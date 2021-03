Relief Right Now

By Congressman Adriano Espaillat

New York families’ lives and livelihoods have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis. These hard-working Americans cannot afford further delay, which is why I proudly joined my colleagues earlier this month to pass President Biden’s bold, strategic relief package that delivers the long-overdue resources needed to meet the needs of my constituents and families across the country.

With tens of millions of Americans infected, more than half a million lives lost, millions more unemployed and food and housing insecure, the time for action is now, and we will not be deterred from this critical mission.

The American Rescue Plan will get money in the pockets of residents with rescue checks of up to $1,400 for individuals. Combined with the $600 down payments enacted in December, these additional checks will finish the job on Democrats’ promise to put $2,000 in Americans’ pockets. It will also extend pandemic-related unemployment benefits so that 18 million American workers can pay their bills. And it will help keep people in their homes and apartments with housing assistance; put food on tables with nutrition assistance for 40 million Americans; support 27 million children with an expanded Child Tax Credit and support more than 17 million low-wage workers through an improved Earned Income Tax Credit; and lower health care costs to help families stay covered in the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan is about getting shots in arms, money in pockets, children in schools, and people in jobs. We have to get this done to crush the virus and help get our economy moving again.

Put Vaccines in Arms: The plan will mount a national vaccination program that includes setting up community vaccination sites nationwide. It will also take complementary measures to combat the virus, including scaling up testing and tracing, addressing shortages of personal protective equipment and other critical supplies, investing in high-quality treatments and addressing health care disparities.

Put Children Safely Back in School: The plan will make a nearly $130 billion investment in school re-opening and making up for lost time in the classroom. These funds can be used for such things as reducing class sizes, modifying spaces so that students and teachers can socially distance, improving ventilation, implementing more mitigation measures, providing personal protective equipment, and providing summer school or other support for students that help make up lost learning time this year. The plan also provides resources for higher education, Head Start and childcare facilities.

Put Money in People’s Pockets: The plan finishes the job on the President’s promise to provide $2,000 in direct assistance to households across America with checks of $1,400 per person, following the $600 down payment enacted in December. The plan will also provide direct housing assistance, nutrition assistance for 40 million Americans, expand access to safe and reliable childcare and affordable health care, extend and expand Unemployment Insurance so that 18 million American workers can pay their bills and supporting 27 million children with an expanded Child Tax Credit and more than 17 million low-wage workers through an improved Earned Income Tax Credit.

Put People Back In Jobs: The plan will provide crucial support for the hardest-hit small businesses, especially those owned by entrepreneurs from racial and ethnic backgrounds that have experienced systemic discrimination, with EIDL grants, expanded PPP eligibility and more. The plan also provides $100 Billion for New York State to provide crucial resources to protect the jobs of first responders, frontline public health workers, teachers, transit workers and other essential workers that all Americans depend on.

The effect of the American Rescue Plan will provide New York with $12.8 billion in state fiscal relief, an additional $9.9 billion in local fiscal relief, more than $9 billion in relief for K-12 schools, and much more. Signed into law by President Biden last week, the American Rescue Plan will

help crush the COVID-19 virus and get the economy moving again with shots in arms, money in pockets, children in schools and people in jobs. I am proud to have supported this tremendous effort to reaffirm our national commitment ‘For the People’ and pass this critical legislation to help my constituents and help get our nation and our economy back on track.

