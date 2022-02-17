- English
- Español
Stories, in strokes
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Sara Poleman gave herself a pandemic project.
Every day, for 50 days, the visual artist set out to draw a location in the neighborhood. Familiar landmarks such as the Malecón Restaurant, the 191st subway tunnel entrance, or even the ubiquitous Mister Softee truck, can all be found at her Etsy shop, Lessons and Lines.
She completed the project between May and July of 2020.
The choices for her watercolor illustrations weren’t random. Poleman did her research.
While not a Washington Heights native, Poleman immersed in the neighborhood she calls home. She asked residents which locations meant a lot to them. She visited each one in person, taking photographs on the sly. If it was a restaurant or coffee shop, she’d go inside, order something and speak to the people working there. “I wanted to make sure that the feeling of the place could still be represented, and the feeling of the people that make the place,” she said.
She drew each location freehand and added watercolor details. “That was my process, every single day, for 50 days,” she said. “I think it really helped me understand my community very, very quickly and get to know the people around me and get to know the places around me.”
Large, international landmarks like the United Palace on Broadway are included alongside well-loved local spots like the Miss Rizos hair salon on St. Nicholas Avenue or Esmeraldo Bakery on Audubon and 181st Street.
One of her favorite locations – the produce stand on Broadway and 181st Street – was the most challenging. “It was a really difficult place to photograph, because of its location on the corner,” she said. “I must have taken 20 photos, backing up, and awkwardly peering around the corner. I must have looked absolutely insane. The older gentleman, who I believe owns the stand, came up to me and said, ‘Are you okay? Do you need help? Do you want me to take your picture with the stand?’ That was one of the only times I got caught.”
All told, she’s created more than 100 drawings in the series.
Poleman grew up in rural Connecticut and studied art at Ithaca College. After spending time in California, she and her husband moved to New York in March of 2020.
“We came upon Washington Heights pretty randomly,” she said. “And boy, did we get lucky here.”
For the past three years, Poleman has taught art at School in the Square, a charter middle school where the students range in age from about 10 to 14. In addition to anime and various digital platforms, she teaches perspective, figure study and self-portraits. Middle school students appreciate the variety. “Self-portraits are the best because they’re figuring out who they are,” she said.
For most of the pandemic, classes were virtual. “Right now, we’re teaching in person, which is such a breath of fresh air. It’s so nice to be back in our little art studio with the kids,” she said. “It makes such a difference.”
She thinks the pandemic has affected their artistic development—in a positive way. “With a lot of adversity they’ve faced, and the things that they’ve gone through, it’s kind of given them an opportunity to express all of those thoughts and all of those feelings through art and process it through their art in a way that’s made them so much more creative, so much more artistic for a short amount of time,” she said. “Because that was their lifeline.”
After completing the Washington Heights series, Poleman’s work was exhibited in September at one of the locations she’d drawn, Cafe Bunnni. Since then, she’s returned to several of the locations she drew and left prints behind, hiding them in plain sight.
The shy artist said, “I noticed afterwards that a lot of the people who own the stores had actually grabbed them and hung them up,” she said. “It really kind of nice to walk around and see the pieces up.”
For more on Poleman’s work, please visit etsy.com/shop/lessonsandlines or on Instagram at @lessonsandlines.
Historias, a trazos
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Sara Poleman se propuso un proyecto pandémico.
Cada día, durante 50 días, la artista visual se propuso dibujar un lugar del barrio. En su tienda de Etsy, Lessons and Lines, se pueden encontrar puntos de referencia conocidos, como el restaurante Malecón, la entrada del túnel del metro de la calle 191 o incluso el omnipresente camión Mister Softee.
Completó el proyecto entre mayo y julio de 2020.
La elección de sus ilustraciones en acuarela no fue al azar. Poleman investigó.
Aunque no es nativa de Washington Heights, se sumergió en el barrio que ahora llama hogar. Preguntó a los residentes qué lugares significaban mucho para ellos. Visitó cada uno en persona, tomando fotografías a escondidas. Si se trataba de un restaurante o una cafetería, entraba, pedía algo y hablaba con la gente que trabajaba ahí. “Quería asegurarme de que el sentimiento del lugar siguiera estando representado, así como lo que siente la gente que hace al espacio”, dijo.
Dibujaba el lugar a mano alzada y añadía detalles en acuarela. “Ese fue mi proceso, cada día, durante 50 días”, dijo. “Creo que me ayudó a entender mi comunidad muy, muy rápidamente y a conocer a la gente y los lugares que me rodean “.
Se incluyen grandes lugares de interés internacional, como el United Palace de Broadway, junto con lugares locales muy queridos: la peluquería Miss Rizos, en la avenida St. Nicholas, o la panadería Esmeraldo, en Audubon y la calle 181.
Uno de sus lugares favoritos -el puesto de productos agrícolas de Broadway y la calle 181- fue el más difícil. “Era un lugar muy difícil de fotografiar, debido a su ubicación en la esquina”, dijo. “Debo haber tomado 20 fotos, retrocediendo y mirando torpemente por la esquina. Debí de parecer una auténtica loca”. El señor mayor, que creo que es el dueño del puesto, se acercó a mí y me dijo: ¿está usted bien? ¿necesita ayuda? ¿quiere que le saque una foto con el puesto?”. Esa fue una de las únicas veces que me pillaron”.
En total, ha creado más de 100 dibujos en la serie.
Poleman creció en la zona rural de Connecticut y estudió arte en el Ithaca College. Tras pasar un tiempo en California, ella y su marido se mudaron a Nueva York en marzo de 2020.
“Llegamos a Washington Heights de forma bastante aleatoria”, dijo. “Y vaya que tuvimos suerte aquí”.
Durante los últimos tres años, Poleman ha enseñado arte en School in the Square, una preparatoria charter donde los alumnos tienen entre 10 y 14 años.
Además del estudio de la figura, el anime y varias plataformas digitales, también enseña perspectiva y autorretratos. Los alumnos de secundaria valoran la variedad de temas. “Los autorretratos son los mejores porque están descubriendo quiénes son”, dice.
Durante la mayor parte de la pandemia, las clases fueron virtuales. “Ahora estamos dando clases presenciales, lo cual es un soplo de aire fresco. Es muy agradable volver a nuestro pequeño estudio de arte con los chicos”, dijo. ” Hace tanta diferencia”.
Cree que la pandemia ha afectado el desarrollo artístico de sus alumnos de forma positiva. “Con la gran cantidad de adversidades a las que se han enfrentado y las cosas por las que han pasado, les ha dado la oportunidad de expresar todos esos pensamientos y sentimientos a través del arte y de procesarlos a través de su arte de una manera que les ha hecho mucho más creativos, mucho más artísticos durante un corto período”, dijo. “Porque ese fue su salvavidas”.
Tras completar la serie de Washington Heights, la obra de Poleman se expuso en septiembre en uno de los lugares que había dibujado, el Café Bunnni. Desde entonces, ha vuelto a varios de los lugares que dibujó y ha dejado impresiones, ocultándolas a plena vista.
La tímida artista dijo: “Me di cuenta después de que muchos de los propietarios de las tiendas las habían recogido y colgado”, dijo. “Fue muy agradable pasear y ver las piezas colgadas”.
Para más información sobre el trabajo de Poleman, por favor visite etsy.com/shop/lessonsandlines o en Instagram en @lessonsandlines.