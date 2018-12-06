- English
Act of vandalism unnerves residents
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
John Lapsatis has no idea why the window was smashed.
A co-owner of the Hudson View Restaurant, Lapsatis said the restaurant’s large plate glass window overlooking Fort Washington Avenue was vandalized almost two weeks ago.
“It happened on a Saturday night,” he said. “We found out on Sunday morning.”
Located at 770 West 181st at the corner of Ft. Washington Avenue, the restaurant is known for its excellent brunch menu, attentive service and its view. Lapsatis and others took over the diner, formerly known as the Hilltop Restaurant, about seven years ago. They renovated the space by removing the bumpy old booths and the long Formica counter. They updated the menu by adding more salads and brunch options.
Diners can sit in booths or at café tables and chairs. Its relaxed atmosphere, good coffee and reasonable prices have long made it a neighborhood favorite. Sitting right at the SE corner, just above the 181st Street subway station, the large storefront windows allow a panoramic view of the neighborhood.
But now that view is marred. Two large spider web-shaped shattered sections are visible on restaurant’s Fort Washington side, as if someone heaved a rock in two places at the plate glass.
Lapsatis is not sure how the damage was caused.
Not only does the restaurant have to pay for the costly repair, the vandalism has cut down on their business because they will not seat anyone near the broken window.
“Someone is coming tomorrow or the next day to repair it,” Lapsatis said.
Customers have expressed sympathy and support. Myra Alperson, who leads the culinary walking tour, Noshwalks, told The Manhattan Times, “Hudson View Diner has been a great community citizen, and I’m always impressed by the kind and considerate service when I go. I think it’s a very caring place and I’m distraught at the impact of a hateful individual on this restaurant.”
Others suggested that the vandalism may have been a hate crime, but Lapsatis doesn’t think that is the case. “We try our best to support the community and take care of the place,” he said. “Everyone loves this place and enjoys it.”
While he didn’t know why or who would do this seemingly random act of vandalism, Lapsatis was thankful for the outpouring of support. “I appreciate the neighborhood,” he said. “We will try to stay here, to support the neighborhood that supports us.”
At present, the New York City Police have not indicated they have any more information regarding the incident and did not respond to a request for comment.
Acto de vandalismo perturba a residentes
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
John Lapsatis no tiene idea de por qué la ventana fue hecha añicos.
Como copropietario del restaurante Hudson View, Lapsatis dijo que la gran ventana de vidrio del restaurante con vista a la avenida Fort Washington fue destrozada hace casi dos semanas.
“Ocurrió un sábado por la noche”, dijo. “Nos enteramos el domingo por la mañana”.
Ubicado en el No. 770 de la calle 181 oeste en la esquina de la avenida Ft. Washington, el restaurante es conocido por su excelente menú de brunch, su atento servicio y su vista. Lapsatis y otros se hicieron cargo del restaurante, anteriormente conocido como el restaurante Hilltop, hace unos siete años. Renovaron el espacio retirando las antiguas y desiguales cabinas y el largo mostrador de Formica. Se actualizó el menú agregando más ensaladas y opciones de brunch.
Los comensales pueden sentarse en cabinas o en mesas de café y sillas. Su ambiente relajado, su buen café y sus precios razonables lo han convertido en un favorito del vecindario. Sentados en la esquina SE, justo encima de la estación de metro de la calle 181, los grandes ventanales de las tiendas permiten una vista panorámica del vecindario.
Pero ahora esa visión está dañada. Dos grandes secciones destrozadas en forma de tela de araña son visibles en el lado de Fort Washington del restaurante, como si alguien hubiera arrojado una roca en dos lugares en el vidrio plano.
Lapsatis no está seguro de cómo fue causado el daño.
El restaurante no solo tiene que pagar la costosa reparación, el vandalismo ha reducido su negocio porque no sentarán a nadie cerca de la ventana rota.
“Alguien vendrá mañana o al día siguiente para repararlo”, dijo Lapsatis.
Los clientes han expresado simpatía y apoyo. Myra Alperson, quien lidera el recorrido culinario a pie, Noshwalks, dijo a The Manhattan Times, “El Hudson View Diner ha sido un gran ciudadano de la comunidad y siempre estoy impresionada por el servicio amable y considerado cuando voy. Creo que es un lugar muy cariñoso y me angustia el impacto de una persona llena de odio en este restaurante”.
Otros sugirieron que el vandalismo pudo haber sido un crimen de odio, pero Lapsatis no cree que ese sea el caso. “Hacemos todo lo posible para apoyar a la comunidad y cuidar el lugar”, dijo. “Todo el mundo ama este lugar y lo disfruta”.
Si bien no sabía por qué o quién haría este acto aparentemente aleatorio de vandalismo, Lapsatis se mostró agradecido por la gran cantidad de apoyo. “Agradezco al vecindario”, dijo. “Trataremos de quedarnos aquí, para apoyar al vecindario que nos apoya”.
Actualmente, la policía de la ciudad de Nueva York no ha indicado que tenga más información sobre el incidente. El Departamento de Policía de Nueva York no respondió a una solicitud de comentarios.