Eat Up!
Free Summer Meals for all Kids
By Richard A. Carranza
For so many of our students, school is the place they get two meals a day—breakfast and lunch.
As a city, we’ve provided free, nutritious breakfast and lunch to all students for two school years, because we know how important it is. Kids need to be well-fed in order to succeed, and we make sure of that every day.
Thankfully, in New York City, we keep giving out free breakfast and lunch all summer long. Beginning on the first day of summer, June 27, through the end of August, approximately 1,200 places across this City offer free breakfast and lunch to any New Yorker under 18. We’re talking about bagels, fresh fruit, omelets, tacos, salads and more.
And no identification or registration is required.
When we announced Summer Meals at the New Settlement Community Campus in the Bronx, the principals told me Summer Meals are a game-changer for their students and families. They’re so excited that, for the first time, their school is a Summer Meals site!
As educators, we’re committed to caring for our students’ minds and bodies, making sure they have two nutritious meals a day. And this commitment to our students’ well-being doesn’t stop when the school year ends.
We encourage every family to take advantage of this program and make sure their child has access to the nutritious meals they need to keep their minds and bodies strong before returning to school in the fall.
You can visit schools.nyc.gov/summermeals or download our mobile app, called SchoolFood Feed Your Mind, to find a site near you. You can also text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for more information.
So mark your calendars!
From June 27 through August 30 you can get free breakfast and lunch at a site near you.
Wishing you all a wonderful summer filled with delicious meals.
Bon appetit!
Richard Carranza is the Schools Chancellor of New York City.
¡A comer!
Comidas gratuitas de verano para todos los niños
Por Richard A. Carranza
Para muchos de nuestros estudiantes, la escuela es el lugar donde reciben dos comidas al día: desayuno y almuerzo.
Como ciudad, hemos proporcionado desayunos y almuerzos nutritivos y gratuitos a todos los estudiantes durante dos años escolares, porque sabemos lo importante que es. Los niños necesitan estar bien alimentados para tener éxito, y nos aseguramos de eso todos los días.
Afortunadamente, en la ciudad de Nueva York, seguimos repartiendo desayunos y almuerzos gratuitos durante todo el verano. A partir del primer día de verano, el 27 de junio y hasta fines de agosto, aproximadamente 1,200 lugares en esta ciudad ofrecerán desayunos y almuerzos gratuitos a cualquier neoyorquino menor de 18 años. Estamos hablando de panecillos, fruta fresca, omelets, tacos, ensaladas y más.
Y no se requiere identificación ni registro.
Cuando anunciamos las comidas de verano en el Campus Comunitario New Settlement en el Bronx, los directores me dijeron que son un punto de inflexión para sus estudiantes y sus familias. ¡Están tan entusiasmados de que, por primera vez, su escuela es un sitio de Comidas de Verano!
Como educadores, estamos comprometidos con cuidar las mentes y los cuerpos de nuestros estudiantes, asegurándonos de que tengan dos comidas nutritivas al día. Y este compromiso con el bienestar de nuestros estudiantes no se detiene cuando termina el año escolar.
Alentamos a todas las familias a aprovechar este programa y a asegurarse de que sus hijos tengan acceso a las comidas nutritivas que necesitan para mantener sus mentes y cuerpos fuertes antes de regresar a la escuela en el otoño.
Puede visitar schools.nyc.gov/summermeals o descargar nuestra aplicación móvil, llamada SchoolFood Feed Your Mind, para encontrar un sitio cerca de usted. También puede enviar un mensaje con el texto “FOOD” o “COMIDA” al 877-877 para más información.
¡Así que marquen sus calendarios!
Desde el 27 de junio hasta el 30 de agosto, puede obtener desayuno y almuerzo gratis en un lugar cercano a usted.
Les deseamos a todos un maravilloso verano lleno de deliciosas comidas.
¡Buen provecho!
Richard Carranza es el canciller escolar de la ciudad de Nueva York.