Stories, in strokes

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The Little Red Lighthouse.

Sara Poleman gave herself a pandemic project.

Every day, for 50 days, the visual artist set out to draw a location in the neighborhood. Familiar landmarks such as the Malecón Restaurant, the 191st subway tunnel entrance, or even the ubiquitous Mister Softee truck, can all be found at her Etsy shop, Lessons and Lines.

The stairs at Pinehurst Avenue.

She completed the project between May and July of 2020.

The choices for her watercolor illustrations weren’t random. Poleman did her research.

While not a Washington Heights native, Poleman immersed in the neighborhood she calls home. She asked residents which locations meant a lot to them. She visited each one in person, taking photographs on the sly. If it was a restaurant or coffee shop, she’d go inside, order something and speak to the people working there. “I wanted to make sure that the feeling of the place could still be represented, and the feeling of the people that make the place,” she said.

“It really helped me understand my community very, very quickly,” said Sara Poleman of her pandemic project.

She drew each location freehand and added watercolor details. “That was my process, every single day, for 50 days,” she said. “I think it really helped me understand my community very, very quickly and get to know the people around me and get to know the places around me.”

Large, international landmarks like the United Palace on Broadway are included alongside well-loved local spots like the Miss Rizos hair salon on St. Nicholas Avenue or Esmeraldo Bakery on Audubon and 181st Street.

The produce stand at 181st Street.

One of her favorite locations – the produce stand on Broadway and 181st Street – was the most challenging. “It was a really difficult place to photograph, because of its location on the corner,” she said. “I must have taken 20 photos, backing up, and awkwardly peering around the corner. I must have looked absolutely insane. The older gentleman, who I believe owns the stand, came up to me and said, ‘Are you okay? Do you need help? Do you want me to take your picture with the stand?’ That was one of the only times I got caught.”

All told, she’s created more than 100 drawings in the series.

Poleman grew up in rural Connecticut and studied art at Ithaca College. After spending time in California, she and her husband moved to New York in March of 2020.

Poleman has created 100 drawings to date.

“We came upon Washington Heights pretty randomly,” she said. “And boy, did we get lucky here.”

For the past three years, Poleman has taught art at School in the Square, a charter middle school where the students range in age from about 10 to 14. In addition to anime and various digital platforms, she teaches perspective, figure study and self-portraits. Middle school students appreciate the variety. “Self-portraits are the best because they’re figuring out who they are,” she said.

For most of the pandemic, classes were virtual. “Right now, we’re teaching in person, which is such a breath of fresh air. It’s so nice to be back in our little art studio with the kids,” she said. “It makes such a difference.”

The subway entrance at 191st Street.

She thinks the pandemic has affected their artistic development—in a positive way. “With a lot of adversity they’ve faced, and the things that they’ve gone through, it’s kind of given them an opportunity to express all of those thoughts and all of those feelings through art and process it through their art in a way that’s made them so much more creative, so much more artistic for a short amount of time,” she said. “Because that was their lifeline.”

The artist at work.

After completing the Washington Heights series, Poleman’s work was exhibited in September at one of the locations she’d drawn, Cafe Bunnni. Since then, she’s returned to several of the locations she drew and left prints behind, hiding them in plain sight.

The shy artist said, “I noticed afterwards that a lot of the people who own the stores had actually grabbed them and hung them up,” she said. “It really kind of nice to walk around and see the pieces up.”

For more on Poleman’s work, please visit etsy.com/shop/lessonsandlines or on Instagram at @lessonsandlines.