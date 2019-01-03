Story by Sherry Mazzocchi When Artemisia Gentileschi accused her tutor Agostino Tassi of rape, the trial lasted seven months. The surviving transcripts of the 1612 trial sound remarkably like contemporary testimonies of women in similar situations. In Artemisia’s Intent, a new play by the theater group The Anthropologists, the celebrated Baroque painter talks about her life and art. The play takes place in the 17th century artist’s studio. Artemisia is very much in the present but is also transported through time. The Trials of Time
La pruebas del tiempo
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
When Artemisia Gentileschi accused her tutor Agostino Tassi of rape, the trial lasted seven months. The surviving transcripts of the 1612 trial sound remarkably like contemporary testimonies of women in similar situations.
In Artemisia’s Intent, a new play by the theater group The Anthropologists, the celebrated Baroque painter talks about her life and art.
The play takes place in the 17th century artist’s studio. Artemisia is very much in the present but is also transported through time. She sees her life and channels voices of people today.
“They are like snippets of a little tear in the time-space continuum and they are coming through,” said director Melissa Moschitto. “She knows what happened to her but she also knows what’s happening now.”
The play stars Mariah Freda, with dramaturgy by Lynde Rosario, visual design by Irina Kuraeva, and co-conceived by Brianna Kalisch.
Moschitto, Artistic Director of the Washington Heights-based theater group, said when they started on the play, Taylor Swift’s lawsuit was making headlines.
The star said David Mueller groped her during a photo shoot. Mueller brought a lawsuit against Swift, claiming damages because he lost his job over the accusation. That lawsuit was eventually thrown out. But Swift counter-sued Mueller for sexual assault. She won and the judge awarded her the requested $1 in damages. Swift said she brought the charges “as an example to other women.”
“We just loved the way Taylor Swift didn’t fall into the trap during the proceedings of being a really nice, polite woman, like so many of us are trained to be,” Moschitto said. “She was not giving in and not letting the defendant and his lawyer reframe things to their advantage.”
During rehearsals, they noticed eerie similarities of what Swift and Artemisia said at their trials.
“There was one moment at the end of our show, when Artemisia says two different lines about speaking the truth,” said Moschitto. “One of them is by Artemisia and one of them is by Taylor Swift. They are almost interchangeable 400 years apart.”
At the same time, Kesha’s ongoing suit against Dr. Luke was making news. Since 2014, the pop star has waged an unsuccessful fight to wrest control of her career from the manager she accused of raping her.
“So we were very interested in what does it mean to be a young female artist whose career prospects are dictated in many ways by other men, and this larger question of what does it mean to have or be in a culture that oppresses and represses women?” she said.
“That was the lens we were looking at when we started doing the research. Typically how we work is we pull together research and cultural artifacts—and in this case paintings by Artemisia,” said Moschitto. “The first rehearsal ever was just sort of putting the paintings into our body and seeing how we could recreate that.”
The resulting work is a one woman show, but putting it together required contributions from their theatrical ensemble.
”Even though we knew there was only going to be one performer in the final product, we were all—especially in the beginning of the process—operating on an equal plane, bringing in ideas, suggestions, proposals for a scene we were working on, or reworking scenes to discover something deeper or add a detail. It was really gratifying to be in a room of five women with different experiences who all had some relationship story-wise with Artemisia,” she said.
Born in Rome in 1593, Artemisia Gentileschi was the daughter of Orazio Gentileschi, a noted painter in the style of Caravaggio. The elder Gentileschi wanted his daughter to join a convent, a relatively good choice for women of a non-aristocratic station. But Artemisia preferred painting over prayer. She was so talented he relented. Eventually she became one of the most acclaimed painters of her age. She was the first woman accepted into the Academy of the Arts and Drawing. Her numerous patrons included Cosimo II de’ Medici, the Grand Duchess Christina of Lorraine and England’s Charles I, and counted Galileo among her friends.
