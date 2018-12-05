“Brave and necessary act”

Examining storytelling and medicine

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Theater is like the Large Hadron Collider, said Suzan-Lori Parks.

In comparing the art form to the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator the Pulitzer-winning playwright sought to connect the machinations of a play to those within a laboratory.

She described a play as space where playwrights and actors dissect a many-layered problem and audiences watch not only happens between the actors, but also between themselves and the actors.

“It’s sort of like an experiment that can be repeated,” she said during a presentation held at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) on Wednesday, Nov. 28th.

The evening discussion was held in conjunction with the school’s Narrative Medicine department, an interdisciplinary field bringing together doctors, ethicists and storytellers. Dr. Lee Goldman, Chief Executive of Columbia University Medical Center and Executive Vice President and Dean of Faculties of the Department of Health Science and Medicine, said the three components are important. “Some say that doctors spend more time talking to their computers than talking to their patients,” he said in his introduction. Storytelling is the bridge between patients and medical professionals.

“Ethics is critical because as we can do more, it doesn’t always mean we should do more,” he said.

The evening was in part a conversation between Parks and Dr. Rita Charon, who originated the field of Narrative Medicine, which she described as “a department that bridges the arts and sciences toward fairness and freedom in health, and this today, of course, means racial justice, social justice and equity.”

There are deep connections between the experimental and often surreal works of Parks and what happens in doctor’s offices and clinics, she said.

“Theater gives us a safe place to have some very difficult interactions,” Parks said. “We can go back in time, go to the future and populate our plays with all sorts of people. And we collide them like—what’s that called? The Large Hadron Collider. That’s what theater does, with very different materials.”

In her Pulitzer Prize-winning play Topdog/Underdog, two brothers named Lincoln and Booth collide on stage in ways that are both predictable and shocking. Parks is exceedingly prolific. She’s written 22 plays, is the recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” Award, teaches at New York University and is currently working on her second novel. Parks is also working an adaptation of the seminal Jamaican film The Harder They Come and just finished a modern-day adaptation of Richard Wright’s Native Son, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Much of her writing is based on far older stories.

Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3) is a Civil War story about a slave offered freedom if he accompanies his master in the Confederate Army. Containing echoes of The ­Odyssey, it is a funny and heart-breaking play about freedom, working for causes in which you don’t believe, complete with a talking dog and unexpected twists. Parks is not above finding inspiration in pop culture. In White Noise, currently at the Public Theater, the names of the tight quartet of characters are reminiscent of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“Theater is a device for healing,” she said. The first audiences watching the Greek tragedies unfold in outdoor amphitheaters already knew the stories. They didn’t go to see what would happen next, she said. “It is watching something unfold and seeing that story unfold yet again, there is a healing that happens, there is an examination of the self that can happen when you see someone going through difficulties and trials and tribulations,” she said.

Parks maintained, “There is a current that runs underneath all us, regardless of what we look like, where our families are from or who we voted for, or whatever. What I do is tap into the current and ride that. All of these deep old stories are there.” The stories are healing because as audiences and actors ingest the words, the words act as healing agents, or medicine, she said.

When Charon asked how storytelling improves a physician’s capacity to move toward racial and social justice, Parks said, “It is a brave and necessary act to see the other as human.”

“To look at someone who doesn’t look like you, or even if they do look like you, to see them as not you, but then to see them as human and to have faith in the fact of their humanity. It’s a huge move—a shift that needs to happen, every day, all over. Not just in a clinical setting, but when you go to the grocery store. The check-out person—to see them as your equal,” she said.

It is easy to assume you know something about people, yet everyone has a story that is a lot more nuanced. “We do ourselves a disservice by being illiterate.”

Parks added that she is a practitioner of yoga, which means union in Sanskrit. “In yoga, in my understanding is we are all one. And we manifest as iterations of the same thing. To see you as different from me is a disservice to myself.”

For more information about Suzan-Lori Parks, please visit suzanloriparks.com.

For more information about the Narrative Medicine program, please visit sps.columbia.edu/narrative-medicine.