Station Shutdown
Year-long closure for 168th Street Station
Story by Gregg McQueen
365 days’ closure for 168.
New York City Transit President Andy Byford joined City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer outside of the 168th Street subway station on Thursday to discuss upcoming work that will knock out 1 train service there for a year.
Beginning on Sat., January 5, the 1 train will bypass the station until January 2020, while four elevators at the aging Washington Heights transit hub are replaced.
The station will remain open for A and C train service during the work period.
Elevators are required to access the station’s 1 train platform, which is located deep below the ground.
Rodriguez noted that elevator problems at the station have long vexed commuters, and upgrades are sorely needed.
“[Riders] are expecting more, expecting to have a 21st century station,” he said.
The A and C trains will continue to run at 168th Street during the work period, and elevators down to the A/C platform will remain in operation.
Byford explained that the elevator replacement is part of the city’s Fast Forward plan to modernize the city’s transit system within 10 years, and said the 168th Street station is one of the most difficult in the system to work on, due to its depth underground and the number of elevators involved.
“That’s why it’s a one-year job,” he said. “We’re not just tweaking these elevators. The machine rooms have to be replaced. And the elevators themselves, everything gets replaced.”
Byford said the new elevators would be fully automatic, without the need for operators.
During the work period, the MTA will boost M5 bus service in the area.
Brewer said that the city should also provide dedicated shuttle bus service between local 1 train stops.
“Stepped-up service on the M5 bus route is a start, but I think dedicated shuttles to and from the neighboring 1 line stations in both directions — with temporary bus lanes to cut through congestion — would help even more.”
While acknowledging that the elevators need to be replaced, Brewer expressed concern about the inconvenience the outage would pose to the 26,000 riders who use the station on a weekly basis.
The station provides a convenient way for commuters to transfer between the A and 1 trains, which will not be possible during the work period.
“Right now, we’re not doing a dedicated bus shuttle, because we believe that the enhanced M5 service will cope. If it can’t, we will immediately review it. I’ve given [Brewer] my personal assurance,” Byford said.
Rodriguez said he expected the elevator work to be completed on time, but expressed hope that the outage time could perhaps be cut.
“We will do our damndest to speed things up,” Byford remarked. “If we can possibly do this any quicker, we will.”
Officials said the MTA would staff a help desk at the station over the next week to answer rider questions about the work.
There will also be a free out-of-system transfer with MetroCards at the 207th St and 215th St 1 train stations and at the 207th St A train station, along with M5 bus service connections, during the work period.
The MTA first announced on December 18 that the 168th Street station, along with four other “deep” stations in Northern Manhattan— the 181st Street A station, 191st Street 1 station, 190th Street A station, and the 181st Street 1 station —will have their elevators replaced by 2022.
Construction is expected to commence on the 181st Street A station in October 2019, on the 191st Street 1 station in February 2020, and the 190th Street A station in November 2020.
These stations will remain open with non-elevator entrances available for use. Elevator entrances will remain closed. Work is expected to take about a year to complete.
The 181st Street station will be fully closed between March 2021 and February 2022 to allow for construction.
Byford said the 168th Street station was one of the first he visited after taking over as transit president nearly a year ago.
He noted that the MTA is performing a review of every subway station in the transit system to determine how to make more of them accessible.
“It’s not acceptable that 75 percent of our stations are not accessible. I don’t think we can be proud of our transit system until it’s accessible for everyone,” he said.
For more information on the service changes, go to bit.ly/2SA9HoR.
Cierre de estación
Cierre de un año de la estación de la calle 168
Historia por Gregg McQueen
365 días de cierre para la 168.
El presidente de Transporte de la ciudad de Nueva York, Andy Byford, se reunió con el concejal de la ciudad, Ydanis Rodríguez, y la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, afuera de la estación de metro de la calle 168, el jueves para hablar sobre la próxima obra que dejará sin servicio al tren 1 por un año.
A partir del sábado 5 de enero, el tren 1 se saltará la estación hasta enero de 2020, mientras son reemplazados cuatro ascensores en el antiguo centro de transporte de Washington Heights.
La estación permanecerá abierta para el servicio de los trenes A y C durante el período de trabajo.