Her paintings are often biblical scenes, common subjects for male painters of the time. They were generally commissioned by male patrons.
“Very few of the pieces that she did were ever of her own free will. It’s a different environment for a painter today, where artists really get to dictate what they want to be creating,” she said. “Certainly there are artists who create things because they know the public is going to receive it in a certain way. You can have arguments about that. But Artemisia is painting because a patron said ‘I will give you x amount of money to paint Bathsheba, bathing in her garden, being spied on by King David.’”
In fact, Artemisia painted a nude Bathsheba a few times for wealthy patrons. During Artemisia’s rape trial, a neighbor testified that Tassi sent spies to watch over her.
The Anthropologists premiered their show at a festival just as news about Harvey Weinstein broke. “All of a sudden Weinstein was exposed, and all of these stories of Weinstein hiring people to spy on Rose McGowan. And suddenly you see this isn’t one woman’s accusation of: ‘He sent spies to me.’ It’s not like a crazy thing that this happened. It has a historical precedent,” said Moschitto.
Another cultural milestone paralleling Artemisia’s story is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s Senate testimony about the laughter that Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge shared at her expense.
Hannah Gadsby, art historian, comedian and creator of Netflix’s Nanette, responded by tweeting a painting of Susannah and her Elders, where Artemisia depicted the young woman recoiling in fear and disgust from the unwanted attention of two men. Gadsby tweeted: “Laughing at her trauma…Indelible to our collective hippocampus…old old story #BoysWillBeBoys #elderswillbeelders #Kavanaugh”
“So even Hannah Gadsby on Twitter is connecting those dots. This is an old Biblical story and it is extra interesting and fitting that it was Artemisia’s version that she posted,” Moschetto said.
The trial is well documented. During her testimony, a 17-year-old Artemisia was put into finger screws. As she spoke, the screws were tightened to determine if she was speaking truthfully.
“That was another detail we were obsessing over, about how literally and more metaphorically women are punished in different ways for telling the truth. And of course it’s extra painful because they are potentially destroying the thing that makes Artemisia Artemisia,” said Moschitto. “It’s worth noting that Tassi was not tortured in the same way to ensure the validity of his testimony,” she added.
Immediately after her torture, Tassi is allowed to cross-examine her. “That is when the questions come that sound like they are from today; ‘How long did you wait to tell? Did you make any noise? Who told you to tell?’” she said.
Artemisia eventually prevails at court. Tassi was sentenced but it is unclear if he actually served time.
After the trial, Artemisia enters into a pre-arranged marriage and moves to Florence where her career really takes off. Illiterate at the start of her trial, she learns to read and write. She left behind an extensive amount correspondence, confidently writing about her work and successfully negotiating rates with her patrons.
Moschitto will be pitching Artemisia’s story at an upcoming theater and arts conference.
“I should probably re-read some of those letters before I go,” she said. “What would Artemisia do?”
Artemisia’s Intent will be showcased on Sunday and Monday, January 6 and 7 at 3:10 p.m. at The Kraine, 85 East 4th Street. For more information, please visit theanthropologists.org
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Cuando Artemisia Gentileschi acusó a su tutor Agostino Tassi de violación, el juicio duró siete meses. Las transcripciones sobrevivientes del juicio 1612 suenan notablemente como testimonios contemporáneos de mujeres en situaciones similares.
En Artemisia’s Intent, una nueva obra del grupo de teatro The Anthropologists, la célebre pintora barroca habla sobre su vida y su arte.
La obra se desarrolla en el estudio de artistas del siglo XVII. Artemisia está en el presente, pero también se transporta a través del tiempo. Ella revisa su vida, y al final de la obra está en juicio. Ella también canaliza las voces de personas de hoy.
“Son como fragmentos de una pequeña lágrima en el continuo espacio-tiempo y están manifestándose”, dijo la directora Melissa Moschitto. “Ella sabe lo que le pasó, pero también sabe lo que está sucediendo ahora”.
