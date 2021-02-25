- English
The city, in stills
By Sherry Mazzocchi
In Hello, New York: The Living and the Dead, artist and photographer Christine Sloan Stoddard takes an almost wistful look back at the discarded, the mundane and overlooked elements of life before…well, you know.
The pre-pandemic photos, taken largely in 2018, represent a time when Stoddard traveled freely throughout the city. Images include spaces in Harlem and the Bronx.
The Salvadoran-American artist was earning her Master of Fine Arts at City College in interdisciplinary art and also working in Bronx schools for the Art Deco Society. Some of the images were originally assignments, and others were scenes that captured her attention or moment made her think in different ways.
The photos from Hello, New York: The Living and the Dead are “the rejects.” Not chosen for publication or other projects, they still beckoned her; they were leftover scraps that demanded to be made into something more enduring. During the darkest months of the pandemic, she assembled and carefully edited them. Some images in the collection are of discarded objects from another era.
Behind the architecture building at City College uptown is a lot strewn with grotesques, the terra cotta figures that once adorned the façade of its Neo-Gothic campus. Technically not gargoyles because they don’t spout water, the grotesques were originally covered with glaze. When shiny exteriors became less fashionable, the figures were sandblasted. Without glaze, the terra cotta was susceptible to cracks and a falling hazard. In the 1980’s, the figures were replaced with fiberglass-based structures. Stoddard photographed the originals, dating from the early 1900’s, that still remain behind the Bernard and Anne Spitzer School of Architecture.
“They are beautiful, or at least interesting,” she said. “It’s sort of strange that they’re not preserved and presented in some way. There’s just not funding for it. So instead, they end up looking sort of like tombstones.”
“Her New York is mighty yet weary, with sharp edges that don’t even attempt to hide their fraying,” observes fellow writer and artist Kim Vodicka in a blurb. “This collection shows a strong yet quieter and more vulnerable version of the city.”
The book is one of many creative endeavors undertaken by Stoddard. A fairy tale she wrote as an undergraduate at VCUarts in Virginia gave rise to the founding of feminist literary and arts publication Quail Bell Magazine and Quail Bell Press & Productions, and other books include Heaven is a Photograph, Naomi & The Reckoning, Belladonna Magic, and Water for the Cactus Woman, among others.
Some photos in the collection are extremely tight shots of everyday objects, allowing the viewer to contemplate form over function. While teaching at the Bronx’s Herman Ridder Junior High School, she taught students to appreciate the building’s Art Deco structure, as well as its mosaics. Even the radiators receive special scrutiny. The ancient silver paint renders unusual cracks and textured surfaces, and the curved structures get their own close-up.
“All of these photos represent, in some way, just stopping and looking closely,” she said. “You don’t have to be looking at something interesting in a spectacular way, but you should observe the details right there in front of you.”
Those photos often served as a starting point in the art classes she teaches at HeartShare, a non-profit for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. She asks students to draw abstract objects to lessen their apprehension. “There’s a lot less pressure to draw what you see if you don’t know what it is,” she said.
“A lot of people get hung up on drawing a horse because they think they know what a horse looks and they’re afraid that they won’t portray their horse perfectly,” she explained. “But if you are just tasked with drawing lines and shapes and shadows, you don’t have to compare your work to anything. You’re really just exercising your mind and your pencil.”
In this way, even a rejected photo serves a greater purpose, she said.
Other images within the book might evoke home to many working-class New Yorkers. Stoddard photographed apartment buildings, neighborhood grocery stores and elevated train tracks. They are lovingly rendered in a rich black and white that evokes a nostalgia for neighborhoods she no longer visits.
Other photos seem to have no real focal point, which she laughingly surmised was why they were rejected. But those photos represent interstitial spaces of communities, where people actually live and work and eat and dream.
Stoddard was born in Virginia. Her mother is from El Salvador and her father is a native New Yorker. As a child, she always felt a pull toward the city. “My grandfather and his second wife lived in the East Village and I would go and visit them. I was one of those kids who dreamed of coming here,” she said.
Five years in, pandemic and all, she wouldn’t dream of living anywhere else. “I still love it,” she said.
The book also features self-portraits, also taken before the pandemic. Stoddard used costumes to create different characters. The layers were then added during editing. “[The editing process] was just supposed to be a rest from wandering through the city, but also what I was feeling during the shutdown,” she said.
Stoddard still feels nostalgic for that time, when she was free to discover new parts of the city. “I can’t really re-discover it in exactly the same way,” she said.
Though the city will eventually be photographed again, the suffering it has endured has changed it. People have died, businesses have closed, artistic venues have changed or are gone forever. “The pandemic has affected everything,” she said.
Still, Stoddard remains optimistic.
“We have to look toward the future, it’s what allows us to imagine new possibilities and be creative in the first place,” she said. “We’re not only looking back, we’re not only looking at history, but we are also looking forward.”
For more information, please visit WorldOfChristineStoddard.com.
La ciudad, en instantáneas
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
En Hello, New York: The Living and the Dead, la artista y fotógrafa Christine Sloan Stoddard echa una mirada casi nostálgica a los elementos de la vida descartados, mundanos y pasados por alto antes… bueno, usted sabe.
Las fotos pre pandemia, tomadas en gran parte en 2018, representan una época en la que Stoddard viajaba libremente por la ciudad. Las imágenes incluyen espacios en Harlem y el Bronx.
La artista salvadoreña-estadounidense estaba obteniendo su Maestría en Bellas Artes en el City College en arte interdisciplinario y también trabajaba en escuelas del Bronx para la Art Deco Society. Algunas de las imágenes eran originalmente asignaciones, y otras eran escenas que capturaron su atención o el momento la hizo pensar de diferentes maneras.
