer said during a recent conversation with The Manhattan Times. “But I don’t think you should rely on your elected officials either way, for or against. I think [Amazon] should have relied on community people, or talked to some of the other companies who have done it right. That would have been the way to do it.”

“It’s a loss for New York, but it wasn’t done right,” she remarked.

While some backers of the Amazon HQ2 deal voiced concern that a large number of tech jobs would not be coming to New York City, Brewer said that the city’s tech industry would still thrive, noting that Google, Facebook and Microsoft have corporate offices in Manhattan. Apple has a corporate office and has opened numerous stores in recent years.

She suggested that things might have gone differently for Amazon had it conducted community engagement prior to the agreement. She pointed to Google as an example, saying the company did not receive similar tax breaks to come to New York, sought buy-in from local residents and maintains an “impeccable” record in the community.

“It’s a little bit different because they did it from the ground up,” Brewer said of Google. “They didn’t announce they were buying the building on 15th Street — they worked the community first. So, I think if the Governor and the Mayor had said to Amazon, wherever you go in New York, you need to work with the community first, it would have been different. I think Amazon’s not used to doing that.”

“Apple, when they bring their stores, they meet with the Community Board. But they do that from the beginning, and that’s how that is successful,” added Brewer, who maintained that failure to conduct the ULURP process for Amazon might have sealed its fate.

“A ULURP isn’t the end of the world,” she said. “I think it probably would have passed, because you would have had the input.”

Despite the city’s failed courtship of Amazon, Brewer noted that community colleges and workforce development groups, who were brought together to plan ways to conduct Amazon job training, would remain in collaboration in order to bolster tech job training across the city and diversify the workforce.

“We’ll have the community colleges continue to come together, along with workforce development folks, to figure out for the future what it is that they need,” she said. “The industry is not diverse. It’s not diverse for women, and it’s not diverse for people of color.”