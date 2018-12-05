- English
“Brave and necessary act”
Examining storytelling and medicine
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Theater is like the Large Hadron Collider, said Suzan-Lori Parks.
In comparing the art form to the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator the Pulitzer-winning playwright sought to connect the machinations of a play to those within a laboratory.
She described a play as space where playwrights and actors dissect a many-layered problem and audiences watch not only happens between the actors, but also between themselves and the actors.
“It’s sort of like an experiment that can be repeated,” she said during a presentation held at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) on Wednesday, Nov. 28th.
The evening discussion was held in conjunction with the school’s Narrative Medicine department, an interdisciplinary field bringing together doctors, ethicists and storytellers. Dr. Lee Goldman, Chief Executive of Columbia University Medical Center and Executive Vice President and Dean of Faculties of the Department of Health Science and Medicine, said the three components are important. “Some say that doctors spend more time talking to their computers than talking to their patients,” he said in his introduction. Storytelling is the bridge between patients and medical professionals.
“Ethics is critical because as we can do more, it doesn’t always mean we should do more,” he said.
The evening was in part a conversation between Parks and Dr. Rita Charon, who originated the field of Narrative Medicine, which she described as “a department that bridges the arts and sciences toward fairness and freedom in health, and this today, of course, means racial justice, social justice and equity.”
There are deep connections between the experimental and often surreal works of Parks and what happens in doctor’s offices and clinics, she said.
“Theater gives us a safe place to have some very difficult interactions,” Parks said. “We can go back in time, go to the future and populate our plays with all sorts of people. And we collide them like—what’s that called? The Large Hadron Collider. That’s what theater does, with very different materials.”
In her Pulitzer Prize-winning play Topdog/Underdog, two brothers named Lincoln and Booth collide on stage in ways that are both predictable and shocking. Parks is exceedingly prolific. She’s written 22 plays, is the recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” Award, teaches at New York University and is currently working on her second novel. Parks is also working an adaptation of the seminal Jamaican film The Harder They Come and just finished a modern-day adaptation of Richard Wright’s Native Son, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.
Much of her writing is based on far older stories.
Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3) is a Civil War story about a slave offered freedom if he accompanies his master in the Confederate Army. Containing echoes of The Odyssey, it is a funny and heart-breaking play about freedom, working for causes in which you don’t believe, complete with a talking dog and unexpected twists. Parks is not above finding inspiration in pop culture. In White Noise, currently at the Public Theater, the names of the tight quartet of characters are reminiscent of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
“Theater is a device for healing,” she said. The first audiences watching the Greek tragedies unfold in outdoor amphitheaters already knew the stories. They didn’t go to see what would happen next, she said. “It is watching something unfold and seeing that story unfold yet again, there is a healing that happens, there is an examination of the self that can happen when you see someone going through difficulties and trials and tribulations,” she said.
Parks maintained, “There is a current that runs underneath all us, regardless of what we look like, where our families are from or who we voted for, or whatever. What I do is tap into the current and ride that. All of these deep old stories are there.” The stories are healing because as audiences and actors ingest the words, the words act as healing agents, or medicine, she said.
When Charon asked how storytelling improves a physician’s capacity to move toward racial and social justice, Parks said, “It is a brave and necessary act to see the other as human.”
“To look at someone who doesn’t look like you, or even if they do look like you, to see them as not you, but then to see them as human and to have faith in the fact of their humanity. It’s a huge move—a shift that needs to happen, every day, all over. Not just in a clinical setting, but when you go to the grocery store. The check-out person—to see them as your equal,” she said.
It is easy to assume you know something about people, yet everyone has a story that is a lot more nuanced. “We do ourselves a disservice by being illiterate.”
Parks added that she is a practitioner of yoga, which means union in Sanskrit. “In yoga, in my understanding is we are all one. And we manifest as iterations of the same thing. To see you as different from me is a disservice to myself.”
For more information about Suzan-Lori Parks, please visit suzanloriparks.com.
For more information about the Narrative Medicine program, please visit sps.columbia.edu/narrative-medicine.
“Un acto valiente y necesario”
Examinando la narrativa y la medicina
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
El teatro es como el Gran Colisionador de Hadrones, dijo Suzan-Lori Parks.
Al comparar la forma artística con el acelerador de partículas más grande y poderoso del mundo, y la máquina más grande, la dramaturga ganadora del Pulitzer buscó conectar las maquinaciones de una obra con las de un laboratorio.
Describió una obra de teatro como un espacio en el que dramaturgos y actores analizan un problema de múltiples capas y el público puede ver que no solo sucede entre los actores, sino que también están inmersos en la dinámica entre ellos y los actores.
“Es como un experimento que se puede repetir”, dijo durante una presentación en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés) el miércoles 28 de noviembre.
