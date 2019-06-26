Eat Up!

Free Summer Meals for all Kids

By Richard A. Carranza

For so many of our students, school is the place they get two meals a day—breakfast and lunch.

As a city, we’ve provided free, nutritious breakfast and lunch to all students for two school years, because we know how important it is. Kids need to be well-fed in order to succeed, and we make sure of that every day.

Thankfully, in New York City, we keep giving out free breakfast and lunch all summer long. Beginning on the first day of summer, June 27, through the end of August, approximately 1,200 places across this City offer free breakfast and lunch to any New Yorker under 18. We’re talking about bagels, fresh fruit, omelets, tacos, salads and more.

And no identification or registration is required.

When we announced Summer Meals at the New Settlement Community Campus in the Bronx, the principals told me Summer Meals are a game-changer for their students and families. They’re so excited that, for the first time, their school is a Summer Meals site!

As educators, we’re committed to caring for our students’ minds and bodies, making sure they have two nutritious meals a day. And this commitment to our students’ well-being doesn’t stop when the school year ends.

We encourage every family to take advantage of this program and make sure their child has access to the nutritious meals they need to keep their minds and bodies strong before returning to school in the fall.

You can visit schools.nyc.gov/summermeals or download our mobile app, called SchoolFood Feed Your Mind, to find a site near you. You can also text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for more information.

So mark your calendars!

From June 27 through August 30 you can get free breakfast and lunch at a site near you.

Wishing you all a wonderful summer filled with delicious meals.

Bon appetit!



Richard Carranza is the Schools Chancellor of New York City.