Se requiere que los ascensores accedan a la plataforma 1 del tren de la estación, que se encuentra muy por debajo del suelo.
Rodríguez destacó que los problemas con los ascensores en la estación han molestado a los pasajeros durante mucho tiempo, y las mejoras son muy necesarias.
“[Los pasajeros] esperan más, esperan tener una estación del siglo XXI”, dijo.
Los trenes A y C continuarán funcionando en la calle 168 durante el período de trabajo, y los ascensores hasta la plataforma A/C permanecerán en operación.
Byford explicó que el reemplazo del ascensor es parte del plan Fast Forward de la ciudad para modernizar el sistema de transporte de la ciudad dentro de 10 años, y dijo que la estación de la calle 168 es una de las más difíciles de trabajar en el sistema, debido a su profundidad subterránea y al número de ascensores involucrados.
“Es por eso que es un trabajo de un año”, dijo. “No solo estamos modificando estos ascensores. Las salas de máquinas tienen que ser sustituidas. Y los ascensores mismos, todo se sustituye”.
Byford dijo que los nuevos ascensores serían completamente automáticos, sin la necesidad de operadores.
Durante el período de trabajo, la MTA impulsará el servicio de autobuses M5 en el área.
Brewer dijo que la ciudad también debería proporcionar un servicio de autobús entre las paradas locales del tren 1.
“El servicio mejorado en la ruta del autobús M5 es un comienzo, pero creo que los traslados exclusivos hacia y desde las estaciones vecindarias de la línea 1 en ambas direcciones, con carriles de autobuses temporales para evitar la congestión, ayudarían aún más”.
Aunque reconoció que los ascensores deben ser reemplazados, Brewer expresó su preocupación por los inconvenientes que la interrupción supondría para los 26,000 usuarios que usan la estación semanalmente.
La estación proporciona una manera conveniente para que los pasajeros se transfieran entre los trenes A y 1, lo que no será posible durante el período de la obra.
“En este momento, no estamos haciendo un servicio de autobús exclusivo, porque creemos que el servicio M5 mejorado lo hará. Si no puede, lo revisaremos inmediatamente. Le he dado a [Brewer] mi garantía personal”, dijo Byford.
Rodríguez dijo que espera que el trabajo del ascensor se complete a tiempo, pero expresó la esperanza de que tal vez se pueda reducir el tiempo de interrupción.
“Haremos todo lo posible para acelerar las cosas”, comentó Byford. “Si podemos hacer esto más rápido, lo haremos”.
Las autoridades dijeron que la MTA contará con un servicio de asistencia en la estación durante la próxima semana para responder a las preguntas de los pasajeros sobre la obra.
También habrá una transferencia gratuita fuera del sistema con MetroCards en las estaciones del Tren 1 de las calles 207 y 215 y en la estación del Tren A de la calle 207, junto con las conexiones del servicio de autobuses M5, durante el período de trabajo.
La MTA anunció por primera vez el 18 de diciembre que la estación de la calle 168, junto con otras cuatro estaciones “profundas” en el norte de Manhattan: la estación A de la calle 181, la estación 1 de la calle 191, la estación A de la calle 190, y la estación 1 de la calle 18, tendrían sus ascensores reemplazados para 2022.
Se espera que la construcción comience en la estación A de la calle 181 en octubre de 2019, en la estación 1 de la calle 191 en febrero de 2020, y la estación A de la calle 190 en noviembre de 2020.
Estas estaciones permanecerán abiertas -con entradas sin ascensor- disponibles para su uso. Las entradas de los ascensores permanecerán cerradas. Se espera que el trabajo tarde aproximadamente un año en completarse.
La estación de la calle 181 cerrará completamente entre marzo de 2021 y febrero de 2022 para permitir la construcción.
Byford dijo que la estación de la calle 168 fue una de las primeras que visitó después de asumir el cargo de presidente de transporte hace casi un año.
Señaló que la MTA está realizando una revisión de cada estación de metro en el sistema de transporte para determinar cómo hacer que más de ellas sean accesibles.
“No es aceptable que el 75 por ciento de nuestras estaciones no sean accesibles. No creo que podamos estar orgullosos de nuestro sistema de transporte hasta que sea accesible para todos “, dijo.
Para más información, vaya a bit.ly/2SA9HoR