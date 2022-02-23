- English
Bottomfeeder v. breast cancer
AG James delivers $640,000 to breast cancer orgs
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers.
It accounts for about 30% of all new female cancers each year, and the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that about 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2022.
As if navigating the perils of such a difficult and prevalent disease were not hard enough, those committed to funding the fight against breast cancer must also contend with fraudulent operators who prey on their charitable impulses.
More than $640,000 were recently collected and donated to five nonprofit organizations that work to fight breast cancer.
The funds were recovered by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) from fraudulent organizations and individuals who swindled New Yorkers into making donations that went into the pockets of telemarketers.
The distributed funds are part of Operation Bottomfeeder, an initiative of the OAG’s Charities Bureau to identify fraudulent charities and their fundraisers.
Funds were recovered from the Breast Cancer Survivors Foundation, Inc. (BCSF), a sham organization, and Garrett Morgan, a telemarketer who misled donors into contributing to a sham breast cancer organization on Long Island.
At a press conference on February 23, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that $644,054.79 in restitution was distributed to the American Cancer Society, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, West Islip Breast Cancer Coalition, Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition, and Manhasset Women’s Coalition Against Breast Cancer.
“It is unconscionable that organizations and telemarketers preyed on the public’s generosity and deprived breast cancer patients of vital support during a time of tremendous physical, mental, and emotional distress,” said James. “Today, I am honored to return these funds to the people and organizations that need them most. My office is proud to be a partner to these five incredible organizations and help them in supporting breast cancer patients and survivors throughout their journey.”
To date, Operation Bottomfeeder has recovered approximately $1.7 million from sham charities and their fundraisers and redistributed that money to legitimate charities.
“The American Cancer Society is committed to expanding access to care for all and removing barriers that prevent cancer patients from getting the care and treatment they need,” said Dr. Karen Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer of the American Cancer Society. “The pandemic brought about dramatic declines in breast cancer screenings. We are grateful that [these] funds will expand our lifesaving initiative to increase cancer screening rates and ultimately save lives.”
For more information, please visit ag.ny.gov.
Bottomfeeder vs. el cáncer de mama
Fiscal general James entrega $640,000 dólares a organizaciones contra el cáncer de mama
El cáncer de mama es el más frecuente en las mujeres de Estados Unidos, a excepción de los cánceres de piel.
Supone alrededor del 30% de todos los nuevos cánceres femeninos cada año, y la Sociedad Estadounidense del Cáncer calcula que en 2022 se diagnosticarán unos 287,850 nuevos casos de cáncer de mama invasivo en mujeres.
Como si navegar por los peligros de una enfermedad tan difícil y prevalente no fuera lo suficientemente duro, aquellos comprometidos con la financiación de la lucha contra el cáncer de mama también deben lidiar con operadores fraudulentos que se aprovechan de sus impulsos caritativos.
Recientemente se recaudaron más de $640,000 dólares que se donaron a cinco organizaciones sin fines de lucro que trabajan en la lucha contra el cáncer de mama. Los fondos fueron recuperados por la Oficina de la fiscal general (OAG, por sus siglas en inglés) de organizaciones e individuos fraudulentos que estafaron a los neoyorquinos para que hicieran donaciones que fueron a parar a los bolsillos de los teleoperadores.
Los fondos se recuperaron de la Breast Cancer Survivors Foundation, Inc. (BCSF), una organización falsa, y de Garrett Morgan, un teleoperador que engañó a los donantes para que contribuyeran a una organización falsa contra el cáncer de mama en Long Island.
En una conferencia de prensa celebrada el 23 de febrero, la fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James, anunció que se habían distribuido $644.054,79 dólares en concepto de restitución a la Sociedad Americana del Cáncer, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, West Islip Breast Cancer Coalition, Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition y Manhasset Women’s Coalition Against Breast Cancer.
“Es inconcebible que las organizaciones y los teleoperadores se aprovechen de la generosidad del público y priven a las pacientes de cáncer de mama de un apoyo vital durante un momento de tremenda angustia física, mental y emocional”, dijo James. “Hoy me siento ade devolver estos fondos a las personas y organizaciones que más los necesitan. Mi oficina se enorgullece de ser socio de estas cinco increíbles organizaciones y de ayudarlas a apoyar a las pacientes y supervivientes del cáncer de mama a lo largo de su viaje”.
Los fondos distribuidos forman parte de la Operación Bottomfeeder de la OAG, una iniciativa de la Oficina de Organizaciones Benéficas para identificar organizaciones benéficas fraudulentas y a sus recaudadores de fondos. Hasta la fecha, la Operación Bottomfeeder ha recuperado aproximadamente 1.7 millones de dólares de organizaciones benéficas falsas y sus recaudadores de fondos, y ha redistribuido ese dinero a organizaciones benéficas legítimas.
“La Sociedad Estadounidense del Cáncer se ha comprometido a ampliar el acceso a la atención médica para todos y a eliminar las barreras que impiden a los pacientes con cáncer recibir la atención y el tratamiento que necesitan”, dijo la Dra. Karen Knudsen, directora general de la Sociedad Estadounidense del Cáncer. “La pandemia provocó un descenso drástico de las pruebas de detección del cáncer de mama. Agradecemos que los fondos de la oficina de la fiscal general de Nueva York amplíen nuestra iniciativa para aumentar las tasas de detección del cáncer y, en última instancia, salvar vidas”.
Para mayor informacion por favor visite ag.ny.gov.