Bottomfeeder v. breast cancer

The recovered and redistributed funding was intended for organizations combating breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers.

It accounts for about 30% of all new female cancers each year, and the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that about 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2022.

As if navigating the perils of such a difficult and prevalent disease were not hard enough, those committed to funding the fight against breast cancer must also contend with fraudulent operators who prey on their charitable impulses.

Attorney General Letitia James (center) presented the funds to five real nonprofits.

The funds were recovered by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) from fraudulent organizations and individuals who swindled New Yorkers into making donations that went into the pockets of telemarketers.

The distributed funds are part of Operation Bottomfeeder, an initiative of the OAG’s Charities Bureau to identify fraudulent charities and their fundraisers.

Funds were recovered from the Breast Cancer Survivors Foundation, Inc. (BCSF), a sham organization, and Garrett Morgan, a telemarketer who misled donors into contributing to a sham breast cancer organization on Long Island.

At a press conference on February 23, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that $644,054.79 in restitution was distributed to the American Cancer Society, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, West Islip Breast Cancer Coalition, Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition, and Manhasset Women’s Coalition Against Breast Cancer.

“It is unconscionable that organizations and telemarketers preyed on the public’s generosity and deprived breast cancer patients of vital support during a time of tremendous physical, mental, and emotional distress,” said James. “Today, I am honored to return these funds to the people and organizations that need them most. My office is proud to be a partner to these five incredible organizations and help them in supporting breast cancer patients and survivors throughout their journey.”

“We are so grateful,” said Dr. Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society.

To date, Operation Bottomfeeder has recovered approximately $1.7 million from sham charities and their fundraisers and redistributed that money to legitimate charities.

“The American Cancer Society is committed to expanding access to care for all and removing barriers that prevent cancer patients from getting the care and treatment they need,” said Dr. Karen Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer of the American Cancer Society. “The pandemic brought about dramatic declines in breast cancer screenings. We are grateful that [these] funds will expand our lifesaving initiative to increase cancer screening rates and ultimately save lives.”

