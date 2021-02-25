The city, in stills

By Sherry Mazzocchi

In Hello, New York: The Living and the Dead, artist and photographer Christine Sloan Stoddard takes an almost wistful look back at the discarded, the mundane and overlooked elements of life before…well, you know.

The pre-pandemic photos, taken largely in 2018, represent a time when Stoddard traveled freely throughout the city. Images include spaces in Harlem and the Bronx.

The Salvadoran-American artist was earning her Master of Fine Arts at City College in interdisciplinary art and also working in Bronx schools for the Art Deco Society. Some of the images were originally assignments, and others were scenes that captured her attention or moment made her think in different ways.

The photos from Hello, New York: The Living and the Dead are “the rejects.” Not chosen for publication or other projects, they still beckoned her; they were leftover scraps that demanded to be made into something more enduring. During the darkest months of the pandemic, she assembled and carefully edited them. Some images in the collection are of discarded objects from another era.

Behind the architecture building at City College uptown is a lot strewn with grotesques, the terra cotta figures that once adorned the façade of its Neo-Gothic campus. Technically not gargoyles because they don’t spout water, the grotesques were originally covered with glaze. When shiny exteriors became less fashionable, the figures were sandblasted. Without glaze, the terra cotta was susceptible to cracks and a falling hazard. In the 1980’s, the figures were replaced with fiberglass-based structures. Stoddard photographed the originals, dating from the early 1900’s, that still remain behind the Bernard and Anne Spitzer School of Architecture.

“They are beautiful, or at least interesting,” she said. “It’s sort of strange that they’re not preserved and presented in some way. There’s just not funding for it. So instead, they end up looking sort of like tombstones.”

“Her New York is mighty yet weary, with sharp edges that don’t even attempt to hide their fraying,” observes fellow writer and artist Kim Vodicka in a blurb. “This collection shows a strong yet quieter and more vulnerable version of the city.”

The book is one of many creative endeavors undertaken by Stoddard. A fairy tale she wrote as an undergraduate at VCUarts in Virginia gave rise to the founding of feminist literary and arts publication Quail Bell Magazine and Quail Bell Press & Productions, and other books include Heaven is a Photograph, Naomi & The Reckoning, Belladonna Magic, and Water for the Cactus Woman, among others.

Some photos in the collection are extremely tight shots of everyday objects, allowing the viewer to contemplate form over function. While teaching at the Bronx’s Herman Ridder Junior High School, she taught students to appreciate the building’s Art Deco structure, as well as its mosaics. Even the radiators receive special scrutiny. The ancient silver paint renders unusual cracks and textured surfaces, and the curved structures get their own close-up.

“All of these photos represent, in some way, just stopping and looking closely,” she said. “You don’t have to be looking at something interesting in a spectacular way, but you should observe the details right there in front of you.”

Those photos often served as a starting point in the art classes she teaches at HeartShare, a non-profit for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. She asks students to draw abstract objects to lessen their apprehension. “There’s a lot less pressure to draw what you see if you don’t know what it is,” she said.

“A lot of people get hung up on drawing a horse because they think they know what a horse looks and they’re afraid that they won’t portray their horse perfectly,” she explained. “But if you are just tasked with drawing lines and shapes and shadows, you don’t have to compare your work to anything. You’re really just exercising your mind and your pencil.”

In this way, even a rejected photo serves a greater purpose, she said.

Other images within the book might evoke home to many working-class New Yorkers. Stoddard photographed apartment buildings, neighborhood grocery stores and elevated train tracks. They are lovingly rendered in a rich black and white that evokes a nostalgia for neighborhoods she no longer visits.

Other photos seem to have no real focal point, which she laughingly surmised was why they were rejected. But those photos represent interstitial spaces of communities, where people actually live and work and eat and dream.

Stoddard was born in Virginia. Her mother is from El Salvador and her father is a native New Yorker. As a child, she always felt a pull toward the city. “My grandfather and his second wife lived in the East Village and I would go and visit them. I was one of those kids who dreamed of coming here,” she said.

Five years in, pandemic and all, she wouldn’t dream of living anywhere else. “I still love it,” she said.

The book also features self-portraits, also taken before the pandemic. Stoddard used costumes to create different characters. The layers were then added during editing. “[The editing process] was just supposed to be a rest from wandering through the city, but also what I was feeling during the shutdown,” she said.

Stoddard still feels nostalgic for that time, when she was free to discover new parts of the city. “I can’t really re-discover it in exactly the same way,” she said.

Though the city will eventually be photographed again, the suffering it has endured has changed it. People have died, businesses have closed, artistic venues have changed or are gone forever. “The pandemic has affected everything,” she said.

Still, Stoddard remains optimistic.

“We have to look toward the future, it’s what allows us to imagine new possibilities and be creative in the first place,” she said. “We’re not only looking back, we’re not only looking at history, but we are also looking forward.”

For more information, please visit WorldOfChristineStoddard.com.