La discusión de la noche se llevó a cabo en conjunto con el departamento de narrativa de la medicina de la escuela, un campo interdisciplinario que reúne a médicos, especialistas en ética y narradores de historias. El Dr. Lee Goldman, director ejecutivo del Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia y vice presidente ejecutivo y decano del profesorado del Departamento de Ciencias de la Salud y Medicina, dijo que los tres componentes son importantes. “Algunos dicen que los médicos pasan más tiempo hablando con sus computadoras que con sus pacientes”, dijo en su introducción. La narración de historias es el puente entre los pacientes y los profesionales médicos.
“La ética es fundamental porque, como podemos hacer más, no siempre significa que debamos hacer más”, dijo.
La noche fue en parte una conversación entre Parks y la doctora Rita Charon, quien originó el campo de la medicina narrativa, que describió como “un departamento que une las artes y las ciencias hacia la justicia y la libertad en la salud, y esto hoy, por supuesto, significa justicia racial, justicia social y equidad”.
Hay conexiones profundas entre los trabajos experimentales y a menudo surrealistas de Parks y lo que sucede en los consultorios médicos y clínicas, dijo.
“El teatro nos da un lugar seguro para tener interacciones muy difíciles”, dijo Parks. “Podemos retroceder en el tiempo, ir al futuro y poblar nuestras obras con todo tipo de personas. Y las enfrentamos como … ¿cómo se llama? El Gran Colisionador De Hadrones. Eso es lo que hace el teatro, con materiales muy diferentes “.
En su obra ganadora del premio Pulitzer Topdog/Underdog, dos hermanos llamados Lincoln y Booth chocan en el escenario de maneras que son predecibles y estremecedoras. Parks es extremadamente prolífica. Ha escrito 22 obras de teatro, es beneficiaria de un premio MacArthur “Genius”, enseña en la Universidad de Nueva York y actualmente está trabajando en su segunda novela. Parks también está trabajando en una adaptación de la influyente película jamaicana The Harder They Come y acaba de terminar una adaptación moderna de Native Son, de Richard Wright, que se estrenará en el festival de cine de Sundance.
Gran parte de su escritura está basada en historias mucho más antiguas.
Father Comes Home From the Wars (Partes 1, 2 & 3) es una historia de la Guerra Civil sobre un esclavo que se ofrece en libertad si acompaña a su maestro en el Ejército Confederado. Con ecos de La Odisea, es una obra divertida y desgarradora sobre la libertad, que trabaja por causas en las que no crees, completada con un perro parlante y giros inesperados. Parks no está por encima de encontrar inspiración en la cultura pop. En White Noise, actualmente en el Teatro Público, los nombres del cuarteto apretado de personajes recuerdan a las Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
“El teatro es un dispositivo para la curación”, dijo. Las primeras audiencias que vieron las tragedias griegas desarrollarse en anfiteatros al aire libre ya sabían las historias que presenciarían. Ellos no fueron a ver qué pasaría después, dijo. “Es ver cómo se desarrolla algo y ver cómo se desarrolla esa historia una vez más, hay una curación que sucede, hay un examen del yo que puede suceder cuando ves que alguien atraviesa dificultades, pruebas y tribulaciones”, dijo.
Parks mantuvo: “Hay una corriente que se extiende debajo de todos nosotros, independientemente de cómo nos veamos, de dónde provienen nuestras familias o por quiénes votamos, o lo que sea. Lo que hago es aprovechar la corriente y montar eso. Todas estas historias antiguas y profundas están ahí”. Las historias se están curando porque a medida que el público y los actores ingieren las palabras, las palabras actúan como agentes curativos o medicina, dijo.
Cuando Charon preguntó cómo la narración mejora la capacidad de un médico para avanzar hacia la justicia racial y social, Parks dijo: “Es un acto valiente y necesario ver al otro como humano”.
“Mirar a alguien que no se parece a ti, o incluso si se parece a ti, a verlos no como a ti, sino como humanos y tener fe en el hecho de su humanidad, es un movimiento enorme, un cambio que debe suceder, todos los días, en todas partes. No solo en un entorno clínico, sino también cuando vas al supermercado. La persona que es observada, verla como tu igual”, dijo.
Es fácil suponer que sabes algo acerca de las personas, sin embargo, todos tienen una historia con muchos más matices. “Nos hacemos un mal servicio al ser analfabetos”.
Parks agregó que ella es una practicante de yoga, lo que significa unión en sánscrito. “En yoga, en mi entendimiento es que todos somos uno. Y nos manifestamos como iteraciones de lo mismo. Verte como diferente de mí es un perjuicio para mí”.
Para obtener más información acerca de Suzan-Lori Parks, por favor visite suzanloriparks.com.
Para obtener más información sobre el programa de medicina narrativa, por favor visite sps.columbia.edu/narrative-medicine.