La obra es protagonizada por Mariah Freda, con dramaturgia de Lynde Rosario, diseño visual de Irina Kuraeva y co-concebida por Brianna Kalisch.
Moschitto, directora artística del grupo de teatro con sede en Washington Heights, dijo que cuando comenzaron la obra, la demanda de Taylor Swift estaba en los titulares.
La estrella dijo que David Mueller la toqueteó durante una sesión de fotos. Mueller presentó una demanda contra Swift, alegando daños porque perdió su trabajo por la acusación. Esa demanda finalmente fue desechada. Pero Swift contra-demandó a Mueller por agresión sexual. Ella ganó y el juez le otorgó el dólar solicitado en daños. Swift dijo que ella presentó los cargos “como un ejemplo para otras mujeres”.
“Nos encantó la forma en que Taylor Swift no cayó en la trampa durante el proceso de ser una mujer realmente amable y educada, como muchas de nosotras estamos entrenadas para ser”, dijo Moschitto. “Ella no cedió y no dejó que el acusado y su abogado volvieran a enmarcar las cosas para su beneficio”.
Durante los ensayos, notaron extrañas similitudes con lo que Swift y Artemisia dijeron en sus juicios.
“Hubo un momento al final de nuestro espectáculo cuando Artemisia dice dos líneas diferentes sobre decir la verdad”, dijo Moschitto. “Una de ellas es de Artemisia y la otra es de Taylor Swift. Son casi intercambiables con 400 años de diferencia”.
Al mismo tiempo, la demanda en curso de Kesha contra el Dr. Luke estaba siendo noticia. Desde 2014, la estrella del pop ha librado una lucha fallida para arrebatarle el control de su carrera al representante al que acusó de violarla.
“Así que estábamos muy interesados en lo que significa ser una joven artista, cuyas perspectivas profesionales son dictadas de muchas maneras por otros hombres, y esta pregunta más amplia de qué significa ser o estar en una cultura que oprime y reprime a las mujeres”, dijo.
“Esa era la lente por la que estábamos mirando cuando empezamos a hacer la investigación. Por lo general, trabajamos reuniendo artefactos culturales y de investigación, y en este caso pinturas de Artemisia”, dijo Moschitto. “El primer ensayo fue simplemente poner las pinturas en nuestro cuerpo y ver cómo podríamos recrear eso”.
La obra resultante es un espectáculo de una sola mujer, pero reunirlo requirió contribuciones de su conjunto teatral.
“Aunque sabíamos que solo iba a haber una actriz en el producto final, todos estábamos, especialmente al principio del proceso, operando en el mismo plano, aportando ideas, sugerencias y propuestas para una escena en la que estábamos trabajando, o rehaciendo escenas para descubrir algo más profundo o agregar un detalle. Fue realmente gratificante estar en una habitación de cinco mujeres con diferentes experiencias, todas ellas tenían alguna relación con Artemisia”, dijo.
Nacida en Roma en 1593, Artemisia Gentileschi era hija de Orazio Gentileschi, un destacado pintor al estilo de Caravaggio. El mayor de los Gentileschi quería que su hija se uniera a un convento, una opción relativamente buena para las mujeres de una posición no aristocrática. Pero Artemisa prefería pintar a rezar. Ella era tan talentosa que cedió. Finalmente se convirtió en una de las pintoras más aclamadas de su edad. Fue la primera mujer aceptada en la Academia de las Artes y el Dibujo. Entre sus numerosos clientes se encontraban Cosimo II de’ Medici, la Gran Duquesa Cristina de Lorena y Charles I de Inglaterra, y contó a Galileo entre sus amigos.
Sus pinturas son a menudo escenas bíblicas, temas comunes para pintores masculinos de la época. En general, fueron encargados por clientes masculinos.
