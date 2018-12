Seeking to make history, anew

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

She is looking to be first, again.

Armed with a long list of critical issues needing immediate attention, Melissa Mark-Viverito said her focus would be fixing the MTA, public housing, city rezoning and the closure of Riker’s Island if elected New York City’s next Public Advocate.

Mark-Viverito is seeking to replace Letitia James, who will step down in January to become the state’s next Attorney General.

First elected to the City Council in 2005, Mark-Viverito was named speaker in 2014, becoming the first Latina to hold the position.

She’d also be the first Latina to hold citywide office if elected as Public Advocate.

The former City Council Speaker discussed her campaign with reporters from community and media outlets during an intimate chat at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) El Barrio Firehouse Community Media Center on Wednesday.

She is part of a crowded field of candidates that includes Councilmembers Jumaane Williams, Eric Ulrich, and Rafael Espinal, as well as State Assemblymembers Michael Blake and Daniel O’Donnell.

Mark-Viverito left the Council this year due to term limits.

The candidate said her discussion with the ethnic media is “a reflection of what my campaign is all about for Public Advocate,” noting that when she became Council Speaker, she worked to ensure that the legislative body was held accountable to diverse constituents across the city.

She said she will run a Public Advocate campaign that focuses on all five boroughs, and communicates with different ethnic groups, noting her campaign logo has been designed in Arabic, Chinese and Spanish. The intent is for her campaign website to be multilingual, she added.

If elected, she intends to have constituents define how the office of Public Advocate can best serve them, she said.

“What are the issues that you care about, and how can we use the office of public advocate to raise visibility, to do research, to figure about policy solutions to those issues?” she said.

“It’s being able to really use the bully pulpit that it provides to advocate for issues that New Yorkers really care about,” she added.

She will be rolling out a series of policy ideas in the coming weeks, she said.

Mark-Viverito declared her top priorities as Public Advocate as fixing the public transportation system and improving public housing.

“This is a crisis,” she said of the MTA. “We’re talking about billions of dollars in capital upgrades and repairs that are needed.”

She said the use of alternative revenue streams for the MTA need to be devised, and remarked that the use of congestion pricing is long overdue.

“The fact that…we’re still talking about whether or not we’re going to support congestion pricing, to me, is outrageous,” she said. We’ve seen how congestion pricing has worked in other major cities across the world. We need to have done that.”

Regarding the woes of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), Mark-Viverito said the city has not focused enough on improving living conditions for tenants.

“The deplorable conditions that the people in public housing are living in are unacceptable,” she said, “The amount of energy, that between the Governor and the Mayor they put into striking this deal for Amazon, where is that energy and commitment to making public housing a priority? Why aren’t we putting the best minds and the ideas at the table and figuring out solutions?”

She said the notion of federal oversight of NYCHA, and the agency possibly going into receivership is a frightening prospect under the Trump administration.

“That should scare us all, particularly in this climate that is particularly hostile to black and brown people, to immigrant communities, to poor people,” she stated.

She stressed that she would remain transparent if elected and not get hung up on making everyone happy.

“It is impossible, as an elected official, to appease everybody,” she said. “And if you try to do that, you’re not going to be effective.”

Mark-Viverito said an important issue facing the city is the pending closure of the Rikers Island correctional facility and the creation of several community-based jails to replace it.

She acknowledged that placing jails in communities would be a hard sell, as residents frequently oppose facilities like homeless shelters, transitional housing or jails in their neighborhood.

“We can’t ignore that reality,” she said. “If everybody says no, what happens? It takes a lot of courage for an elected official to say ‘we hear you, we understand, but we’re going to make this work.’”

Commenting on the numerous rezonings happening in the city and concerns about displacement, and said that the city has set up numerous safeguards to help keep low-income residents in their homes.

She noted her history of pushing to funding for tenant protections, including the passage of Right to Counsel Legislation, which led to a decrease in evictions.

“Through these rezonings in areas where there is going to be increased development, there has been an increase in the number of resources and dollars that are allocated to those communities to take into account any concerns people have about displacement,” she said.

Mark-Viverito said she was suited for the role of Public Advocate because her track record as a legislator and activist demonstrate she is “a coalition builder that aggressively fights against inequity.”

“The fact that after Tish leaves, we will not have a woman in citywide government is problematic,” she said. “That’s something that matters to me.”