Back on Broadway

Inwood library debuts for pickup service

It’s a marquee moment.

Head to 4857 Broadway, uptown bibliophiles, as the New York Public Library (NYPL) has introduced a temporary Inwood branch for grab-and-go service starting February 25.

The new branch is located in a first-floor retail space within The Stack, a seven-story residential building.

It is one block from the Inwood branch’s main location, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrons can reserve material online at NYPL’s website or over the phone for pickup at the temporary branch. Borrowers will be notified via email when their items are ready.

The library’s original location will remain closed as part of a major development program that will eventually transform the site into a 14-story building featuring 175 affordable apartments, a new public library, a community center and a Pre-K facility.

Community resistance has followed the city’s plans for the project, as many local residents have criticized the city for closing the original branch during construction and for granting the space to private developers.

Last March, the NYPL system temporarily closed all of its physical locations due to the pandemic but began re-opening branches for grab-and-go service in July.

At this time, no browsing, in-person reference or computer use is permitted within the libraries.

Prior to the temporary Inwood branch, the nearest open library for Inwood and Washington Heights residents was the NYPL branch at 1000 Saint Nicholas Avenue.

In announcing the temporary branch, NYPL also released new renderings of what the refurbished Inwood branch will look like.

“The new 20,000-square-foot Inwood Library — which will be owned and operated by the New York Public Library — will offer an improved layout, as well as provide a variety of flexible spaces for programs and classes, quiet spaces for all ages, internet/Wi-Fi access, and a robust collection of circulating materials,” wrote Inwood Library Manager Danita Nichols to community members. “Patrons will also have access to dedicated areas for kids, teens, and adults. In addition to enhancing its public space, the new branch will also have updated technology and systems.”

For more information or to reserve materials for Inwood Library, visit nypl.org.