The Trials of Time

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

When Artemisia Gentileschi accused her tutor Agostino Tassi of rape, the trial lasted seven months. The surviving transcripts of the 1612 trial sound remarkably like contemporary testimonies of women in similar situations.

In Artemisia’s Intent, a new play by the theater group The Anthropologists, the celebrated Baroque painter talks about her life and art.

The play takes place in the 17th century artist’s studio. Artemisia is very much in the present but is also transported through time. She sees her life and channels voices of people today.

“They are like snippets of a little tear in the time-space continuum and they are coming through,” said director Melissa Moschitto. “She knows what happened to her but she also knows what’s happening now.”

The play stars Mariah Freda, with dramaturgy by Lynde Rosario, visual design by Irina Kuraeva, and co-conceived by Brianna Kalisch.

Moschitto, Artistic Director of the Washington Heights-based theater group, said when they started on the play, Taylor Swift’s lawsuit was making headlines.

The star said David Mueller groped her during a photo shoot. Mueller brought a lawsuit against Swift, claiming damages because he lost his job over the accusation. That lawsuit was eventually thrown out. But Swift counter-sued Mueller for sexual assault. She won and the judge awarded her the requested $1 in damages. Swift said she brought the charges “as an example to other women.”

“We just loved the way Taylor Swift didn’t fall into the trap during the proceedings of being a really nice, polite woman, like so many of us are trained to be,” Moschitto said. “She was not giving in and not letting the defendant and his lawyer reframe things to their advantage.”

During rehearsals, they noticed eerie similarities of what Swift and Artemisia said at their trials.

“There was one moment at the end of our show, when Artemisia says two different lines about speaking the truth,” said Moschitto. “One of them is by Artemisia and one of them is by Taylor Swift. They are almost interchangeable 400 years apart.”

At the same time, Kesha’s ongoing suit against Dr. Luke was making news. Since 2014, the pop star has waged an unsuccessful fight to wrest control of her career from the manager she accused of raping her.

“So we were very interested in what does it mean to be a young female artist whose career prospects are dictated in many ways by other men, and this larger question of what does it mean to have or be in a culture that oppresses and represses women?” she said.

“That was the lens we were looking at when we started doing the research. Typically how we work is we pull together research and cultural artifacts—and in this case paintings by Artemisia,” said Moschitto. “The first rehearsal ever was just sort of putting the paintings into our body and seeing how we could recreate that.”

The resulting work is a one woman show, but putting it together required contributions from their theatrical ensemble.

”Even though we knew there was only going to be one performer in the final product, we were all—especially in the beginning of the process—operating on an equal plane, bringing in ideas, suggestions, proposals for a scene we were working on, or reworking scenes to discover something deeper or add a detail. It was really gratifying to be in a room of five women with different experiences who all had some relationship story-wise with Artemisia,” she said.

Born in Rome in 1593, Artemisia Gentileschi was the daughter of Orazio Gentileschi, a noted painter in the style of Caravaggio. The elder Gentileschi wanted his daughter to join a convent, a relatively good choice for women of a non-aristocratic station. But Artemisia preferred painting over prayer. She was so talented he relented. Eventually she became one of the most acclaimed painters of her age. She was the first woman accepted into the Academy of the Arts and Drawing. Her numerous patrons included Cosimo II de’ Medici, the Grand Duchess Christina of Lorraine and England’s Charles I, and counted Galileo among her friends.

Her paintings are often biblical scenes, common subjects for male painters of the time. They were generally commissioned by male patrons.

“Very few of the pieces that she did were ever of her own free will. It’s a different environment for a painter today, where artists really get to dictate what they want to be creating,” she said. “Certainly there are artists who create things because they know the public is going to receive it in a certain way. You can have arguments about that. But Artemisia is painting because a patron said ‘I will give you x amount of money to paint Bathsheba, bathing in her garden, being spied on by King David.’”

In fact, Artemisia painted a nude Bathsheba a few times for wealthy patrons. During Artemisia’s rape trial, a neighbor testified that Tassi sent spies to watch over her.

The Anthropologists premiered their show at a festival just as news about Harvey Weinstein broke. “All of a sudden Weinstein was exposed, and all of these stories of Weinstein hiring people to spy on Rose McGowan. And suddenly you see this isn’t one woman’s accusation of: ‘He sent spies to me.’ It’s not like a crazy thing that this happened. It has a historical precedent,” said Moschitto.

Another cultural milestone paralleling Artemisia’s story is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s Senate testimony about the laughter that Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge shared at her expense.

Hannah Gadsby, art historian, comedian and creator of Netflix’s Nanette, responded by tweeting a painting of Susannah and her Elders, where Artemisia depicted the young woman recoiling in fear and disgust from the unwanted attention of two men. Gadsby tweeted: “Laughing at her trauma…Indelible to our collective hippocampus…old old story #BoysWillBeBoys #elderswillbeelders #Kavanaugh”

“So even Hannah Gadsby on Twitter is connecting those dots. This is an old Biblical story and it is extra interesting and fitting that it was Artemisia’s version that she posted,” Moschetto said.

The trial is well documented. During her testimony, a 17-year-old Artemisia was put into finger screws. As she spoke, the screws were tightened to determine if she was speaking truthfully.

“That was another detail we were obsessing over, about how literally and more metaphorically women are punished in different ways for telling the truth. And of course it’s extra painful because they are potentially destroying the thing that makes Artemisia Artemisia,” said Moschitto. “It’s worth noting that Tassi was not tortured in the same way to ensure the validity of his testimony,” she added.

Immediately after her torture, Tassi is allowed to cross-examine her. “That is when the questions come that sound like they are from today; ‘How long did you wait to tell? Did you make any noise? Who told you to tell?’” she said.

Artemisia eventually prevails at court. Tassi was sentenced but it is unclear if he actually served time.

After the trial, Artemisia enters into a pre-arranged marriage and moves to Florence where her career really takes off. Illiterate at the start of her trial, she learns to read and write. She left behind an extensive amount correspondence, confidently writing about her work and successfully negotiating rates with her patrons.

Moschitto will be pitching Artemisia’s story at an upcoming theater and arts conference.

“I should probably re-read some of those letters before I go,” she said. “What would Artemisia do?”

Artemisia’s Intent will be showcased on Sunday and Monday, January 6 and 7 at 3:10 p.m. at The Kraine, 85 East 4th Street. For more information, please visit theanthropologists.org