“Muy pocas de las piezas que hizo fueron por voluntad propia. Es un ambiente diferente para un pintor hoy, donde los artistas realmente pueden dictar lo que quieren crear”, dijo. “Ciertamente, hay artistas que crean cosas porque saben que el público lo va a recibir de cierta manera. Puede tener argumentos al respecto. Pero Artemisia está pintando porque un cliente le dijo: te daré x la cantidad de dinero para pintar a Betsabé, bañándose en su jardín y siendo espiada por el Rey David”.
De hecho, Artemisia pintó a Betsabé desnuda varias veces para clientes adinerados. Vale la pena señalar que, durante el juicio por violación de Artemisia, un vecino declaró que Tassi envió espías para vigilar a Artemisia.
The Anthropologists estrenó su espectáculo en un festival justo cuando se conocieron las noticias sobre Harvey Weinstein. “De repente, Weinstein estuvo expuesto y todas estas historias de que Weinstein contrató personas para espiar a Rose McGowan. Y de repente ves que esta no es la acusación de una mujer de: Me envió espías. No es una locura que esto haya sucedido. Tiene un precedente histórico”, dijo Moschitto.
Otro hito cultural paralelo a la historia de Artemisia es el testimonio de la Dra. Christine Blasey Ford en el Senado sobre la risa que Brett Kavanaugh y Mark Judge compartieron a sus expensas.
Hannah Gadsby, historiadora del arte, comediante y creadora de Nanette de Netflix, respondió tuiteando una pintura de Susannah y sus Ancianos, donde Artemisia describió a la joven que retrocedía con miedo y disgusto ante la atención no deseada de dos hombres. Gadsby twitteó: “Riéndose de su trauma … Indeleble a nuestro hipocampo colectivo… vieja historia #HombresSiendoHombres #ViejosSiendoViejos #Kavanaugh”
“Así que incluso Hannah Gadsby en Twitter está conectando esos puntos. Esta es una vieja historia bíblica y es muy interesante y apropiado que fue la versión de Artemisia la que publicó”, dijo Moschitto.
El juicio de Artemisia está bien documentado. Durante su testimonio, una Artemisia de 17 años fue puesta en tornillos. Mientras hablaba, los tornillos fueron apretados para determinar si estaba hablando con sinceridad.
“Ese fue otro detalle sobre el que estábamos obsesionadas, sobre cómo las mujeres, literal y metafóricamente, son castigadas de diferentes maneras por decir la verdad. Y, por supuesto, es muy doloroso porque potencialmente están destruyendo lo que hace de Artemisia a Artemisia”, dijo Moschitto. “Vale la pena señalar que Tassi no fue torturado de la misma manera para garantizar la validez de su testimonio”, agregó.
Inmediatamente después de su tortura, Tassi puede interrogarla. “Ahí es cuando llegan las preguntas que suenan como si fueran actuales: ¿Cuánto tiempo esperaste para decirlo? ¿Hiciste algún ruido? ¿Quién te dijo que lo dijeras?”, explicó.
Artemisia finalmente prevalece en la corte. Tassi fue sentenciado, pero no está claro si en realidad cumplió la condena.
Después del juicio, Artemisia entra en un matrimonio pre arreglado y se muda a Florencia, donde realmente despega su carrera. Una analfabeta al comienzo de su juicio, aprende a leer y escribir. Dejó atrás una gran cantidad de cartas en las que escribe con confianza sobre su obra y negocia exitosamente las tarifas con sus clientes.
Moschitto presentará la historia de Artemisia en una próxima conferencia.
“Probablemente debería releer algunas de esas cartas antes de irme”, dijo. “¿Qué haría Artemisia?”.
Artemisia’s Intent se exhibirá el domingo 6 y lunes 7 de enero a las 3:10 p.m. en The Kraine, No. 85 de la calle 4 este. Para obtener más información, por favor visite theanthropologists.org.