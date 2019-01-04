Station Shutdown

Year-long closure for 168th Street Station

Story by Gregg McQueen

365 days’ closure for 168.

New York City Transit President Andy Byford joined City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer outside of the 168th Street subway station on Thursday to discuss upcoming work that will knock out 1 train service there for a year.

Beginning on Sat., January 5, the 1 train will bypass the station until January 2020, while four elevators at the aging Washington Heights transit hub are replaced.

The station will remain open for A and C train service during the work period.

Elevators are required to access the station’s 1 train platform, which is located deep below the ground.

Rodriguez noted that elevator problems at the station have long vexed commuters, and upgrades are sorely needed.

“[Riders] are expecting more, expecting to have a 21st century station,” he said.

The A and C trains will continue to run at 168th Street during the work period, and elevators down to the A/C platform will remain in operation.

Byford explained that the elevator replacement is part of the city’s Fast Forward plan to modernize the city’s transit system within 10 years, and said the 168th Street station is one of the most difficult in the system to work on, due to its depth underground and the number of elevators involved.

“That’s why it’s a one-year job,” he said. “We’re not just tweaking these elevators. The machine rooms have to be replaced. And the elevators themselves, everything gets replaced.”

Byford said the new elevators would be fully automatic, without the need for operators.

During the work period, the MTA will boost M5 bus service in the area.

Brewer said that the city should also provide dedicated shuttle bus service between local 1 train stops.

“Stepped-up service on the M5 bus route is a start, but I think dedicated shuttles to and from the neighboring 1 line stations in both directions — with temporary bus lanes to cut through congestion — would help even more.”

While acknowledging that the elevators need to be replaced, Brewer expressed concern about the inconvenience the outage would pose to the 26,000 riders who use the station on a weekly basis.

The station provides a convenient way for commuters to transfer between the A and 1 trains, which will not be possible during the work period.

“Right now, we’re not doing a dedicated bus shuttle, because we believe that the enhanced M5 service will cope. If it can’t, we will immediately review it. I’ve given [Brewer] my personal assurance,” Byford said.

Rodriguez said he expected the elevator work to be completed on time, but expressed hope that the outage time could perhaps be cut.

“We will do our damndest to speed things up,” Byford remarked. “If we can possibly do this any quicker, we will.”

Officials said the MTA would staff a help desk at the station over the next week to answer rider questions about the work.

There will also be a free out-of-system transfer with MetroCards at the 207th St and 215th St 1 train stations and at the 207th St A train station, along with M5 bus service connections, during the work period.

The MTA first announced on December 18 that the 168th Street station, along with four other “deep” stations in Northern Manhattan— the 181st Street A station, 191st Street 1 station, 190th Street A station, and the 181st Street 1 station —will have their elevators replaced by 2022.

Construction is expected to commence on the 181st Street A station in October 2019, on the 191st Street 1 station in February 2020, and the 190th Street A station in November 2020.

These stations will remain open with non-elevator entrances available for use. Elevator entrances will remain closed. Work is expected to take about a year to complete.

The 181st Street station will be fully closed between March 2021 and February 2022 to allow for construction.

Byford said the 168th Street station was one of the first he visited after taking over as transit president nearly a year ago.‎

He noted that the MTA is performing a review of every subway station in the transit system to determine how to make more of them accessible.

“It’s not acceptable that 75 percent of our stations are not accessible. I don’t think we can be proud of our transit system until it’s accessible for everyone,” he said.

For more information on the service changes, go to bit.ly/2SA9HoR.‎