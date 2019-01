Special Election Set

Mark your calendar.

New York City residents have a new save-the-date.

A special election for Public Advocate has been called for Tues., Feb. 26th by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“This date will help maximize voter turnout,” said de Blasio in an announcement issued on December 29. “My administration will work around the clock to make sure every New Yorker is encouraged to exercise their right to vote.”

Letitia James, New York City’s former Public Advocate, made history as she was sworn in as the State’s first female and the first African American Attorney General on January 1.

The special election winner will temporarily serve as Public Advocate until at least Dec. 31, 2019. The fall 2019 general election will determine who will hold office through 2021, the end of James’ term.

More than 20 candidates for Public Advocate – both Democratic and Republican – have already registered with the New York City Campaign Finance Board (CFB).

As it is a non-partisan position, there is no primary.

Created in 1993, the office of Public Advocate is the city’s second-highest elected office, and serves in an ombudsman, or watchdog, role with the capacity to launch investigations. It is one of three offices in New York City decided upon by all the city’s voters.

The Public Advocate is the first in line to succeed the mayor in the event of a vacancy.

One previous Public Advocate – Bill de Blasio – moved on to the Mayor’s office.

Until the February special election, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson serves as Temporary Public Advocate.

The Public Advocate’s website now has a photo of Johnson and a statement that reads, in part, “As the Acting Public Advocate, Corey Johnson looks forward to helping New Yorkers with any issues they might be facing and encourages everyone to submit concerns or complaints via this online form at on.nyc.gov/2Qjzks3 or call the Public Advocate’s office at 212.669.7250 or visit at 1 Centre Street, 15th Floor North, New York, NY 10007.”

For more information, please visit the city’s Board of Elections at votenyc.ny.us.