Las fotos de Hello, New York: The Living and the Dead son “las rechazadas”. No elegidas para publicación u otros proyectos, aun la atraían; eran sobras que exigían convertirse en algo más duradero. Durante los meses más oscuros de la pandemia, las reunió y las editó cuidadosamente. Algunas imágenes de la colección son de objetos desechados de otra época.
Detrás del edificio de arquitectura en el norte de Manhattan de City College hay muchas figuras grotescas de terracota que alguna vez adornaron la fachada de su campus neogótico. Técnicamente no son gárgolas porque no arrojan agua, los grotescos originalmente estaban cubiertos con esmalte. Cuando los exteriores brillantes se pusieron menos de moda, las figuras fueron pulidas con chorro de arena. Sin esmalte, la terracota era susceptible a grietas y peligro de caída. En la década de 1980, las figuras fueron reemplazadas por estructuras a base de fibra de vidrio. Stoddard fotografió las originales, que datan de principios de la década de 1900, que aún permanecen detrás de la Escuela de Arquitectura Bernard y Anne Spitzer.
“Son hermosas, o al menos interesantes”, dijo. “Es un poco extraño que no se conserven y presenten de alguna manera. Simplemente no hay financiación para ello. Entonces, en cambio, terminan pareciendo una especie de lápida”.
“Su Nueva York es poderosa pero cansada, con bordes afilados que ni siquiera intentan ocultar su desgaste”, observa la también escritora y artista Kim Vodicka. “Esta colección muestra una versión fuerte pero más tranquila y vulnerable de la ciudad”.
El libro es uno de los muchos esfuerzos creativos emprendidos por Stoddard. Un cuento de hadas que escribió cuando era estudiante en VCUarts, en Virginia, dio lugar a la fundación de la publicación literaria y artística feminista Quail Bell Magazine y Quail Bell Press & Productions, y otros libros incluyen: Heaven is a Photograph, Naomi & The Reckoning, Belladonna Magic, y Water for the Cactus Woman, entre otros.
Algunas fotos de la colección son primeros planos extremos de objetos cotidianos, lo que permite al espectador contemplar la forma sobre la función. Mientras enseñaba en la secundaria Herman Ridder del Bronx, enseñó a los estudiantes a apreciar la estructura Art Deco del edificio, así como sus mosaicos. Incluso los radiadores recibían un escrutinio especial. La pintura plata antigua produce grietas y superficies texturizadas inusuales, y las estructuras curvas obtienen su propio primer plano.
“Todas estas fotos representan, de alguna manera, simplemente detenerse y mirar de cerca”, dijo. “No es necesario que mires algo interesante de una manera espectacular, pero debes observar los detalles justo enfrente de ti”.
Esas fotos a menudo sirvieron como punto de partida en las clases de arte que imparte en HeartShare, una organización sin fines de lucro para personas con discapacidades intelectuales o del desarrollo. Pide a los estudiantes que dibujen objetos abstractos para disminuir su aprensión. “Hay mucha menos presión para dibujar lo que ves si no sabes lo que es”, dijo.
“Mucha gente se obsesiona con dibujar un caballo porque cree que sabe lo que es un caballo y tiene miedo de no retratarlo a la perfección”, explicó. “Pero si solo tienes la tarea de dibujar líneas, formas y sombras, no tienes que comparar tu trabajo con nada. Realmente solo estás ejercitando tu mente y tu lápiz”.
De esta manera, incluso una foto rechazada tiene un propósito mayor, dijo.
Otras imágenes del libro podrían evocar el hogar de muchos neoyorquinos de clase trabajadora. Stoddard fotografió edificios de apartamentos, supermercados del vecindario y vías de tren elevadas. Están representadas con amor en un rico blanco y negro que evoca una nostalgia por los vecindarios que ya no visita.
Otras fotos parecen no tener un punto focal real, y ella conjetura entre risas que fue la razón de su rechazo. Pero esas fotos representan espacios intercalados de comunidades, donde la gente vive, trabaja, come y sueña.
Stoddard nació en Virginia. Su madre es de El Salvador y su padre es nativo de Nueva York. De niña, siempre sintió una atracción hacia la ciudad. “Mi abuelo y su segunda esposa vivían en East Village y yo iba a visitarles. Yo era una de esas niñas que soñaba con venir aquí”, dijo.
Cinco años después, con pandemia y todo, no soñaría con vivir en ningún otro lugar. “Aun me encanta”, dijo.
El libro también incluye autorretratos, también tomados antes de la pandemia. Stoddard usaba disfraces para crear diferentes personajes. Luego, se agregaban capas durante la edición. “[El proceso de edición] se suponía que era un descanso de vagar por la ciudad, pero también de lo que estaba sintiendo durante el cierre”, dijo.
Stoddard aun siente nostalgia por esa época, cuando era libre de descubrir nuevas partes de la ciudad. “Realmente no puedo redescubrirla exactamente de la misma manera”, dijo.
Aunque la ciudad eventualmente será fotografiada nuevamente, el sufrimiento que ha soportado la ha cambiado. Gente ha muerto, negocios han cerrado, los espacios artísticos han cambiado o se han ido para siempre. “La pandemia lo ha afectado todo”, dijo.
Aun así, Stoddard sigue siendo optimista.
“Tenemos que mirar hacia el futuro, es lo que nos permite imaginar nuevas posibilidades y ser creativos en primer lugar”, dijo. “No solo miramos hacia atrás, no solo miramos la historia, sino que también miramos hacia adelante”.
Para más información, por favor visite WorldOfChristineStoddard.com.