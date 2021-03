“The burnout is real”

Nurses rally for safe hospital staffing

By Gregg McQueen

Photos: Cristóbal Vivar

Frontline nurses rallied outside of New York-Presbyterian (NYP) and Mount Sinai hospitals in Manhattan on Tues., Mar. 17th, calling for the passage of safe staffing legislation to bolster nurse-to-patient ratios at healthcare facilities.

On the one-year anniversary of New York City imposing shutdowns to halt the spread of the Covid-19, members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said hospitals have remained understaffed throughout the pandemic, creating burnout among nurses and jeopardizing patient lives.

“I hear every single day about nurses who are struggling, nurses who are frustrated and nurses who are outraged about not having what we need and what our patients need after more than a year of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said NYSNA First Vice President and NYP nurse Anthony Ciampa, speaking outside of the Milstein Hospital Building in Washington Heights.

Critical care nurse Judith Anuada-Gumban said NYP increased its number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds during the pandemic.

“Our ICU bed capacity was increased from 10 to 14, but our nurse staffing was not increased,” she said.

“Nurses are reaching our tipping point. We’re working every single day. In the MICU [Medical Intensive Care Unit], some of us pull 14 days, 15 days straight,” added NYP nurse Lori Wagner. “The burnout is getting real. You just can’t rest.”

Although Covid hospitalization numbers are lower than they were a year ago, Wagner said there is still a steady stream of coronavirus patients coming into the ICU.

“Patients recover, and the beds are booked again before a patient even leaves,” she said. “It’s a vicious cycle.”

Nurses called on lawmakers to pass the Safe Staffing for Quality Care Act, which is currently pending in the State Senate and Assembly.

The legislation would require hospitals and nursing homes to enact specific nurse-to-patient ratios and allow nurses to refuse work assignments if minimum staffing requirements are not met. It would also impose civil penalties for violations of staffing ratios.

“Covid-19 exposed the deadly consequences of understaffing in nursing homes and hospitals,” said Ciampa, who led a moment of silence for New Yorkers who died from the coronavirus. “One year ago, hospitals were overwhelmed and now there should be no exhaust for the lack of safe staffing to prepare for all our patients.”

A recent study by the University of Pennsylvania indicated that more than 4,300 lives could be saved in New York hospitals over a two-year period if the state had better staffing ratios.

“How many lives could we have saved if we had a safe staffing law in place prior to Covid? One can only wonder,” remarked NYSNA President Judy Sheridan-González. “When the Governor said, increase your bed capacity by 50 percent, that is not the answer unless you can increase your nursing capacity by 50 percent as well. That did not happen.”

“What a trauma it was for us to have to decide whose life we could save and who we could not save,” she added. “What will solve that is a law that will mandate a critical number of nurses for a critical number of patients.”

Pediatric nurse Aretha Morgan said that NYP instituted a hiring freeze in recent months, leaving more than 200 nurse positions on hold.

“We’re working our butts off to keep our patients alive and well but we are not machines,” she stated.

“This can be solved through legislation,” said City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine. “But NYP doesn’t need to wait for legislation. They can do the right thing today.”

In a statement, NYP said it valued its “skilled and dedicated nurses who continue to do so much for our patients and the community during this pandemic.”

“Despite unprecedented challenges, we are working with our heroic clinical teams to continue to provide the safe and exceptional care that NewYork-Presbyterian is known for. Patient safety will remain our top priority,” the statement said.

At Mount Sinai, nurses have reported a lack of supplies and said that hospital managers were still rationing personal protective equipment.

“Many hospitals’ Covid ICU numbers have gone down, but ours have plateaued at a level that is too high,” said Mount Sinai nurse Valerie Burgos. “The physical and mental isolation of working in a Covid ICU is made worse by not having the essential work tools nurses require and have been asking for more than a year — PPE and safe staffing.”

According to NYSNA, nurses and other advocates plan to make phone calls to state lawmakers, asking them to support the Safe Staffing bill.

“This is not just about NYSNA and their nurses saying they want this for themselves. They’re saying this because they know it is best for the patients that they take care of,” said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who joined the rally outside of Mount Sinai.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer chided large hospital systems for acquiring large amounts of city real estate but failing to spend money on safe staffing.

“I’ve seen what goes on. They’re feeling that they have to have more and more real estate but not more staffing of nurses. There’s something wrong with that picture,” she said.

At the Washington Heights rally, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa thanked nurses for their service “in the darkest hours of our city and our state.”

“That sacrifice you’ve had to make is because government has failed to step up and pass safe staffing,” she stated. “This is not a political fight. This is a fight to save lives.”

De La Rosa vowed to push the safe staffing bill in Albany during budget negotiations.

“Budgets are moral documents,” she said. “In the midst of a global pandemic, it’s a time to be doubling down on investments.”

For more information, please visit nysna.org.