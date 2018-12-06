Act of vandalism unnerves residents

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi‎

John Lapsatis has no idea why the window was smashed.

A co-owner of the Hudson View Restaurant, Lapsatis said the restaurant’s large plate glass window overlooking Fort Washington Avenue was vandalized almost two weeks ago.

“It happened on a Saturday night,” he said. “We found out on Sunday morning.”

Located at 770 West 181st at the corner of Ft. Washington Avenue, the restaurant is known for its excellent brunch menu, attentive service and its view. Lapsatis and others took over the diner, formerly known as the Hilltop Restaurant, about seven years ago. They renovated the space by removing the bumpy old booths and the long Formica counter. They updated the menu by adding more salads and brunch options.

Diners can sit in booths or at café tables and chairs. Its relaxed atmosphere, good coffee and reasonable prices have long made it a neighborhood favorite. Sitting right at the SE corner, just above the 181st Street subway station, the large storefront windows allow a panoramic view of the neighborhood.

But now that view is marred. Two large spider web-shaped shattered sections are visible on restaurant’s Fort Washington side, as if someone heaved a rock in two places at the plate glass.

Lapsatis is not sure how the damage was caused.

Not only does the restaurant have to pay for the costly repair, the vandalism has cut down on their business because they will not seat anyone near the broken window.

“Someone is coming tomorrow or the next day to repair it,” Lapsatis said.

Customers have expressed sympathy and support. Myra Alperson, who leads the culinary walking tour, Noshwalks, told The Manhattan Times, “Hudson View Diner has been a great community citizen, and I’m always impressed by the kind and considerate service when I go. I think it’s a very caring place and I’m distraught at the impact of a hateful individual on this restaurant.”

Others suggested that the vandalism may have been a hate crime, but Lapsatis doesn’t think that is the case. “We try our best to support the community and take care of the place,” he said. “Everyone loves this place and enjoys it.”

While he didn’t know why or who would do this seemingly random act of vandalism, Lapsatis was thankful for the outpouring of support. “I appreciate the neighborhood,” he said. “We will try to stay here, to support the neighborhood that supports us.”

At present, the New York City Police have not indicated they have any more information regarding the incident and did not respond to a request for comment.

‎