Bad Bonds
Libre means “free” in Spanish.
But, according to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, the financial services company named Libre by Nexus has instead locked vulnerable immigrants into deceptive and abusive contracts.
The company purports to help immigrants get out of federal detention centers with immigration bonds.
The lawsuit accuses Libre by Nexus and its parent company, Nexus Services, of preying on immigrants held in detention centers by offering to pay for their immigration bonds to secure their release, while concealing or misrepresenting the true nature and costs of its services.
James joined a coalition that includes the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Attorneys General of Massachusetts and Virginia to file the lawsuit, which was filed on February 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
According to the complaint, Libre charges substantial upfront fees and hefty monthly payments, which typically amount to thousands of dollars more than the face value of the immigration bond.
In addition, the company forces customers to wear painful GPS devices and markets its services to the friends and family members of detainees, who are desperate to secure their loved one’s release and also pay some of the exorbitant fees, the complaint said.
“Immigrant communities serve as the lifeblood of this nation, yet Libre by Nexus exploited their fears and targeted our state’s most vulnerable,” said James. “Libre tricked poor individuals into paying astronomical rates and illegally profited millions, while simultaneously shackling immigrants with homing devices. This lawsuit should send a clear message to all who seek to exploit and take advantage of our most helpless communities that we will use every tool in our arsenal to end your unlawful activity and the suffering you inflict.”
Libre by Nexus falsely threatened immigrants with potential re-arrest, detention or deportation if they did not make their repayments, the complaint said.
The lawsuit alleges that the defendants violated several laws, including the Dodd‐Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act’s prohibition on deceptive and abusive acts and practices, as well as the states’ consumer protection laws.
Among the specific allegations in the complaint:
- Libre shackles its clients with GPS devices that cannot be removed.
- Libre requires consumers to sign confusing and misleading contracts that they present to consumers only in English, even though a vast majority of Libre’s clients do not speak or read English and do not understand the contract.
- Libre mischaracterizes its financial services as a “program” by boasting that it offers “wraparound services,” including free legal services. In reality, Libre provides nothing more than a referral to lawyers for its clients, who may receive no legal services at all, the complaint said.
- Libre misleads consumers into believing that their monthly fees are paying down their bond as a debt owed to Libre and will be refunded at the conclusion of their immigration proceedings. But, only later do many consumers discover that Libre will not refund thousands or tens-of-thousands of dollars in fees.
- To collect fees, Libre creates the false impression that it has associations with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or other government actors and that failing to pay fees to Libre can lead to arrest or deportation.
The lawsuit seeks to put an end to the company’s illegal practices, obtain millions of dollars in restitution for the thousands of victims, and impose penalties on the companies.
“This case is a prime example of how people of color are targeted in financial scams and the latent inequity that is too often found in the market for financial products and services,” said CFPB Acting Director David Uejio said in the statement. “The Bureau won’t stand for it.”
Malas fianzas
Libre significa “emancipado” en español.
Pero, según la fiscal general del estado de Nueva York, Letitia James, la compañía de servicios financieros llamada Libre by Nexus, en cambio, ha trabado a inmigrantes vulnerables en contratos engañosos y abusivos.
La compañía pretende ayudar a los inmigrantes a salir de los centros de detención federales con bonos de inmigración.
La demanda acusa a Libre by Nexus y a su empresa matriz, Nexus Services, de aprovecharse de los inmigrantes detenidos en centros de detención al ofrecer pagar sus fianzas de inmigración para asegurar su liberación, mientras oculta o tergiversa la verdadera naturaleza y los costos de sus servicios.
James se unió a una coalición que incluye a la Oficina de Protección Financiera del Consumidor (CFPB, por sus siglas en inglés) y a los fiscales generales de Massachusetts y Virginia para entablar la demanda, que se presentó el 22 de febrero en el Tribunal de Distrito de los Estados Unidos para el distrito occidental de Virginia.
Según la denuncia, Libre cobra importantes tarifas por adelantado y cuantiosos pagos mensuales, que suelen ascender a miles de dólares más que el valor nominal de la fianza de inmigración.
Además, la compañía obliga a los clientes a usar dolorosos dispositivos GPS y comercializa sus servicios a los amigos y familiares de los detenidos, quienes están desesperados por asegurar la liberación de sus seres queridos y también pagan algunas de las exorbitantes tarifas, según la denuncia.
“Las comunidades de inmigrantes sirven como el alma de esta nación, pero Libre by Nexus explotó sus miedos y puso en la mira a los más vulnerables de nuestro estado”, dijo James. “Libre engañó a los pobres para que pagaran tarifas astronómicas y se beneficiaron ilegalmente de millones, al mismo tiempo que encadenaba a los inmigrantes con dispositivos de rastreo. Esta demanda debe enviar un mensaje claro a todos los que buscan explotar y aprovecharse de nuestras comunidades más indefensas de que utilizaremos todas las herramientas de nuestro arsenal para poner fin a su actividad ilegal y el sufrimiento que infligen”.
Libre by Nexus amenazó falsamente a los inmigrantes con un posible arresto, detención o deportación si no pagaban sus cuotas, dice la denuncia.
La demanda alega que los acusados violaron varias leyes, incluida la Ley y Reforma de Protección al Consumidor de Dodd-Frank Wall Street que prohíbe los actos y prácticas engañosas y abusivas, así como las leyes estatales de protección al consumidor.
Entre las alegaciones específicas de la denuncia se encuentran:
- Libre encadena a sus clientes con dispositivos GPS que no se pueden quitar.
- Libre requiere que los consumidores firmen contratos confusos y engañosos que presentan a los consumidores solo en inglés, a pesar de que la gran mayoría de los clientes de Libre no hablan ni leen inglés y no entienden el contrato.
- Libre caracteriza erróneamente sus servicios financieros como un “programa” al jactarse de que ofrece “servicios integrales”, incluyendo servicios legales gratuitos. En realidad, Libre no proporciona más que una referencia a abogados para sus clientes, que pueden no recibir ningún servicio legal, según la denuncia.
- Libre engaña a los consumidores haciéndoles creer que sus cuotas mensuales están pagando su fianza como una deuda contraída con Libre y serán reembolsadas al concluir sus procedimientos de inmigración. Pero, solo más tarde, muchos consumidores descubren que Libre no reembolsará miles o decenas de miles de dólares en cuotas.
- Para cobrar tarifas, Libre crea la falsa impresión de que tiene asociaciones con el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de los Estados Unidos (ICE) u otros actores del gobierno y que no pagar las tarifas a Libre puede resultar en un arresto o deportación.
La demanda busca acabar con las prácticas ilegales de la empresa, obtener millones de dólares en restitución para las miles de víctimas e imponer sanciones a las compañías.
“Este caso es un excelente ejemplo de cómo las personas de color son blanco de estafas financieras y la inequidad latente que se encuentra con demasiada frecuencia en el mercado de productos y servicios financieros”, dijo el director interino de la CFPB, David Uejio, en el comunicado. “La Oficina no lo tolerará”.